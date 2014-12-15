WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 12/15/14

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

He’s back, and the WWE locker room has officially been put on notice. He, of course, being Roman Reigns, who made a big statement at WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs … and Stairs by Spearing Big Show through a table and making a major announcement about his future plans. As the 2014 Superstar of the Year set his sights on the 2015 Royal Rumble Match — and The Grandest Stage of Them All thereafter — the fate of the No. 1 contendership to the WWE World Heavyweight Title was decided and the Divas division received a shocking shake-up. Here’s what WWE.com predicts for Raw as The Road to WrestleMania officially approaches. (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. THE JUGGERNAUT is back! WWE.com’s calling him ‘The Big Dog,’ so if that’s the nickname they’re going with, I’m calling him DOGGERNAUT. Also, can we cut it out with the ‘Big’ thing? We don’t need Big Show, Big Red, The Big Guy and The Big Dog.

2. WWE Shop’s already selling a new “BACK TO BREAK MORE” Brock Lesnar shirt, so maybe Brock will show up tonight. Fantasy booking: He accidentally bumps tummies with Roman Reigns and they’re both out for three months.

3. Be sure you’ve read the Best And Worst Of WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders, Chairs … And Stairs. It’s the perfect thing to get you excited about nothing at all ever.

4. Chris Jericho returns tonight as a special guest. He’ll have to retrieve his Slammy Award for Extreme Moment Of The Year from Fandango, who is currently using it to hold up the left side of Rosa’s face.

5. New Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler will be in action, losing a non-title match to whoever.

Enjoy the show. +1 your favorite comments and we’ll pick 10 of the best to include in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw report.