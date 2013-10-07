WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 10/7/13: How Not To End A Pay-Per-View

Tonight, on an episode of WWE Raw you did not have to pay almost $60 for:
The abeyance holds: Daniel Bryan and Randy Orton’s dueling play for the vacated WWE Championship ended in explosive – if indecisive – fashion thanks to the interference of Big Show. The giant’s presence threw the match, and the WWE Title picture, into even more turmoil than it had already been. If that wasn’t enough of a wrinkle in “The Authority’s” plans, the Rhodes brothers prevailed over The Shield and got their jobs back. With Triple H & Stephanie McMahon’s carefully-constructed empire on the verge of collapse, what does tonight’s Raw hold in store for the power couple? (via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview:
1. First things first, be sure you’ve read The Best and Worst of WWE Battleground. That should be a template for literally everything that happens on tonight’s show, minus Los Matadores.
2. Triple H and Stephanie McMahon didn’t bother sticking around to watch the show they were so instrumental in manipulating, so I’m hoping that continues tonight. Brad Maddox is backstage and Vickie wanders in expecting to make fun of him, and he just hangs up his phone and says “Triple H and Stephanie had a wrestling show authority figure convention in Aspen, they aren’t gonna make it tonight. We weren’t invited.” And then Vickie walks out all dejected, and Teddy Long appears from out of nowhere and blasts her in the face with a pie.
3. Cody Rhodes and Goldust got their jobs back at last night’s Battleground, and a show with Cody and Dustin on it is a show worth watching. Watch for their segment to be the best one on Raw, especially if it involves Handsome Prince Roman Reigns.
4. CM Punk beat Ryback last night, so assuming Brock Lesnar doesn’t show up we’re down to just Curtis Axel again. Get ready for a DEVIOUS PLAN that is just Curtis Axel holding a bookbag in front of his crotch so you can’t see his sneak-attack boner.
5. As I mentioned in the Battleground report, I’m (for once) not writing about Raw tonight. That duty is being handed over to Joe Starr, who you may know from The Nerdist. If you need confirmation that he’s hilarious, here’s him doing Jon Snow doing stand-up comedy. Be nice to him.
We’re still doing the top 10 best comments of the night, though, so reply to the ones you like most with a +1. I’ll pick the 10 best and tack them onto the end of Joe’s report.
Enjoy the show, everybody.
Screw that overrated pony Shawn Michaels. Bob Backlund all day, everyday.
kofi and orton actually had a decent little match. Orton to Kofi taking an RKO like a champ: “INTELLIGENT! INTELLIGENT! INTELLIGENT!”
Where did Cody and Goldust disappear to during that ending?
My reaction to this Raw:
Woof. I feel for the poor soul who is going to have to B&W this tomorrow.
you need an intense shot of some “NXT~” quickly.
Ah c’mon! Give us posting image privileges!
Undecisive? Fustrated? Triple H seems to have a poor grasp of the English language.
Since I watched the last half of RAW late, I got an out from my earlier promise of downloading the WWE App if Shawn was in the poll, cause now the poll is long over, and there’d be no point.
I’m so glad Daniel Bryan has someone to fight his battles for him.
If HBK would’ve taken off his hat, everyone would know he’s going for that Paul Heyman look.
These polls are so predictable. I wouldn’t have been surprised if the options had been:
1. Owen Hart
2. Chris Benoit
3. Shawn Michaels.
WWE is going to remake Trading Spaces with Big Show as Eddie Murphy.
Places.
On the next episode of Monday Night RAW, a broke Big Show is court ordered by David Otunga to be HHH’s buttler.
If that is the beginning of the long-awaited WWE/Downton Abbey cross-over then I am all for it.
I wonder if that was the finish we were supposed to get last night but something interfered, like HHH actually not making a flight and not being at the PPV….
my same thought.
Left my tv on through some modern family runoff… Yep…. Still don’t get America’s fascination
To all saying Show punching out his boss/ex-boss makes no sense cause it should get him jail time: Boy, Stone Cold sure spent a lot of time in jail.
well, how nice is it that big show is our stone cold while bryan is our mick foley ?
The only job the police have is to keep unwanted babyfaces out of arenas and 100% of the time they can’t even do that right.
Yeah, trying to use logic in wrestling is kind of pointless. If they can ignore the iron clad contract (which is in itself a non-existent thing in the real world) then they can explain away whatever they want.
