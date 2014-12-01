WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 12/1/14

Tonight, on the Cyber Monday edition of the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:
A number of polarizing figures have run Monday Night Raw, including the likes of The Authority, Eric Bischoff, Vickie Guerrero, John Laurinaitis and even Cheech & Chong. Yet, perhaps the most incendiary red-brand show runner was the Anonymous Raw General Manager, whose irritating email decrees to Michael Cole became one of WWE’s most boo-worthy rituals in 2010 and the first half of 2011. This person — or perhaps a group of people — is back this week for Cyber Monday, and will no doubt try to top Daniel Bryan’s one-night stint in charge of Raw last Monday night. Will the Anonymous Raw General Manager serve the best interests of the WWE Universe or their own? Also, will we finally learn the identity of this shady GM? (via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview:
1. Hornswoggle.
2. I just wanted to point out that WWE’s main preview image for this episode is a podium. Mine is too, but you know, I’m not in charge of making sure a promotion full of wrestlers stay relevant and popular.
3. A New Day makes their Raw debut. If you missed Smackdown I won’t spoil it for you, but it turns out that dancing preacher videos were a red herring and they’re actually a serious faction of guys focused on winning championships. I’m playing, their entire gimmick is “we’re clapping our hands.” If they don’t pull the big swerve tonight, we can quietly move them to the Well That’s Disappointing pile.
4. I’m excited to see how passive-aggressive Ryback is tonight. If AJ Lee gets Shell Shocked into a pit of syringes a la Saw 2 I won’t be surprised. Well, I’ll be SUPER surprised, but I’ll get what he’s going for.
5. Sting will show up. He’ll drop down from the rafters onto Brock Lesnar’s shoulders, who’ll F5 and pin him for his second defense of the WWE World Heavyweight Championship since August.
As always, ten of our favorite comments from tonight’s live discussion will be featured in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of WWE Raw column, so reply to your favorites with +1 to nominate them for consideration. Enjoy the show, everybody, and please refrain from cybering in our comments section. I don’t care what kind of Monday it is.
Didn’t even watch Raw tonight and I can already guarandamntee that podcast was better than the show. If this is the “reality era” let’s have an episode of Raw where everyone just says it how it is. That’ll put some butts in the seats.
So when Mizdow inevitably meets the Bunny the world will explode right?
I know it sounds dumb, but if you have a Twitter account you might as well flood that poor intern that works the Vince McMahon account and tell them how much we all want Cesaro to uppercut his way to the top of the card.
It’s not dumb. How hard would it be for us to just all post #pushcesaro once a day?
Yeah, I don’t think the right fans are using the power of social media enough
Why is this over!?!?
That Podcast deserves a solid write-up, too. If only to get more eyes on it.
Here, here.
Didn’t get to watch Austin’s podcast with Vince on the network due to random circumstances but I’ll check it out later this week since Austin was my fav when I was a kid and still is today.
[www.rollingstone.com]
This needs to be a thing every.single.week on the network
This was fantastic. I want to hear five more hours.
It really was fantastic. I really hope they do this more often (and with other guests like HHH or current wrestlers).
HA! Did you see Vince’s reaction to Steve dropping his Twitter handle?!
“I’m not out of touch, Steve!”
15 min up
Austin/McMahon through the prism of ‘Vince working out his childhood issues w/rich kids’ is pretty intense stuff, when you think about it.
Some poor intern is going to have to go through all those tweets to @WWE
The whole passing out via submission only works with blood
THIS IS WHAT I WANTED TO HEAR GO ANOTHER HOUR
I WILL STAY UP FOR THIS
SERIOUSLY VINCE GO ANOTHER HOUR
I’ve had to piss for twenty minutes but i refuse to even pause this
Peeing your pants is the COOLEST!!!
depends men undergarments. good enough for tony sarigusa, good enough for you
get a bottle dude!
Sit and pee, put it on your lap. Somethings are worth the sacrifice.
PS3/4 Xbox 360/One put it on the TV and play it LOUD.
no good place to set my laptop, otherwise i would have. if i broke this thing the week before finals, i’d be fucked
Laptop and wifi. Your best friend in this new streaming world we live in.
WHAT A MANEUVER!!
I wanted these guys to go through their feud then the feel Austin. I need another hour.
