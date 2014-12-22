WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 12/22/14

Tonight on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:
You better watch out, you better not cry, you better take your vitamins, we’re telling you why: Ho Ho Hogan is coming to Raw, brother!
The holiday season hits WWE’s flagship show with the full force of an Atomic Leg Drop this week, and we can only imagine what this muscle-bound bearer of yuletide cheer has in his gift bag, jack. Start decking those halls, because Santamania is about to run wild! (via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview:
1. Ho Ho Hogan will make an appearance, which means I might have to ha ha hang myself.
2. The only acceptable endings to Ho Ho Hogan’s appearances are: (1) Brock Lesnar dressed as Oogie Boogie beating him up and carrying him away in a burlap sack, (2) Hogan asking a small child what they want for Christmas, that child saying he doesn’t believe in Santa and Hogan dissipating into thin air, and (3) the debut of the Christmas Yeti.
3. Roman Reigns will get his Christmas wish, which is to “look really strong.”
4. I hope the first hour of Raw is Ho Ho Hogan making a list and checking it twice, and the second hour is him giving gifts to Hacksaw Jim Duggan, Brutus ‘The Barber’ Beefcake and The Nasty Boys.
5. Other, non Hulk Hogan as Santa Claus things might happen, but I wouldn’t count on it. The IC Champion will probably lose, and a few of the main event guys will end up in a tag team match against one another that’ll end in DQ. You know the drill. Let’s keep our heads down and get to 2015 in one piece.
+1 your favorite comments and I’ll glorify 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Ho Ho Hogan report. Sorry, “Raw.”
Doesn’t John Cena realize that “Chut Up” is Lana’s catch phrase?
I’m watching RAW muted currently. All I envision Roddy saying to Rusev is, “YOU AREN’T RUSSIAN UNTIL YOU BEAT JOHN CENA!”
I know guys like Dean, Bray, and at least half of the locker room know the psychology of wrestling. I know they’ve watched and studied tapes. I know they’re aware about the importance of selling and telling the story in the ring. I’ve seen most of them do it on the indies or NXT. I know they’ve heard Regal, Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, and Stone Cold talk about it extensively.
Hell, I’m sure most of them listen to Jim Ross and Stone Cold talk about it on their podcasts.
So the only logical conclusion is that they must be told to do things differently on the main roster right? Is it just a problem with creative? I have trouble believing that. Look at a WWF PPV match from 1995-96 (pre-hardcore and terrible characters) – Matches like Goldust vs. an out-the-door Razor Ramon seem to be more compelling than almost anything today.
I know I’m just preaching to the choir, but there are just so many little things wrong with the WWE right now that are easily fixable and nobody does anything about it. It’s become bizarre.
Lesnar jobbing to Mr. Personality Reigns.
Sting vs. HHH.
Rusev jobbing to The Rock.
No Undertaker match.
No Daniel Bryan match.
WrestleMania had better be during another free month if WWE Network.
I mean, Cena vs. Rusev is a lock to happen at Mania after Rusev costs Cena the title at Rumble.
I’ll be illegal streaming it personally. There’s no way with the current state of the product they get so much as 10 bucks from me.
I highly doubt Rock will be involved. He’s got movies to promote and/or shoot, doesn’t he? And rumors are pointing toward an Undertaker match.
A wink of his eye and a twist of his head
Soon gave me to know I had nothing to dread;
He spoke not a word, but went straight to his work,
And he laid out Bray on the table; then turned with a jerk,
And laying his finger aside of his nose,
And giving a nod, up the turnbuckle he rose;
He sprang to the top, to the announce team gave a whistle,
And away they all flew dropping an elbow like a missle.
But I heard him exclaim, ere the end of this fight—
“Happy Christmas to all, and to all a good — TITTYMASTER!”
In their next match, Bray should just shake his car keys to distract Ambrose in order to get the win.
Man that crowd sucked.
You know, I get the feeling Ambrose is gonna be okay. He might not be what we wanted him to be, but he’ll be okay. He’s Casey Jones, where we wanted him to be The Punisher, but he’ll be okay, cuz kids like Casey Jones.
Isn’t Bray’s career kind of paralleling Taker’s? UT made a big impact right away, but in the years before the rivalry with Mankind he had a lot of dumb, pointless rivalries.
Remember when John Moxley ambushed Mick Foley outside of WM28 HOF party and said all of Foley’s use of chairs, and tables, and ladders ruined a generation of young wrestlers trying to follow his lead?
Now Ambrose is the most “extreme” guy on the roster.
I mean, I’ve seen video of Ambrose taking a sawzall to the forehead. I don’t know of any other wrestler on the current WWE roster that has done that. I know other guys on the roster have been in CZW, so maybe I’m wrong in that though.
They had a Henry-Sandow match last year where if Sandow won, Christmas would be canceled.
That’s true. But I guess if you’re going to call a guy “the Lunatic Fringe,” he’s gotta do something to justify the nickname. Plus, they have a “Miracle on 34th Street Fight” every year, don’t they? I know I remember guys unwrapping presents to find weapons. Someone unwrapped a bowling ball one year.
” if Mick could have passed the physical ” … exactly. He couldn’t pass the physical. Which is why I don’t get why Wyatt and Ambrose are doing all this crazy stuff when it doesn’t mean anything. I don’t mind extreme stuff when it matters; an exclamation point. But this match was just here until they do it again next week.