Show won’t go to jail for this…. He’s white
Well, not for hitting his boss.
You never know, John Cena could come back dressed up as Shark Boy
We need a giant diva so someone can punch Stephanie out.
Bring back Awesome Kong!
Luna Vachon is too busy being the giant woman Andre dreams about.
Lets enjoy these moments where Daniel Bryan is the guy before John Cena comes back to ruin it.
Not hard to guess the 3 or so BEST’s this week
I appreciated how realistic the Miz’s escape was; They’ll get him next time though
Actually, it might be hard, since Brandon found a guest B&W-er. Maybe this guy is a big Miz fan.
I would give anything for HHH to start acting like Phil from Modern Family.
It would be awesome if he kept tripping over the same broken ring step.
That KO clip is HHHans Moleman Productions Presents Man Getting Hit by Giant.
THIS CONTEST IS OVER, GIVE THAT MAN THE 10 THOUSAND DOLLARS.
Bob Backlund as HHH in “KO Punch to HHH”…
“AHHH MY FACE”
Triple Threat +1
If this gets on the best I think it should include mine and Hobbitcore’s additions, really adds to it.
Hmmm, Daniel Bryan has heart…but KO punch to HHH has a KO punch to HHH…
Show’s fist! HHH’s face! It works on so many levels!
I’m pretty sure Jeff saw Big Show coming and hit his music by pure reflex, He’s fired after all right?
as much as we crap on HHH for burying people and sticking his giant nose into everything, mad props for taking a 1HKO
I’m supposing that means “one “HECK” of a knockout punch”.
“Big Show WMD’ing HHH has just beaten Cesaro Swing to become The WWE gif. Champion!”
HHH: “Hit me and I’ll sue. C’mon punk, hit me and I’ll sue.”
:Big Show jacks HHH up with a punch:
Big Show: “SUE ME FOR WHAT?!”
+Not Don King
-1 for referencing Rocky V
You can’t sue a broke man, Hunter!
The beginning of the flabitude era
They can show the replay of Triple H being punched out as many times as they like. I’ll never get tired of seeing it.
Just remember YOU asked for it
I want to see it next week in super slow-mo.
“Thanks, Big Show! Although you’re still a bastard for running into AJ that time, FYI. YES! YES! YES!”
I want to hear their karaoke performance of Barracuda!
But the heart wants what the heart wants.
And most hearts want AJ. And Renee. And Lady. Best heart faction ever.
But she also lost the WHC for him at Wrestlemania.
But… she wore that neckbrace for like a month! :(
Pretty sure D-Bry doesn’t mind that anymore. *sad face*
…is he still passed out? Let’s doodle on him!
That woulda been great if he went for a choke with the tie
I thought he was going to do it for a moment.
Why didn’t he give him an alley-oop?!
TIEGATE 2.0!!!!
so he shoves the ironclad contract in Stephs face next week, right?
All this is great…but where did Orton go?
On his quest for pants
DON’T CHOKE HIM WITH THE TIE D-BRY! THAT WAY LIES MADNESS!
NO BIG SHOW! YOUR BODY CAN’T HANDLE KAIOKEN TIMES THREE!
When is the inevitable heel turn
My plan is working perfectly
Just keep wrongly predicting it every week, and when it happens 2 years from now you can tell everyone “You knew it all along.”
Well guys, we finally made it to the fireworks factory.
Big Show is a happy guy from someone looking at 6 to 18 months for assault.
Who’s going to fuck with him? Who?
it was worth it
I just peed a little.
o did the rhodes just disappear
We’re going to have to check the papers but I think this is the greatest thing to happen in that god forsaken shit hole called Pittsburgh.
The birth of Kurt Angle.
Primanti Brothers on line 2
I think they had some success in the 1970s with one of the local sports teams.
I would watch 100 of these miserable Raws for that moment
* you probably have
Pretty sure HHH beat Show probably about 3 years ago in some iron man match or some shit. Now one punch and hes out.
I am still shocked Show hasn’t turned heel.
Tea bag him Daniel!!!
That was simply glorious
BIG SHOW! BIG SHOW! BIG SHOW!
If DB teabags HHH, I’ll cry
I like the way you think.
oh sure, NOW Daniel Bryan gets in the ring