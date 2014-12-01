WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 12/1/14

Tonight, on the Cyber Monday edition of the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

A number of polarizing figures have run Monday Night Raw, including the likes of The Authority, Eric Bischoff, Vickie Guerrero, John Laurinaitis and even Cheech & Chong. Yet, perhaps the most incendiary red-brand show runner was the Anonymous Raw General Manager, whose irritating email decrees to Michael Cole became one of WWE’s most boo-worthy rituals in 2010 and the first half of 2011. This person — or perhaps a group of people — is back this week for Cyber Monday, and will no doubt try to top Daniel Bryan’s one-night stint in charge of Raw last Monday night. Will the Anonymous Raw General Manager serve the best interests of the WWE Universe or their own? Also, will we finally learn the identity of this shady GM? (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Hornswoggle.

2. I just wanted to point out that WWE’s main preview image for this episode is a podium. Mine is too, but you know, I’m not in charge of making sure a promotion full of wrestlers stay relevant and popular.

3. A New Day makes their Raw debut. If you missed Smackdown I won’t spoil it for you, but it turns out that dancing preacher videos were a red herring and they’re actually a serious faction of guys focused on winning championships. I’m playing, their entire gimmick is “we’re clapping our hands.” If they don’t pull the big swerve tonight, we can quietly move them to the Well That’s Disappointing pile.

4. I’m excited to see how passive-aggressive Ryback is tonight. If AJ Lee gets Shell Shocked into a pit of syringes a la Saw 2 I won’t be surprised. Well, I’ll be SUPER surprised, but I’ll get what he’s going for.

5. Sting will show up. He’ll drop down from the rafters onto Brock Lesnar’s shoulders, who’ll F5 and pin him for his second defense of the WWE World Heavyweight Championship since August.

As always, ten of our favorite comments from tonight’s live discussion will be featured in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of WWE Raw column, so reply to your favorites with +1 to nominate them for consideration. Enjoy the show, everybody, and please refrain from cybering in our comments section. I don’t care what kind of Monday it is.