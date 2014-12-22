WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 12/22/14

Tonight on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

You better watch out, you better not cry, you better take your vitamins, we’re telling you why: Ho Ho Hogan is coming to Raw, brother! The holiday season hits WWE’s flagship show with the full force of an Atomic Leg Drop this week, and we can only imagine what this muscle-bound bearer of yuletide cheer has in his gift bag, jack. Start decking those halls, because Santamania is about to run wild! (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Ho Ho Hogan will make an appearance, which means I might have to ha ha hang myself.

2. The only acceptable endings to Ho Ho Hogan’s appearances are: (1) Brock Lesnar dressed as Oogie Boogie beating him up and carrying him away in a burlap sack, (2) Hogan asking a small child what they want for Christmas, that child saying he doesn’t believe in Santa and Hogan dissipating into thin air, and (3) the debut of the Christmas Yeti.

3. Roman Reigns will get his Christmas wish, which is to “look really strong.”

4. I hope the first hour of Raw is Ho Ho Hogan making a list and checking it twice, and the second hour is him giving gifts to Hacksaw Jim Duggan, Brutus ‘The Barber’ Beefcake and The Nasty Boys.

5. Other, non Hulk Hogan as Santa Claus things might happen, but I wouldn’t count on it. The IC Champion will probably lose, and a few of the main event guys will end up in a tag team match against one another that’ll end in DQ. You know the drill. Let’s keep our heads down and get to 2015 in one piece.

