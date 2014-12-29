WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 12/29/14

Tonight, on the final With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread of 2014:
Get those cameras ready for a five-second pose or two, because Edge & Christian are in charge this week on Raw! How will this iconic tag team ensure that the final Raw of 2014 reeks of awesomeness? As the WWE Universe anxiously awaits Royal Rumble 2015 in just four weeks, WWE.com has a few theories on how 2014 will come to a close in WWE. (via WWE.com)
Here’s our five-point preview.
1. “Totally reeks of awesomeness” is the go-to Edge and Christian phrase, but I’m a fan of “barfoid.” Christian once called Pete Gas a barfoid for trying to touch his sunglasses collection. It’s a deep cut, but it’s my favorite.
2. If I know anything about wrestling, tonight’s hosting gig ends with Christian shockingly turning on Edge and demanding “one more match.” That begins a program for Christian leading into the Royal Rumble, and then he gets hurt again before anything important happens.
3. Welcome to THE WASTELAND~ as The Ascension makes their Raw debut. Spoiler alert: “The wasteland” is what NXT guys use to describe the main roster.
4. In WWE’s five-point preview they call Dolph Ziggler “The Zig Man.” Is that a thing now? I guess I should be lucky they aren’t calling him “Big” something. BIG ZIG. THE BIG MAN.
5. Dean Ambrose and Bray Wyatt will compete in an Auld Lang Syne match, which is just an extreme rules match with New Year’s Eve decorations. Wyatt will win after running into Dan Fogelberg in a record store and using him to knock out Ambrose. Raw ends with snow turning into rain.
+1 your favorite comments and I’ll include 10 in tomorrow’s final Best and Worst of Raw of 2014. It’s slightly more prestigious than the others, if you believe that! Enjoy the show.
What happens if Cena just comes out when asked? It seems like Seth’s plan was determined on Cena not playing ball and refusing to come to the ring when politely asked and why invite Brock who plays no part in the final segment? I thought it would be “Seth goads Brock and Cena into taking each other out, attempts to cash in, gets stopped by an RKO”
The Authority is back! Now we are going to have another Survivor Series Babyface vs Authority style war at Extreme Rules!
So I’m guessing they made The Ascension to look like God of War meets Double Dragon.
How do they not get that Daniel Bryan ending the show would have been better?! Daniel Bryan, who was the hero of Wrestlemania and practically had a career-threatening injury, announces he’s coming back and having the fans happily chanting YES! to end RAW and 2014 on a hope-filled note?
Nope…instead we get to end RAW and 2014 with HHH and Stephanie smiling and smirking once again, as a big ‘screw you’ to the fans for wanting something different than the typical BS.
DB ending the show WOULD be the typical BS. Every year ends with the feel good moment. What they did was NOT the status quo. I’m not usually friendly to the WWE producers, but they got it right this time in my opinion.
@Jeans Ambrose hey, yo. I saw you replied to my comment down below, but I’ve drank enought that patience is no longer a virtue, so I can’t scroll down to find it…. however, I gotta tell you what happened:
I saw Victoria at a Comic Con a few years back and totally coulda banged her! But the dude that played Atreyu in Neverending Story totally cock blocked me! I guess he’s in a metal band now and she has something to do with a bike shop. Anyway, after a while, I was on the outside looking in. In retrospect, I shoulda scored some coke off the guy who played the dad in Teen Wolf… Victoria seemed the type down for that.
It sounds unreal, but it’s the truth!
(for other commenters reference, someone talked about how Edge and Cena should bond over hos they both banged on the road, so I said, “you must mean Mickie James” and Jeans said, “don’t forget Victoria!”).
“Also…. when did y’all start getting so many comments?!?! I remember when just getting close to 1,000 was a HUGE deal.”
It used to be the norm to get around 3,000 comments per Raw. 4,000 was not unusual, and we hit 6,000 for Raw #1000. It’s only because of how godawful WWE has been since Wrestlemania that the open threads got so small. Hopefully things will pick up again now that Bryan’s back and WWE might start trying again for Wrestlemania season.
You should have scratched that kitty kat, homie. You’d and Cena and Edge would be Eskimo bros. That’s some fucking elite company right there!
Also, cool story. Sorry you got cock-blocked.
Also…. when did y’all start getting so many comments?!?!
I remember when just getting close to 1,000 was a HUGE deal.
I didn’t like people giving Ryback the “What?” treatment during such a nice and sincere promo. I kinda chuckled when he mentioned The Secret, but I’m still in utter shock after the bombshell he just dropped. RYBACK IS KIRBY!
Jerry Lawler’s shirt is MAD hetero.
I just realized Edge and CM Punk are eskimo brothers twice-over
Beth Phoenix and Lita are just the confirmed ones. But there’s got to be a couple more in there.
That we know of anyway.
Oh shit just saw a in shape Matt Hardy
Appropriate Yes-Chant Theater.
