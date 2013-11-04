WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 11/4/13: We Are No Longer Aware Of Breast Cancer

Tonight on the With Leather WWE Raw open discussion thread:

It didn’t take long for new champions John Cena and Randy Orton to get targets on their backs. Although Cena thwarted Damien Sandow’s Money in the Bank championship cash-in, The Viper was knocked out cold by Big Show. Is The Authority’s vision for the future in danger? Here are five things to look for on Monday’s Raw at 8/7 CT on USA Network. (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. I finally have an adult’s phone, so I am now the proud owner of the WWE App. Last night it showed me the Raw five-point preview was “breaking news.” I don’t think it knows what “breaking” or “news” mean. Anyway, voting R-Truth and #AJAll in all polls.

2. Tonight we get more of that Shield breakup nobody in the f*cking world asked for or wants. The only way this works is if Kassius Ohno replaces Ambrose in the group, the group stays together, and Ambrose gets repackaged as a dancing ladies man.

3. Kane is now a pawn of The Authority, so if you were hoping for Kane vs. Big Show matches in 2013, congratulations, you just won the worst lottery ever.

4. The Wyatt Family attacked CM Punk and Daniel Bryan last week. That means this week’s Wyatt Family content, be it wrestling or promo work, should be amazing. I can’t tell if Punk responding to Bray’s threats with, “you threatened Kofi and beat him up and he’s totally fine, you threatened Miz and beat him up and he’s totally fine, I’m not super scared that you beat me up once” would be a fist-pumping pipe bomb moment or one of those “you RENT these cars!” John Cena-to-Alberto Del Rio things. Either way, Daniel Bryan vs. Luke Harper needs to happen immediately and often.

5. Reminder: This week’s Curtis Axel Art Project is GET WELL CARDS. If you want your card included in tomorrow’s report, be sure to post it here with “Curtis Axel Art Project” somewhere in the body of the post and/or tweet it to me directly at @MrBrandonStroud with #CurtisAxelArtProject. I don’t want to miss them.

Also, the top 10 comments from tonight’s thread get included in tomorrow’s Best and Worst, so if you see a comment you like, reply to it with a +1.

