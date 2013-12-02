WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 12/2/13: Somebody Got Kidnapped, If Anybody Cares

Tonight, on the With Leather WWE Raw open discussion thread:
As the year comes to a close, the biggest match in WWE history quickly approaches at WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs between World Heavyweight Champion John Cena and WWE Champion Randy Orton. With looming expectations from COO Triple H of there being just one World Champion in WWE, what will unfold tonight? Here are five reasons to catch Raw at 8/7 CT on USA Network. (via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview:
1. WWE doesn’t seem to take kidnappings very seriously. It was business as usual when Kane was attacked and abducted, and he just kinda returned without anybody caring. Now Daniel Bryan has literally been taken by violent hillbilly cultists and the WWE.com blurb is just “who’s excited for this ladder match.” Even his girlfriend is too busy getting autographs to care. Poor guy.
2. WWE.com has a big thing about how Triple H wants “one champion,” which I hope is damage control for everybody figuring out the stupid “both guys pull down the wrong belts and switch championships” swerve everybody in the world called last week. So unification might actually happen. Hooray!
3. This:
Although The Hounds of Justice no longer hold the WWE Tag Team Titles, Dean Ambrose continues his reign as United States Champion and Roman Reigns has significantly elevated his status in the locker room after his dominant display at Survivor Series.
“Seth Rollins could not be reached for comment.”
4. Seriously, even the WWE.com preview’s only point about Bryan being kidnapped is, “have we seen the last of the team known as The Beard and The Best?” JESUS CHRIST A MAN WAS KIDNAPPED.
5. The Curtis Axel Art Project rolls on, after this! This week we’re asking you to turn Curtis Axel into your favorite meme, so tweet me your results at @MrBrandonStroud and be sure to include the hashtag #CurtisAxelArtProject to make sure you’re included.
As always, the 10 best comments from the open discussion thread will be featured in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of WWE Raw report. Reply to your favorites with +1 and I’ll select a batch of them.
Enjoy the show, everybody who isn’t kidnapped.
All the +1s!!
+ 1 Natalya Hartridge in a pear tree of woe
It’s something something “think they can run with my division but they goin’ fishin’ with no bait, yo boy hold weight, I got my soul straight, I brush yo mouth like colgate.” et cetera.
Thanks, now i can’t go to sleep….Punk, i need your help!
I’m expecting Cena to win with the help of the Authority and rather than teasing Cena was in on it, we will instead get slightly angsty Cena having a rematch and winning that clean 5 minutes later.
I can’t be the only one who actually thinks RANDALL KEITH ORTON is somehow the more sympathetic character, right? He gets to become the face of the company, and now his bosses seem to be slowly jerking the rug out by degrees on him. In favor of perma-favorite John Cena. I never thought I would say this, but I am team Randy on this.
Grandma wishin/ya soul’s at rest/but It’s hard to digest with the size of the “EVEN STRONGER” on your chest
True story- today at basketball practice, the head coach mentioned that one of our players was the “Undisputed Leader” of the team and I almost laughed. I didn’t though; laughing would have been a bad career move.
So… looking into the future– Cena becomes unified undisputed, etc, etc. But he’s not going to be a stooge for the Authority, and they’ve got a nice strong Face of the WWE; so the storyline moves away from that.
And they’re obviously moving toward Punk vs. The Authority. Is it possible– in any way– that we get Punk vs. Triple H at Mania? Because I think I might really enjoy that (assuming Mania is the one place Punk would go over).
HHH/Punk COULD be good. Hopefully, HHH can job…that can happen, right? Right?
Hmm, I kind of forgot about him. That’s possible. Lesnar vs. Undertaker has been a popular rumor too.
It’s gotta be hard to find something interesting for all these part-timers to do. =/
I think if they have to, they just go back to the well with Lesnar but give Punk the win.
I guess I’m just hoping Punk has a more exciting Mania opponent than Kane.
Well if they’re gonna bring Vince back as a face and have him “take back” Authority, then that’s where HHH fits in. HHH vs whoever for control of the company seems to fit the storyline pretty well.
Well, the HHH-Bryan ship seems to have sailed for now; and HHH vs. Orton or Cena would be ass. It’s safe to assume Hunter has to have a match, since they don’t seem willing to let that one go yet. So I’m just working with what they seem to be giving us.