Ambrose is a guy who took up wrestling death matches because he was feeling like that he needed to extend himself and try something new, like getting hit in the face with light tubes.
The Ambrose/Foley feud that would have followed if Mick could have passed the physical would have been pretty extreme. So yeah, of course Ambrose is the most extreme guy on the roster.
A man’s gotta eat…. and drink beer… and master titties.
This feud is utter bullshit and it’s completely destroying Ambrose’s momentum. They should just let him win but they’re so focused on getting Bray reading for the Undertaker that they keep up with these 50/50 finishes that’s doing no favors to anybody.
It has to end.
it all comes down to Vince’s “I’ll tell you what to like” mentality. The man is a fucking idiot.
completely. These WERE two of my fave main roster guys. Now when they appear I go “for fucks sake.”
That match didn’t really derail his momentum, as it was pretty good. But they better get moving to something else soon.
I really hate “face immediately has to get his heat back” booking. As a matter of fact I hate pretty much all WWE booking these days.
So I take this isn’t over?
How many times must Bray beat Ambrose?
Until they’re sure that the crowd won’t care enough to let Ambrose pull a Bryan on Reigns?
So it’ll probably just be called a Philadelphia Extreme Rules match at the Rumble, right?
Ambrose is pulling a Sheamus…
Ambrose is like AI in 2k15 and repeatedly sets up the exact same table spot until it works.
Ambrose should have sold that kendo stick to the eye a bit longer, no? Like, until the camera cut at least?
i just saw him rubbing the center of his chest nearly afterward and it kind of looked like it was aimed more at the chest…
The way they shot it, they could have sold it as a blinding spot (like they did at the PPV), or like a stick to the throat. I actually thought it looked more like the latter.
You would think that they would sell it more like, “Holy shit, my eye almost popped out of my skull! I should lie here and think about not losing my eye for a while!” instead of, “Man, that sure was dangerous, let me make sure I kind of rub my eye and act like I took no damage otherwise!”
It’s a blinding spot… that they don’t want to call a blinding spot… I have no clue anymore. He still sold it after the match, who the fuck knows.
he was acting like he took it to the chest from my view.
The look on Dean’s face… priceless.
Austin should have done the job to Lesnar in 2002
will this feud end?
The only thing Chrisley doesn’t know, is what time his show will start.
A Miracle on 34 anything tends to favor the dude with the big bushy beard.
So good till that end…
Bray Wyatt takes the lead in his best of 7,000 series with Dean Ambrose!
Jesus, these guys are going nuts.
JBL that was a double axe handle into something not an elbow drop….
That elbow was beautiful.
Good guy Mike Chioda spotting Dean on the Ladder.
This match started because of argument between Dean and Bray about what Myrrh is.
Did they replace the announce team with the guys from Wipeout?
Also, how much shit is Sandman in that Dean has made the White Russian Legsweep one of his signature moves and they never reference him?
Dean Ambrose logic: “I’ve got the next week off? Fuck it! BEAT ME UP WITH A LADDER!”
These guys are killing each other, and I don’t even know why
Promotion for TLC 2015 sure is starting early.
Is that the Arosesuchac Ladder?
See you on Lucha Underground 2016, Brey Wyatt.
Why is the crowd being such assholes
So, is it just me, or do they never call that choke slam of Bray’s a choke slam?
Cole called a michinoku driver earlier on and it practically shut the entire announce team down.
You expect these fuckheads to call a move?
Hm, good points. Either way, kind of weird they never call it, though, right? It seems to be a bit of a big power move for him.
It’s a uranage.
It’s not. It’s closer to a Rock Bottom.
it looks more like a rock bottom.
Isn’t more of an uranage? No neck holding in that one.
If this Raw doesn’t end with Hogan walking out and saying, “shitter’s full” I’ll be one sad panda.
Regardless of the feud losing it’s luster, Dean and Bray are main eventing Raw, without a Hogan or Cena in sight. It’s a Christmas miracle.
Oh definitely.
This match is also pretty good.
This match better end with Ambrose trying to hit Wyatt with christmas lights, only to lose after they explode on his face.
This crowd is so pissed that they can’t get themselves over.
I’m glad they’re running those “It’s time to talk about mental illness” commercials during the match between the delusional cult leader and the “lunatic fringe.”
That kendo stick spot scares me.
or they did use it… still scary though.
Yea it was a bit too far… especially as you know they arent going to do it.
It’s gonna end up like that scene in Zombi 2.
All I want for Xmas is this match to end in a timely fashion.
Has anyone taken more kayfabe abuse than Dean Ambrose this year?
Eh, to be fair, a lot of that began in 2013. Fair point though.
Daniel Bryan?
Football is a 1 point game in the 4th quarter right now. Just sayin.
When did Bray Wyatt learn, “I’m getting sick of this shit” Lariat?
How come that tree didn’t explode when Bray yanked the wire?
Because those are Westinghouse lights. And Westinghouse=Quality.
yes, but Bengals.
I switched over to Denver/Cincy 10 minutes ago..
And I’m not going back..
You’re missing something pretty good….
I hope there’s a Sega Genesis in a present box.