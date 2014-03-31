WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 3/31/14: The End Of The Endless Road To WrestleMania

Tonight, on the go-home With Leather WWE Raw open discussion thread:
Well, here we are: The final Raw on The Road to WrestleMania, and on the verge of a twelve-car pile-up in each lane. Daniel Bryan hasn’t been seen since being carried out on a gurney two weeks ago thanks to Triple H. Bray Wyatt is – for all intents and purposes – haunting John Cena. Batista’s at his wits’ end. And The Undertaker’s ghoulish misdirection has Brock Lesnar running scared. Six days before WWE descends upon New Orleans for The Show of Shows, what lies ahead on Raw? WWE.com has five ideas. (via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview:
1. Tonight The Undertaker continues his trend of dominating and humiliating Brock Lesnar at every turn by … dominating and humiliating Brock Lesnar? I don’t know, but they’re advertising this as Taker’s “final message” to Brock, which I assume will involve lightning. How hilarious would it be if Brock just mauled Undertaker at WrestleMania and ended the streak in like five minutes?
2. All of the WWE.com preview points are just WHAT WILL HAPPEN AT WRESTLEMANIA, so I’m forced to make a lot of it up. They moved the tag titles match to the pre-show, everybody loves that, right? Cesaro doesn’t get a spot on WrestleMania but Eva Marie does! And Rosa Mendes!
3. Randy Orton vs. Batista happens tonight, in case you were wondering what the original, unfiltered WrestleMania 30 main event was gonna look like. They should just sit down in the ring and discuss how much they hate pants. “I can’t keep my skinny jeans from tearing open asshole-first!” “That’s why I never WEAR pants!” etc.
4. The WrestleMania 30 shirts are hilarious. They’re just like DOES IT REMIND YOU OF NEW ORLEANS? PUT IT ON THE SHIRT. There’s one with a random voodoo guy, one with an alligator, a jester … they should just buy up old Saints shirts and change all the names on the back to WRESTLEMANIA MAN.
5. Yeah, that’s pretty much it. WrestleMania’s on Sunday. Everybody’s gonna be taking it reeeeeal easy tonight, so look for lots of 3 minute matches and lengthy promos where nobody touches.
-Bryan beats HHH in the match
-HHH beats the goatpiss out of Bryan post-match
-HHH inserts himself into the WM main event with Bryan injured
-Just before the main event begins, Bryan comes out, ribs taped up, looking like he wants to legit kick people’s heads in. Crowd erupts.
-Fatal 4-way begins.
I’m laughing my ass off after witnessing how uninterested the crowd is in Roman Reigns singles matches as of recently, even tho they’ve been pushing him so hard ever since Survivor Series, same with BigE. Don’t get me wrong, i’m all for pushing young talent, but i think WWE has more main event ready, full package players in developmental that those two, but you know size still matters the most…
Bootista vs(anybody) Randy = horrible as always. Even tho to many the highlight of the show was the ending, to me it was HHH and Stephanie’s segment, particularly showing exactly how easy is to manipulate the crowd, i loved it.
Big E is another guy I just don’t see what other ppl like about him. He seems really weak on the mike and I don’t think his matches are very good. I’d say he could work as a bruiser who trucks the faces but his weak jawline and chin really don’t make him look very imposing.
Probably the best thing about Trips is the evolution of his theme songs and how they fit so well into each facet of his career.
I have finally found the purpose of the Big Show’s character. He is an artistic juxtaposition between Lennie from Of Mice and Men and Goliath. They want to show the defining line between stupid lumbering oaf and guy who can win a championship with an angry look. Because my denial will not let me believe otherwise.
Chris Jericho pretty much nailed, and he’ll always be The Big Slow to me.
Did you guys have fun?
This HHH and Stephanie segment is like the Reality Era summit and I’m kind-of loving it.
This was a terrible show except for the ending few minutes.
Kind of the opposite of the HIMYM finale.
Most of us had fun tonight with fake HIMYM spoofs and shit like that just messing around. I’d like to end my posting tonight however with a heartfelt request to the admins. Please ban users that have a sole purpose of coming here to ruin others fun. I know how its a grey area and sometimes yes a person can just be new and not know that somethings wrong or just makes a slip up. But tonight’s fiasco was pretty effing blatant. Yeah I goofed around when the initial requests for *spoilers free zone* was happening and I do feel that if its that important to you…you just have to stay away until you get caught up. But I also feel that doesn’t give any user the right to be a dickhead about it.
Apparently AJ was wearing an engagement ring in her match tonight :o
No that’s why I used the term “seems” as in she seems slutty.
@foxxxy22 Really? You know her personally?
-_-
Wow really? I didn’t notice. I’m not sure she seems like the type of girl you’d make an honest woman of.
In a non-Raw, non-HIMYM related comment, I just listened to “Let It Go” for the first time. Damn, that’s a good song.
‘Do You Wanna Build a Snowman?’ is my favourite from the movie.
That’s a good movie.
