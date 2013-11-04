WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 11/4/13: We Are No Longer Aware Of Breast Cancer

Tonight on the With Leather WWE Raw open discussion thread:
It didn’t take long for new champions John Cena and Randy Orton to get targets on their backs. Although Cena thwarted Damien Sandow’s Money in the Bank championship cash-in, The Viper was knocked out cold by Big Show. Is The Authority’s vision for the future in danger? Here are five things to look for on Monday’s Raw at 8/7 CT on USA Network. (via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview:
1. I finally have an adult’s phone, so I am now the proud owner of the WWE App. Last night it showed me the Raw five-point preview was “breaking news.” I don’t think it knows what “breaking” or “news” mean. Anyway, voting R-Truth and #AJAll in all polls.
2. Tonight we get more of that Shield breakup nobody in the f*cking world asked for or wants. The only way this works is if Kassius Ohno replaces Ambrose in the group, the group stays together, and Ambrose gets repackaged as a dancing ladies man.
3. Kane is now a pawn of The Authority, so if you were hoping for Kane vs. Big Show matches in 2013, congratulations, you just won the worst lottery ever.
4. The Wyatt Family attacked CM Punk and Daniel Bryan last week. That means this week’s Wyatt Family content, be it wrestling or promo work, should be amazing. I can’t tell if Punk responding to Bray’s threats with, “you threatened Kofi and beat him up and he’s totally fine, you threatened Miz and beat him up and he’s totally fine, I’m not super scared that you beat me up once” would be a fist-pumping pipe bomb moment or one of those “you RENT these cars!” John Cena-to-Alberto Del Rio things. Either way, Daniel Bryan vs. Luke Harper needs to happen immediately and often.
5. Reminder: This week’s Curtis Axel Art Project is GET WELL CARDS. If you want your card included in tomorrow’s report, be sure to post it here with “Curtis Axel Art Project” somewhere in the body of the post and/or tweet it to me directly at @MrBrandonStroud with #CurtisAxelArtProject. I don’t want to miss them.
Also, the top 10 comments from tonight’s thread get included in tomorrow’s Best and Worst, so if you see a comment you like, reply to it with a +1.
Enjoy the show, everybody.
c’mon Brandon I can’t keep refreshing much longer
Somewhere relaxing on a couch Mr John Laurinitis is thinking “Wow, Kane looks great!”
Next week on RAW:
Kane: “So tell us exactly what it is…you do here?”
Big Show: “I’m good at dealing with people! Can’t you understand that???”
Best: Renee Young’s legs…lord have mercy
also, holy fuck did you guys bring your A game tonight! the Kane reveal brought out some of the most consistently funny string of comments I’ve witnessed in any WG discussion threads. well done, wrestle bros and sisters.
can I just say that I LOVE what Corporate Kane potentially means for the Kane character and Glen Jacobs career. what a re-boot!
it smells like fresh Kane….
Ugh, Big Show and Orton is actually happening. How could that possibly be good?
Alberto Del Rio dipping into Eddie Guerrero levels of stereotypical mic work.
“This shows you the power of Total Divas” LOL
Zeb Colter>Paul Heyman.
They really need to stop with the RKO being blocked, only for him to hit it 10 seconds later.
Yup, I have never seen it coming, especially after just having it blocked.
OUTOFNOWHERE!
Is this angle going to lead to some sort of collective of Daniel, cm punk, show(+otunga?, big E, Rhodes bros vs shield, hhh, orton, Kane and the wyatts? I like the potential match ups.
As long as Kane and show stay away from each other. Kane vs big e or Bryan would be more interesting.
There are so, so many great Kane jokes in this thread. There should really be a compendium of them published
its no longer Raw is War, it is now Raw is Predictable
And you never want to be Vince Russo.
Predictable isn’t automatically bad. Too many unnecessary swerves, and you’re Vince Russo.
I didn’t know the Show thing was going to go down like that… as for the rest of the show, yeah kinda. Orton/Big E was kinda a pleasant surprise though.
Times like this I really miss JR. “It’s Kane!!! And he’s in a suit!? Hellfire and Brooks Brothers!”
+everything
tough episode to make it through but Renee made it bearable.
I am going to call him Kane-BL
Kane turned heel because he really couldn’t deal with the fact that his mask wasn’t movie quality
+POW!
“Sometimes, it’s hard to…being a Real American!”
That was brilliant @TheRealMSol
+1
through hellfire and brimstone and here to tell you about tax code
“And one night, I remember I forgot to put on my Kane costume and didn’t realize it until I was halfway down the ramp. So I just went with it.”- Glenn Jacobs on Kane: The Big Red Machine DVD
and yes please to vignette’s of Kane’s first grown up apartment
Isaac Yankem now owns his own business.
The Band Kane hired plays only strictly 80’s Jim Johnston
MAH GAWD, through welfare and income, it’s Korporate Kane!
Wait, I just figured out the character motivation! Big Show’s frivolous lawsuit offends Kane’s strong stance on Tort Reform!
THIS IS THE HOT COFFEE OF THE MODERN WWE
“He’s my big brother, and I’ll always love him, but sometimes you just have to grow up and get your shit together, you know?”
Kane in a suit!! What, is he running for Senate or something?!….oh.
Hilarious ending, now about that Big Show vs Randy Orton PPV main event.
I had a good laugh, but no really what is the main event.
From Reddit Cena Run
So amazing!!!
That’s freakin’ awesome.
John Cena is such a dork.
I hope BlackTooth finds this. It’s so beautiful
it’s like part bushwhackers, part actual circus bear
Brother of Construction Management
Kane’s new titantron should be a recreation of this: [www.chronicle.su]
Herman Kane
I don’t even have to click to know what it is and I agree 100%, brilliant idea.
I feel bad for Brandon. It’s not that this show sucks, it’s just BORING.
+1
well, this is going to make the family reunions with Taker a little more awkward
Why? He gets it. He was in the Corporate Ministry remember?
Did anyone else crack up when Seth Rollins went full parrot during Orton’s taunts of the fallen Show?
Kane’s traded in his supernatural abilities, for the ability to self-righteously deride welfare programs across the board.
Does this mean we’ll have to watch Glenn Jacobs relearn everything about wrestling?
i officially mark for corporate kane
As the camera fades to black, you can hear Kane yell out, “…and that’s for not participating in the Ron Paul moneybomb, you fascist!”
“Boy how things changed on the WWE App during the break!”
You’re right, Cole: I deleted it for a fourth time.
Im putting this out there right now. Korporate Kane > Joseph Park. It had to be said.
Have you heard about our lord and savior HHH Kane. It’s the new action figure sweeping Christmas.
Next week better have a Kane-produced video package that counters Otunga’s highlighted words powerpoint.
I can’t wait for Kane to do a contract signing, where he scolds everyone for trying to fight, and ends up getting a lot of paperwork done.
Big Show has an oddly small belly button.
Perhaps it’s an optical illusion?
Well i hope they get terrible ratings tonight, this was awful.