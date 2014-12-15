WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 12/15/14

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:
He’s back, and the WWE locker room has officially been put on notice. He, of course, being Roman Reigns, who made a big statement at WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs … and Stairs by Spearing Big Show through a table and making a major announcement about his future plans. As the 2014 Superstar of the Year set his sights on the 2015 Royal Rumble Match — and The Grandest Stage of Them All thereafter — the fate of the No. 1 contendership to the WWE World Heavyweight Title was decided and the Divas division received a shocking shake-up. Here’s what WWE.com predicts for Raw as The Road to WrestleMania officially approaches. (via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview:
1. THE JUGGERNAUT is back! WWE.com’s calling him ‘The Big Dog,’ so if that’s the nickname they’re going with, I’m calling him DOGGERNAUT. Also, can we cut it out with the ‘Big’ thing? We don’t need Big Show, Big Red, The Big Guy and The Big Dog.
2. WWE Shop’s already selling a new “BACK TO BREAK MORE” Brock Lesnar shirt, so maybe Brock will show up tonight. Fantasy booking: He accidentally bumps tummies with Roman Reigns and they’re both out for three months.
3. Be sure you’ve read the Best And Worst Of WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders, Chairs … And Stairs. It’s the perfect thing to get you excited about nothing at all ever.
4. Chris Jericho returns tonight as a special guest. He’ll have to retrieve his Slammy Award for Extreme Moment Of The Year from Fandango, who is currently using it to hold up the left side of Rosa’s face.
5. New Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler will be in action, losing a non-title match to whoever.
Enjoy the show. +1 your favorite comments and we’ll pick 10 of the best to include in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw report.
Eat
Sleep
Show Up Sometimes
German Suplex
Leave
Repeat
It’s like WWE wrestling fans are in a domestically abusive relationship.
After months of nothing, Raw treading water, PPV’s doing much the same fans started to become wise to how terrible and shady WWE programming is. How it never takes you out for dinner anymore, never tells you you’re pretty, comes home late smelling of perfume, how it puts Rowan Vs. Show on PPV without the slightest hint of storyline…
And WWE fans started thinking “F this noise, I deserve better. NXT is always nice to me and hell, Lucha Underground is fresh and exciting… Maybe I should move on.”
Then they give you a cheap bunch of supermarket flowers, or a fleeting Brock Lesnar appearance, and all is well again.
YOU ARE STRONG AND INDEPENDENT AND DON’T NEED TO TOLERATE THIS BEHAVIOUR!
I’m not fooled. NXT is still better than RAW garbage. Just think of NXT as your mistress.
This made me tear up to read.
Haha, Paul Heyman has owed my second favorite wrestler $200 since I was born. I somehow feel involved.
It’s crazy how one awesome moment can turn everything around in this company, isn’t it? Like, we paid witness to months and months of no real mention of Lesnar beyond just a few reminders that he’s the champion, and no real story direction except for “Cena gets his rematch because of course he does,” and it sucked but we lived it; it’s done and in the past. Then this happens and I’m stoked and Lesnar is immediately important and it’s changed the course of the story in one go. It’s simultaneously pretty amazing and one of the most annoying things in the world.
While I completely agree that ‘things happening’ is huge and important (and how sad is it that it’s worthy of comment when they do), I disagree that you don’t have to have the greatest show every week. They keep trying to get over that putting together 140 minutes of quality television every week for RAW is some kind of an insurmountable task, but with the depth of talent that WWE has ready to go in the roster right now, it should be a doddle.
I’m a professional writer – every week I have to put together 700 word blog posts and articles on behalf of clients on subjects that don’t interest me personally, and keep it relevant, fresh and repetition-free. If I can do that while talking on subjects as various as B2B on B2C advertising, evangelical Christianity, Italian food and Eastern European fashion, then the creative sinkholes in charge of RAW can put together a well-written, exciting, consistent television show for the biggest and most successful professional wrestling promotion in history. Losers. *makes L shapes on forehead, taunty dances*
As much as this show sucked overall.. I’m glad things HAPPENED…
You don’t have to have the greatest show every week… Just make it seem like things are moving forward and actually matter.. and overall it’ll come across better..
