WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 1/21/13: CM Punk’s Time Is Probably Up

Tonight, on the With Leather WWE Raw open discussion thread:

The countdown to the 2013 Royal Rumble is just about up, with WWE Champion CM Punk making final preparations for his title bout against The Rock and legions of Superstars lining up for an opportunity at a World Title at WrestleMania. But while the Rumble lineup slowly gestates, the rivalry between Rock and Punk threatens to runneth over at any moment. Following their brawl last week, the Royal Rumble is looking to be one of the most personal pay-per-views in a long time, and here are five ideas we have for the final Raw until the powder keg blows. (via WWE.com)

Five-point preview:

1. IMPORTANT NEWS: Tonight we’re debuting our tiered WWE Discussion commenter badges, so if you’ve been on the fence about joining in on the conversation, now’s the time. More information about that is at the bottom of the post. Trust me, the badges are glorious, and you’ll want them all.

2. We’re only a week away from the Royal Rumble, which means it’s time for the Rock to handle serious business. In Rock terms, that means “15 minutes of jokes/babytalk, 5 minutes of SERIOUS THREATENING” instead of the normal 30/1 ratio.

3. John Cena is going to tell us that he’ll win the Royal Rumble, and he’s probably right. But what he doesn’t know is that someone will be waiting there at the end to eliminate HIM, leading to him being shocked and confused, leading to him facing whoever that is at Elimination Chamber and getting his WrestleMania match anyway, because JOHN CENA.

4. Kaitlyn will begin her Divas Championship reign by facing … uh, Kaitlyn? Are there any other Divas on the show? Oh, wait, Aksana. She’ll wrestle Aksana.

5. Let me know who you think will take the Royal Rumble in the comments section below. Here are the only acceptable answers: Antonio Cesaro.

As always, the 10 best comments from tonight’s WWE Raw open discussion thread will be featured in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw column. To nominate a comment for top 10 status, reply to it with a +1.

Enjoy the show (and the badges!).