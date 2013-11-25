WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 11/25/13

Tonight, on the WWE Raw open discussion thread:
After an action-packed 27th Annual Survivor Series, WWE Champion Randy Orton found himself in a surprising staredown with World Heavyweight Champion John Cena. The tense moment drew the attention of Mr. McMahon, who stormed into the arena after the pay-per-view went off the air. As WWE TLC fast approaches, here are five reasons to catch tonight’s Raw, featuring an appearance by Super Bowl Champion Michael Strahan. (via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview:
1. Unless Michael Strahan’s appearance involves Kelly Ripa catching a triple powerbomb through the announce table, I’m not interested. I’m assuming Santino’s already drawing a tooth gap on the front of the Cobra.
2. The big headline on WWE.com is WHY DID JOHN CENA CONFRONT RANDY ORTON? I wish the body of the story was just, “because he’s John Cena and the most important person in the world and he can’t ever just mind his own business and leave people alone.” And then a bunch of angry-face emojis.
3. I love that WWE.com has no idea what’s going on Raw. All the preview points are just “have you seen our video game? Oh, maybe the Wyatt Family will do something!” Yes, WWE.com, maybe they will!
4. If you need an updated reason to love The Shield, please watch this video immediately.
5. The Daniel Bryan shirts aren’t getting any better. Idea: let’s back away from putting a cartoon goat on everything and maybe make a new YES shirt that doesn’t look like we got it from Pizza Hut?
Reminder: The Curtis Axel Art Project is still in full swing. This week we’re asking you to show us the movie poster for a new WWE Films film starring the former IC Champ. If you’ve got one in mind, tweet it to me directly @MrBrandonStroud with the hashtag #CurtisAxelArtProject.
The 10 best comments from tonight’s open discussion thread will get a spot in tomorrow’s Best and Worst report, so if you see a comment you like, reply to it with a +1.
Enjoy the show, all.
My only critique is that she does one proper squat and the rest are super-shallow because she’s maxed out on the first one… maybe she should start with JoJo and work her way up to Naomi?
P.S. You observation was fan-freakin-tastic!
For the Hamptons Hardcore whatever, we were observing that there were nowhere near enough high-priced call girls… or blow for that matter.
I was in with the “Let’s Go Rangers” chant :-)
Brentwood… now living in Port Washington
Ambrose pin gif anyone?
Wrasslor monkeys tumblr has it
Ziggler and Sandow, Regional Stipulation Superstars™.
Anything worth watching tonight?
*touches nose*
I assume the fart is the main event?
Shield after the Cena-Orton crap at the beginning, punk-bryan-wyatt’s during the latter half of the second hour, *fart*.
Some more Reigns.
[s846.photobucket.com]
I have to admit… I love the pissed off Panda gif too
The sheer beauty.
This will now become the Roman Reigns GIF post-Raw thread. Please?
Ironavenger, what does a woman have to do to get into that sandwich?
ask and you shall receive.
[s846.photobucket.com]
so much for the redemption of Daniel Bryan. this summer reeks of a placeholder trial run in lieu of Cena elbow surgery…
Things to take away from tonight
– Roman Reigns has made us all gay for him with his beautiful spears and his majestic hair.
– Ambrose is part snake.
– I will still mark out for Mankind, even when he’s hawking merch.
– D-Bry has gone back to his home planet (planet beard.)
Planet Beard is a weird and mostly folk rock oriented neighbor to Planet Funk. Both ruled by George Clinton though.
If Orton wins the undisputed title he’s going to imitate Hogan, only instead of spray painting his beard he’s going to spray paint pants.
AJ is probably the most popular female wrestler of the last decade, maybe longer, and they still focus their divas division around the cast of Total Divas.
CM Punk and Daniel Bryan are the most popular new stars of the last ten years and they shuffle them out of the way to focus their main event around Cena, Orton and Big Show.
What the utter fuck?
Still true after all these years: [www.youtube.com]
In all seriousness, I actually do wonder if WWE is just being absolutely dumb or selfish or foolish the way they’re handling their most over wrestlers and are pushing it with the stars THEY want.
