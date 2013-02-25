WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 2/25/13: Oh God, They Invited Glenn Beck

Tonight, on the WWE Raw open discussion thread:

The WWE Universe has itself a new WWE Championship, but the big question now is: Who will challenge for the fresh-faced prize at WrestleMania 29? On the one hand, you have John Cena, the current No. 1 contender following his Royal Rumble Match victory in January. On the other is CM Punk, who goaded Cena into putting his WrestleMania WWE Title opportunity up for grabs in a one-on-one renewal of their long-running rivalry. While Cena and Punk settle their score, however, trouble is brewing in Team Hell No’s shaky friendship, and Paul Heyman gets ready for the fight of his life against an injured — but eager — Mr. McMahon. Here are five things to look forward to on Monday’s Raw. Also, the WWE Universe eagerly awaits Glenn Beck’s reply to the formal invitation from WWE officials to address his criticisms of Jack Swagger and Zeb Colter. Will the famous politico show? (via WWE.com)

Five-point preview:

1. The Swagger angle has officially gone from “here’s a racist guy being fed to the cool Hispanic heavyweight champion” to “WWE political jokez,” and that’s the biggest possible spectrum joke. I apologize in advance for any aggressive political remarks made in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw, but Jesus Christ, I’m not looking forward to this.

2. Paul Heyman will wrestle Vince McMahon, and by “wrestle” I mean “street fight,” and by “will” I mean “will kinda until Brock Lesnar and/or Triple H show up to set up a WrestleMania thing.”

3. The Undertaker showed up at a live event this week, so look for him on tonight’s show. Or don’t, like a couple of weeks ago when he was palling around with a local sports mascot for no reason. Maybe Or Maybe Not Dong is what I’m saying.

4. The Team Hell No feud is officially on, right? I hope Daniel Bryan’s next shirt says “FEWER HUGS, MORE KICKS TO THE FACE.”

5. +1 to WWE.com for referencing Pulp Fiction in their Brad Maddox recap. They are smart motherf**kers, that’s right.