That ending to Raw is exactly how 2014 in WWE can be summed up. Take little risks and maintain the status quo.
I’m live at the show The Authority just came out. John Cenas still down. The Authority is celebrating over Cenas dead body and…. Here comes Randy Orton! RKO! RKO unexpectedly!
Nope.
Please tell me you’re joking…
for anyone who simply cannot wait to hear from Brandon tomorrow, I’ve gone ahead and worsted the shit out of the final segment:
1) 11:14. this shit ran until 11:14. because for a full 4 minutes, john and seth played a game of red light green light, while forgetting that they weren’t driving the purpose in the least. michael cole eventually had to step in and let us know, “oh yeah.. seth’s asking for the authority back”, essentially hitting the wrap it up box. maybe it was the fact that i’ve been avoiding raw like the plague lately, but i didn’t have a damn clue what he was going on about before maggle stepped in. can’t imagine that the dullards of wwe universe fared much better here.
2) edge? of all people? good on seth for going the father route, and having it make *some* sense, but there are probably a dozen more believable faces in the locker room who could have filled that role. like daniel bryan. fresh off of surgery! ready to compete again! fuck, it would have made all the sense in the world to have dbry’s announcement close the show, only to have seth & co interrupt and get us to this very point. threaten HIS career again, and everyone has a reason to freak out.
3) speaking of the locker room.. where the fuck were they? we’re supposed to believe that 90% of the roster is in favor of the authority being out of power, right? so wouldn’t it have made all the sense in the world for them to storm the ring and stop this from happening?
4) this is how the authority comes back. because of course it wasn’t by way of john cena heel turn.
5, 6, & 7) john cena taking the curb stomp. how in the hell is a guy’s foot to the back of your lunged head causing your entire body to go airborne? this is one of those areas where suspension of disbelief simply does not apply.
number 8 is also the estimated number of times that JBL closed the show while more people appeared at the top of the ramp
For point #3 all the people who hate the Authority are incapacitated. Orton kayfabe wise is still gone, Ambrose is out. Ziggler was taken out by Rusev, Reigns was taken out by Big Show, Sheamus is injured, Bryan more than likely left the building after his promo, Swagger is useless, Rowan is too crazy to care and Ryback never gave a shit either way. Which makes Ryback just as much of a terrible babyface as Cena and Sheamus. Was Ryback ever going to save Ziggler if his music hadn’t played? Was he just waiting at the gorilla position while Ziggler’s back is getting destroyed chillin?
Kid: “Ryback you gotta save him!”
Ryback: “Hold on, the Big guy’s music needs to play”
Fuck you Ryback, Punk was right about you.
You’re wrong and you should feel shame for being so wrong.
Putting Bryan in the Edge slot wouldn’t work. He had just announced his return at the Rumble. If you have him lie on the mat, not moving for 10 minutes in fear of a Curb Stomp which might break his neck, it just makes him look weak and fragile.
But yeah, Christian. One blow to the gut and he warps back to Canada.
@DoctorCAW admittedly, i hadn’t gotten home from work until shortly before the dbry segment, missing all the earlier stuff with edge. but i still maintain that the drama would have been significantly greater with bryan in his shoes.
@Pencil-Necked Geek suspense in one thing, but i found it to just plod.
also, 9) christian.. wtf?
@Lester: No, because GOT features professional actors, and writers who aren’t writing *as the show is filming.* I’m not saying the execution was great– but the moment needed time to breathe, and it got that time.
Was that Ned Stark scene just one guy saying the same thing in increasing volume for 10 minutes?
1) I guess no one has any patience now. Was the scene where Ned Stark gets killed too long? Or did it build suspense? Seth threatening to cripple a guy isn’t a scene you want to be rushed, if you want it to matter at all.
2) Good point.
3) Logic? Hi, this is pro wrestling, have we met?
4) Pipe dream.
5, 6, & 7) Agreed.
Edge makes sense because they established a relationship between Cena and Edge during the show, and, for long-time fans it plays off of that “long time rivals develop mutual respect for each other” — that’s how I saw it, anyway.
Cena heel turn just isn’t happening. Not now, and probably not ever, until he really dips in merch sales anyway. Some people can come and take the merch title away from him for a year or so, but over all he’s hardly been eclipsed.
Can’t argue the other stuff about the locker room, other than suggesting that “that’s how it goes” but that doesn’t make my argument there right, it’s just an easy crutch to use.
Next week’s Raw will be a 3 hour Triple H promo to make up for all the weeks he missed.
Too bad Raw isn’t four hours, then we could have seen Orton.
So apparently, RKOs post-show? B/c f your tv audience. [twitter.com]
There has always been “big things” for the live crowd after the TV show itself has ended (matches, promos, sing-a-longs, run-ins, etc), so this isn’t exactly a f*ck you to the TV audience, it’s a thank you to the live audience.