If Eva Marie is the so-called future of the Divas division, I’m going to crawl under a rock and cry.
It really is hard to understand; because Punk, Bryan, and AJ seem to come out with new merchandise ALL the time. Which leads me to believe that it’s selling well. Meanwhile, how many Bella Twins T-shirts are there? How many Natalya hoodies?
I came back in with the pipe bomb, lost hope, regained faith with the summer of bryan, now it might be time to check out.
“YOU ARE DEAF. DON’T YOU SEE THE CROWD LOVING THE TOTAL DIVAS AND CENA, ORTON, AND SHOW? WAIT, WHAT ARE YOU DOING. STOP CHEERING FOR AJ, BRYAN, AND PUNK. STOP IT, YOU GUYS. SERIOUSLY.” – Vince and Creative
If they do enough concussion storylines I’m sure they will totally figure it out
I’d rather watch Curtis Axel in Arrested Development.
I have to tell you guys. I think these odds are just too much for Cena to overcome this time. Lots of odds. Too many odds. What man could possibly overcome all that?
Two belts and no pants to hold up.
I know some of us were thinking “Worst and Worst” last week. This episode might have been EVEN WORSE.
+ Anything Shield
+ Anything Punk-D-Bry
– EVERYTHING ELSE
Mankind schilling product.
+ Big Mark E.
yeah goldust is always a +
+Goldust
It’s times like these that I remember I read books…I don’t need this shit.
El es el nuevo App-X Predator, ALLLLLLLLLLLBEERRRRRRRRRTOOOOOOOOOO…
Look how excited that crowd is! They are steaming hot right now! Daniel Who?!
Tonight! Randy Orton wrestles with his non-union Mexican equivalent!
really dancing around the word “unification” guessing that is to leave things open for SHENANIGANS
“None of you idiots are princes. You know who’s a prince? Roman Reigns.” – Roman Reigns, winning my heart
Wow. The Uproxx commenters who watch in real time and can’t fast forward…you’re the real heroes.
I always catch up on the shows later. Miss out the live experience very rarely like the RAW after Mania but other times with shows like these it makes sense.
+1. I started watching this at 9:15. I watched the Reigns spears 10-15 times to avoid getting caught up in real time to the main event. This show must’ve been unbearable to watch live for 3+ hours.
“Man, what a shitty STF.”
That’s hardly unexpected, man.
Some of us are watching streams behind everyone else, so we have it even worse.
“Man, what a shitty STF.”
(Oh damn, guess I get to watch that in a minute or two.)
Great way to end the show with Orton holding both the WWE championship and the Intercontinental championship.
Somehow Cole over-explaining the symbolism of Randy Orton holding up both belts is extremely fitting.
[www.youtube.com]
[www.youtube.com]
[www.youtube.com]
Cena’s like an apartment in the summer, he refuses to close the window.
I can’t wait till next week on Raw when ADR shoots John Cena in the face. And a faceless John Cena AA’s him to half hearted cheers.
oh my god don’t care
i really like the bullying approach that orton displays
Whew. I was afraid that Cena wouldnt overcome the odds
Raw’s gotten much better now that they’ve switched to 2.5 hours.
The only joy I get from Del Rio is when he clearly yells “FUCK YOU” right in front of the mics at random times.
he is never going to fix that stf is he…
It’s the damned numbers game King!
Wasn’t Cena’s elbow devastated last week?
What’s the point of pinning Cena? I would just keep unloading finishers on him until the sun raised.
even then.
Pretty sure you need a bullet to beat him at this point
I hate the STF so much you guys I can’t even
“stupid big show. cena fights two guys with one arm. why can’t you fight with a minor concussion” – wwe creative
What is the point of this shit?
Cena wins?
That spear was a .15 Reigns.
Quick! Get Curtis Axel out there! This is his chance to score a victory!
Who’s getting counted out?
Shyeiiiiiiit. That ain’t no spear.
A “spear”? That’s cute. – Roman Reigns.
hope everyone’s ready for the triumphant big show return from head injury to set up big show v. del rio at wm30. zzzzzzzzz