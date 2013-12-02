WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 12/2/13: Somebody Got Kidnapped, If Anybody Cares

Tonight, on the With Leather WWE Raw open discussion thread:

As the year comes to a close, the biggest match in WWE history quickly approaches at WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs between World Heavyweight Champion John Cena and WWE Champion Randy Orton. With looming expectations from COO Triple H of there being just one World Champion in WWE, what will unfold tonight? Here are five reasons to catch Raw at 8/7 CT on USA Network. (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. WWE doesn’t seem to take kidnappings very seriously. It was business as usual when Kane was attacked and abducted, and he just kinda returned without anybody caring. Now Daniel Bryan has literally been taken by violent hillbilly cultists and the WWE.com blurb is just “who’s excited for this ladder match.” Even his girlfriend is too busy getting autographs to care. Poor guy.

2. WWE.com has a big thing about how Triple H wants “one champion,” which I hope is damage control for everybody figuring out the stupid “both guys pull down the wrong belts and switch championships” swerve everybody in the world called last week. So unification might actually happen. Hooray!

3. This:

Although The Hounds of Justice no longer hold the WWE Tag Team Titles, Dean Ambrose continues his reign as United States Champion and Roman Reigns has significantly elevated his status in the locker room after his dominant display at Survivor Series.

“Seth Rollins could not be reached for comment.”

4. Seriously, even the WWE.com preview’s only point about Bryan being kidnapped is, “have we seen the last of the team known as The Beard and The Best?” JESUS CHRIST A MAN WAS KIDNAPPED.

5. The Curtis Axel Art Project rolls on, after this! This week we’re asking you to turn Curtis Axel into your favorite meme, so tweet me your results at @MrBrandonStroud and be sure to include the hashtag #CurtisAxelArtProject to make sure you’re included.

As always, the 10 best comments from the open discussion thread will be featured in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of WWE Raw report. Reply to your favorites with +1 and I’ll select a batch of them.

Enjoy the show, everybody who isn’t kidnapped.