I hope to God we don’t waste a Wrestlemania match on Punk-HHH.
Well that was a goddamn butt for jerks.
I would love it if Cena would go from city to city, complaining about local athletes not living up to their potential. “We’ve got Todd Marinovich sitting ringside here at Staples Center. Todd, you make me sick, Jack!”
Either John Cena shaved his pits with Sweeney Todd’s razor, or his deodorant use proves that he really is black.
all i know is that if there is a tlc for a unified championship, there had better be blood
Way to give away the PPV guys
How will John Cena overcome beating up Randy Orton too much?
I’m looking forward to many weeks of JBL and King calling someone the Undisputed United… Champion.
Why did they even bother with the poll if no one is going to bother remembering what the hell it’s called? Every time they reference it it’s all “THE UNDISPUTED UNIFIED UNQUESTIONED CHAMPION”
Ok, cool. So we don’t need to see TLC now, right? Because this is it. Thanks, WWE.
I stopped buying PPVs for the Main Event a long time ago (well, with a few exceptions here and there– Summerslam, for instance).
Nonsense, TLC will include ten minutes of chinlocks and at least one terrible STF.
At no point in this brawl did I ever think Orton looked like Cena’s equal. That’s not good.
So is this ruthless aggression John Cena?
How will Cena overcome these odds?
BATISTA BOMB
Why this is the biggest knock-down drag-em-out brawl I have ever seen in my life!!1
Randy Orton just overcame the evens!
So is the big swerve at TLC going to be HHH backstabbing them both and taking both belts?
you can only hope for the best.
Oh! Look at Randy clean that ring up! Wow! He sure is getting rid of the clutter!
HE TOOK OFF THE SHIRT AND HE HAS NO PANTS, OH THE HUMANITY!!
Awww man I need a new chair don’t just throw them out!
Cena will never make a strong enough Spirit Bomb to defeat Orton with only the energy of small children and women to make it with.
Randy may not wear the pants but I respect his commitment to keeping this shirt vs skins
Dammit! Asshole took his shirt off as soon as I hit send!
Ok, +1 to Orton for that super quick closing of that ladder. I would start a “this is awesome” chant just for that.
Sorry about your Miz TV set, Miz. – Said nobody.
Can tell the PPV is coming up. Cena’s getting odds to overcome in preparation!
i’d believe the use of steel chairs if they’d bring back the headshots….
Randy just pushed a ladder into Cena’s face. Now follows 10 months of kendo stick payback!
I realize the point of Punk murdering Heyman being overkill, but are we just pretending there wasn’t Punk getting jumped by Heyman thugs every week now…or that he didn’t cost him a huge match against Lesnar?
+1
WHY DOES CENA HAVE A SHIRT IN HIS CARGO POCKET??
Hell, I don’t even have any shorts on. I’m more of a Orton kind of guy
Man, if I had cargo pockets I’d keep all kinds of things in there.
Oh thats why
Pretty sure orton is the good guy in this being issued a challenge to overcome? Isn’t that how heroes are made?
In so many ways, John Cena seems more like a stripper than a wrestler right now.
Tables, Ladders, Chairs, and Microphones?
Now you’ve just gone too far, John.
Cena: Randy, you can do something. Or leave.
Randy: STEPHANNIIIEEEEEE
Stephanie: RANNDDDDYYYY
Randy: GET. THE. GYMBAGGGGSSSSS. So I can poop in them and further the Internet rumor that I poop in gymbags.
Michael Cole thinks everything is flying… stop making shit up guy!
Go to the papers, Randy! Now’s the time!!!
+1
+1
By my count, Cena gave four accents in that promo: Bahston, Midwest-neutral, Texas ddrraawwwll, and Southern black woman.
Acting!
Cena’s preacher voice makes me so implausibly angry.
Gentlemen, this is a contract signing! There shall be no fighting in this ring during a contract signing!
WATCH OUT PEOPLE, SOUTHERN PREACHER JOHN CENA IS IN THE HOUSEEEE
It’s not a real contract signing unless the table gets flipped over or someone slaps Heyman on the chest
NOTHING MAKES JOHN ANGRIER THAN WASTED POTENTIAL!!!!
wine
And getting red win on his marble counter tops
John Cena, High School Guidance Counselor
See this is where HHH just takes both belts and walks away.
The Best In The World For This Business
The new unified hunter hearst hemsley