See, if people spent more time looking at the positive aspect of something rather than the negative, things would be a lot more fun.
-1 pair of pants
Still no pants.
Did Orton return after the cameras went off?
Randy Orton appeared after RAW went off the air, just FYI.
Sorry, I meant sports entertainers.
You mean Vince still actually pays his ‘performers’?
LOL — guess they won’t have to pay him for a TV appearance.
It’s good to see heels acting like heels for a change. Bravo, Seth, Bravo.
that was good Raw and that was GREAT ENDING Anyone who thought otherwise is full of shit
I like to think that I’m full of positive. (But yeah, I liked tonight’s episode.)
If we weren’t so full of shit we wouldn’t be able to make so many positives.
I’ve been full of shit for years!
ok that settles it then…..no need to discuss things further guys
-Rusev checks hit nose-
“Nobody makes me bleed my own blood.”
So are we going to talk about how Seth Rollins threatened to kill a man on live TV or are we just going to ignore the act or terrorism?
@Lester +1 “ACTUALLY it’s about letting the criminal justice process play out!”
Depends if you’re a cop.
If you wrestle someone so hard that they die, is it charged as murder?
hahahahaha I hope he just said “fuck it, Imma slip this one in!” because that was some top-notch heeling.
Cena is definitely more gullible Sting than narcissist Hogan.
Hogan would’ve refused, watched Edge die, carried his lifeless body to the back, and the show would’ve ended with all of the announcers wondering how Edge’s brains being splattered everywhere made Hogan *feel*.
+infinity.
the raw post show should be dolph ziggler drop kicking cena through a door
No, Daniel Bryan should just look down, go “still not better than me” and walk away.
And Daniel Bryan should just spit on his face afterwards.
I enjoyed that ending. It stretched *a little,* but it was necessary to milk it for a bit, or there’s no suspense. Seth being an evil genius is kind of awesome. I mean, he’s not exactly *physically* intimidating. He needs to have something that makes him dangerous.
I’m with you PNG. I thought it was good too. Maybe I’m still on the Daniel Bryan comeback high, but either way, I thought that was a pretty solid finish to a pretty decent episode of Raw. The whole show seemed to take the viewer through a story while still building, which tends to be few and far between lately. Plus the perks of Cesaro “shooting”, the Ascension’s debut (even though the placement of said debut could be questioned), and the beginning of the end of Miz and Mizdow was solid.
A little?!
Say it again john!
That was the weirdest 3 hours of Raw and I think I liked it? Ryback life story promo, Cesaro push bluff, Ascension main eventing and Rollins threatening to kill a legend…. it was definitely something
So, yeah…
[i.imgur.com]
It’s like dinner and dessert.
I just want to chew on Paige for a few hours. Or days.
Whatever.
Yes please
I’m actually happy Paige is on Total Divas. Moar Paige the better.
Damn, like if they do a Mexico trip and she’s in the pool in the bikini, eating a popsicle… uh…. I gotta go, uh, take care of something….
Cool story, bro.
I mean, dat ass and all, but I think I prefer another picture she posted, where Emma was showing off her abs. I guess I’m more of a midriff guy than an ass guy.
Paige is a pale beauty.
Sweet Jesus, Mother of Pearl..
sheeeeeeeeeeeeeyyy-iiiiiiiittttt.
I guess Alberto should have just shown up to work the next day like Costanza.
Hope if I ever get fired, it’s WWE-style.
You know what, I actually liked the ending. Yeah, they could have done much more with the story, but something actually happened on Raw tonight. Nothing ever happens on Raw anymore, so I’m not going to kill them for trying.
So the cops knew internal affairs was setting them up…
+1
+1
meh
God damnit. Stephanie can make me laugh just by extending a pinky. That’s quality showmanship.
Her and Trips toting champagne glasses was a nice touch.
H and Steph were scalping tickets out front till they got the news
Chase is a skinny bitch. And so is his hot sister.
I’d fuck em both tho.
Finaly something cena sucks at. He’s a garbage hostage negotiator!
Well… No F5’s?..
The Authority’s first order of business: Remove Daniel Bryan from the Royal Rumble.
Look everyone Christian is fine on USA Network, knowing Best.
YAY, Christley is on.
That was a reverse Poochie ending. And so the Authority was called back to their planet just cuz
seth rollins is like evil incarnate like has been taken over by a fucking parallex demon or something
@Harry Longabaugh Great minds.
That would explain the hair coloring.
Hence the yellow streak in his hair
Well, that was a waste of Bork.
Heyman being on The Authority’s side is the stupidest fucking thing ever.
I’m not gonna lie. I’m super stoked to have Trips and Steph back on tv.
I love Brock standing awkwardly at the side like me at every party.
It’s like he’s thinking “I’ll let you all live for now.”
so….no RKOs???
Plan B worked, Stephanie isn’t pregnant after all, cheers!
+1
Shame Brock is off to the side there though..
Best Raw in months