I may have to watch Chrisley now just so I can remember what it’s like to see a main character sell things.
I KNEW I should have only watched the last 10 minutes.
Two things NXT doesn’t have are Paul Heyman and his client Brrrrrroooooock Lesnar.
Before today, RAW didn’t have Brock Lesnar on all that much either.
The funny thing is that you know you were half expecting Cena to pop up and still win it. When Rollins started getting cocky and was taking too long? I did. Kinda sad.
yep
With you on that!
I know I was
RAW should have ended with J&J security frozen at mid jump.
+1
+1
+1
Next week Rollins should come to the ring, ask them to show the footage of his victory over Cena, and have it conclude with that freeze frame. Even if it meant sitting through a Seth promo, it’d be totally worth it.
+1
+1 [www.youtube.com]
+1
YOU’RE THE BEST! AROUUUUUUND!
+1
+1
“One small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.”
-Seth Rollins
The Bears, down by 16, just punted on 4th down with 5:35 left in the game. Somehow that sums up something from the past 2 days.
I really wana see Lesnar vs Cesaro at some point in my life… So much pure strength..
Wow. Ended it right. Holy shit.
Ha. That one was actually pretty clever Tigre.
Enjoy him while he’s here. Every year, we hear that McJibbs are around for a limited time only.
So are you saying you like the cut of his.. McJibb?
You’re good people.
I like you, McJibbs.
Meanwhile, Big Show is filing a lawsuit on gimmick infringement
The crowd was so quiet, I thought everyone left.
I had the same reaction as J&J Security when I realized this show was over
God, I love Jamie Noble’s trailer park accent.
Seth is a dumb ass.
J&J just jumped into the air like they were going to the suit store.
+1
When does Seth get his custom Motorhead entrance theme?
Pin him, Seth!
You’ll have bragging rights of a pinfall victory over Cena!
+1 Really why did not pin John Cena
Seth still selling the leg like a champ.
De Count says 10! 10 Suplex! Ah Ah Ah!
Fifteen more Curb Stomps!
imagine if he kicked out
If Cena kicked out, i would never watch wrestling again.
that’s all I can think of any time he gets hit with anything.
ODDS!
Jesus….Cena is still going to win isnt he.
Just check Cena’s Medic-Alert bracelet…
Walk out the fucking door, Rollins.
Friendship: the building block of all things heel in the WWE
Cena’s still going to win, right?
When Cener kicks out before 3 I will cause a garbage can fire
A happy Paul Heyman is the best for all of us.
Now Seth, needs to not fuck it up.
Or instead of the pin, just walk out of the wide open door. You know, the giant door you can just easily step out of whenever your opponent is slightly inconvenienced. Just a thought.
If Cena kicks out at two I’m done with wrestling.
WOW. Something happened. I’m impressed.
I like to imagine that Rollins wears those gloves because he’s a germaphobe.
Cole just turned into Porky Pig.
Lloyd, then you go and do something like this, and TOTALLY REDEEM YOURSELF!
Cena is still winning this match.
Probably.
My penis just grew three sizes. YES SETH YES!
As long as this Heyman/HHH war doesn’t lead to another HHH/Lesnar match I’m game.
It would be a hoss move for Seth to cash in right now.
Stupid. But hoss.
Holy shit he’s ragdolling Cena like a cruiserweight
The last suplex was all Brock.
@denseman1 say “even” again, you dope.
Even with help and Cena assisting, I think Brock could ragdoll Cena even in a shoot fight.
Soooo cool.
Lesnar forgot his belt the first time he came out so they had to run to the toy store quick and get another.
BROCK! [www.youtube.com]
FIFTEEN MORE!
10 SUPLEX
20 GO TO 10
+ punch cards
“And you are about to….put a beast…inside a cage!”
-Michael Cole, proud graduate of the Roman Reigns improv school
F5 ROLLINS ONTO CENA, BROCK!