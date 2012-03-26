WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 3/26/12: The End Of The End Of An Era

Tonight: a special documentary!

Get unprecedented access into The Rock and John Cena’s incredible journey in a special hour-long documentary tonight at 8/7 CT on USA Network. Then later tonight on Raw, Rock and Cena will meet for one more live in-ring confrontation before WrestleMania.

Or, I don’t know, skip the documentary and watch the two hours of video packages that follow it.

– This is the last (important) stop on the Road To Wrestlemania, so expect a lot of major things to happen! Hahaha, just kidding!

– Poll of the week:

– Last week we had a weird error where the site wouldn’t let you post comments on the reg and gave you “SLOW DOWN INTERNET GUY YOU’RE PARTICIPATING TOO MUCH” messages. That problem has been addressed and solved, so let’s get this bad boy back up to the 2,000+ monster it was.

– I’m going to be at Wrestlemania this weekend (section 138 … stop by, say hi, bring a With Leather sign!) so the tentative Best and Worst schedule looks like this: Best And Worst Of Raw tomorrow, Best And Worst Of Wrestlemania X-7 on Friday. A “Best And Worst Of Wrestlemania Weekend” for Monday morning (I’ll be on a plane for most of Monday), Best And Worst Of next week’s Raw written by comedian Chris Trew for Tuesday, and Best And Worst Of Wrestlemania 28 proper by me on Wednesday. Other festivities will hopefully be announced soon.

– My personal Mania weekend schedule, should you want to catch up with me: ROH on Friday, WrestleReunion Saturday morning/afternoon, WWE Fan Axxess on Saturday night to catch up with all the NXT and Funkasauric people I love. Marlins/Yankees on Sunday afternoon, Mania on Sunday night. Jet lag and writing cramps all other days and times.

– Remember, the top 10 comments from tonight’s open discussion thread will be featured in tomorrow’s Best and Worst Of WWE Raw report. That makes you an Internet celebrity by proxy! You’re even more important if you tweet this report, retweet it, share it on Facebook and get all your wrestling friends to come hang out and make jokes.

– To nominate a comment for one of the top 10 of the night, be sure to reply with +1. That’ll make it easier for me to differentiate between the 18-or-so comments we get instead of the usual 2,000 because of a server error.