**heel
I’d listen all damn night
We have a PG audience made up almost entirely of middle aged males
I hope this never ends; I know it has to.
OH SHIT, VINCE DROPPING THE OWNERSHIP CARD!
Okay, Vince reminding everyone that he owned the Network and that he was going for another 15 minutes is great. Just great, great stuff.
I really love Vince saying “I own this we’re going another 15 minutes”
“IT’S MY NETWORK, I’LL OVERRUN IF I WANT TO!”
Vince calling an audible for another 15 minutes
ONE MINUTE?? I WANT TO LISTEN TO ANOTHER HOUR
I’d listen for another 4 hours. This is fantastic.
Mostly people closer to your age, in fact. How does that feel, Vince?
St. Louis PD is taking a huge heel turn tonight.
“Hands Down and go back to wor…..oh wait, nevermind)
I would love to see Vince to do a swanton off the titan tron
How was JR unprofessional during that segment?
@Lester to be fair, his kid died like the week before. Flair was punishing himself. They probably should have pulled him from the panel, but I get your point.
They didn’t punish Flair for that though. Ridiculous.
@IrishCream definitely. I think it was just a plausible excuse for them to get rid of him.
I read it the same way. The fans and the producers loved it, but WWE corporate didn’t. I vaguely remember word getting back to Vince second-hand and whoever delivered it over sold it, and at that point Vince wanted blood.
JR claims he hadn’t been drinking and any word slurring was a result of his stroke/bells palsy. I tend to believe that.
If I recall, Flair was talking over people about his stories and the crowd and 2K were loving the stories so they just let him keep going. JR asked Ric a few times to dial it back. The panel and crowd encourage Flair to continue
According to the rumors JR at best lost control of the segment when Flair went off the rails, and at worst was drunk/drinking right along side Ric.
Is Austin going to bring up the ubiquity of Cena? I’d be interested in a conversation about that issue.
I didn’t put them out of business, they put themselves out of business. Except for Bill Watts, I put him out of business
This podcast is like 1,000 times better than Raw. No exaggeration.
Not a high bar there.
This should be a regular show on the Network.
Vince hates calling it “Wrestling”
Did they just mention TNA!?!?!
ah
That’s like the second or third mention.
I’ll forever be in Austin’s debt if he asks Vince “DID RANDY SAVAGE FUCK STEPHANIE?!?”
Oh!
Do you think he supplied Vince with the questions in advance?
At a minimum, they discussed the general topics and the order the questions would be asked. The graphics behind Vince and Austin heavily implies that.
That’s a good question. The impression I’ve always gotten from Vince would lead me to say no though.
Whenever Vince talks about “rolling with the punches” or lamenting the way the business is now, a business he molded with his own hands all I can think about is Larry Lucchino or Hank Steinbrenner crying poverty.
HOLY SHIT HE BROUGHT UP MACHO MAN
Why is your feed faster than mine?
SAVAGE IS GOING IN! I hope…
Vince, Brock killing half the locker room is the fucking point. He should look indestructible going into WM 31
Vince is basically saying that the title is just a prop and means nothing
And Punk just tweeted about watching a hockey game. Gotta make sure everybody knows he’s not watching Austin/McMahon. =)
You’re pretty much right; I should say that he’s a GREAT carny. He never misses a chance.
Well, it’s easy to watch Hockey on TV, and the Network on a Laptop.
You’re not fooling anyone, Punk.
They’re all carnies. Not sure what you mean, though. Maybe he’s watching, maybe he’s not, but he tweeted *because* the interview is going on. I think we all know he’s good at (what used to be) his job.
He just showed too much about himself IMO.
Dude’s a carny, never let yourself be fooled otherwise.
“What the WWE network? No I don’t have it! At all!*”
*My wife does though, since she’s currently employed by the company.
You could honestly hear a pin drop in the Superdome in April. I’ve forgotten a lot of things in my short life, but I’ll remember that moment forever.
WHY ISN’T VINCE TALKING ABOUT THE BUNNY
Yah not protectin’ the business, Vince!
Has he ever?
The only storyline worth watching is “Rusev is a babyface” and they aren’t even doing that on purpose.
HE USED TAKER’S REAL NAME!
DUDE WATCH THE KAYFABE VINCE! lol
Streak Speak!
I know if I was in constant danger of government sanctions, I’d be avoiding small talk with politicians too.