Bryan’s shoulder tape is like Austin’s knee brace.
Thanks for not putting the best Bryan promo of this feud on RAW, WWE.
Bryan is killing it on the aftershow on the Network.
Is anyone else in the “I want Triple H to win the title so I can watch the crowd riot” camp?
Well, I wouldn’t say he doesn’t deserve it but I think they need to focus on the present/future. They don’t need Rock/Batista/HHH as champions. I know HHH views himself as the pinnacle of the Atitude Era but I’m pretty sure everyone else sees him differently. Agreed though he’s doing great in this current role
I’m with you…this is easily the most I’ve ever liked HHH. Totally down with him winning.
Actually I’m in the if HHH doesn’t win I riot camp. This is the best work he’s done in years and I think he deserves one last run.
Man, I really want to get on D-Bry’s tour bus. I promise not to shit in it.
Sex is complicated…
You have your metaphors mixed up. I think.
Do you promise not to put your mouse in somebody else’s cheese?
Bryan beats HHH goes to the mainevent. HHH puts himself in the mainevent anyway in a fatal four way; Bryan pins him of all people again. Then you can have any combination of feuds with Bryan, HHH, Randy & Batista.
So…who is meeting me for Hurricanes in New Orleans Friday/Saturday/Sunday/Monday?
Seriously though, Booker T is probably a chill dude to hang with
I have a relative that works at the school his youngest kids go to. When he shows up, he walks around with them holding on to his legs. He’s also apparently genuinely nice to everyone there.
He is… I’ve sat next to him at the bar a couple times… Good guy
I really think the WWE doesn’t want the most important Wrestlemania ever to end with 80,000 people booing, so I feel good about D-Bry’s chances.
Well, if it’s any consolation, the most important Wrestlemania ever is going to end with a few million viewers booing their Tvs and computers because there’s no way the network isn’t going to crash and be a clusterfuck most of the night.
Every year is the most important
They would be DESTROYED in NO by the boos. It’s not a good look for the people tuning in on the Network for their first PPV.
When you have cable, you settle into a mindless corporate job.
When you have a corporate job, you begin to fantasize about having limitless power.
When you fantasize about limitless power, you call on 2 subordinates to beat each other with chairs while you watch joyfully.
And while you watch joyfully, you let a little goat man sneak up and beat the hell out of you.
Don’t let a goat man beat the hell out of you…
Get the WWE Network.
Bryan crash in Backstage pass is neat.
Ok I think I’m leaning towards HHH/Bryan going no-contest and the title match being a fatal 4-way… Which Batista wins… And Bryan wins the title on raw the next night … I am basing this on absolutely nothing
I think Batista will win at Wrestlemania and Bryan will beat him at Summerslam. It makes the most sense. And would be the biggest money draw
Chrisley Knows Best is soooooo….
gay?
America.
Decent RAW but didn’t really get me hyped for Wrestlemania, I’ll probably tune into Smackdown this week to see if it changes anything.
Smackdown will be a bunch of video packages and highlights from Axxxess (are they still doing Axxxess?).
I will choose to ignore my worst fears and believe that Wrestlemania is the go-home happy show for the year and they will do the right thing and finally put the strap on Bryan for a while.
If Bryan doesn’t win at WM then their “we’re telling a story, have faith”. WM is the season finale.
I’m with ya there
I was busy getting the Early Adopter achievement for Titanfall. What did I miss that’s important?
Triple H tearing his own shirt open on camera was pretty great.
So they’re calling it a miracle if Bryan beats HHH? So basically the guy who is considered the best active wrestler in the company beats a retired former wrestler that is the COO?
DANIEL BRYAN IS A NERD. WHAT A NERD. DOESN’T EVEN OWN A TV. THERE’S NO WAY HE COULD BEAT THE GREATEST WRESTLER OF ALL TIME. VEGAN NERD.
This is probably leading the worst thing ever
Seth Mates has a good theory about Wrestlemania. The only way the fans are excited about the WWE Network (i.e., buying it) is to feel good about the end of the PPV. The ONLY way that happens is D-Bray YESS-ing with the titles.
@LastTexansFan I was actually worried about that when Bryan lost those back to back matches with Orton several months ago. I do think Wrestlemania is historically the best place to give him a win. But as you said this has been going since Summerslam they could actually use that in the build. Bryan’s year long struggle to win the championship. I really don’t see a downside either way. Either A you let the fans go home happy on the biggest show of the yr or you make a little extra cash prolonging the win for a couple of months.
@foxxxy22 I agree the money is in the chase, but Bryan’s chase has been going on since Summerslam. You can’t keep dangling a carrot and expect the audience to follow. There must be a payoff and Wrestlemania is the perfect place to do that.
I disagree. I think the best option is Bryan advances to the main event and loses are heartfelt hard fought battle possibly through shenanigans to Batista. Then goes on to defeat Batista at Summerslam. Batista will have huge heat if he beats Bryan plus historically there is always more money in a popular face chasing the title than it is for the face to defend the title. Plus a Batista Bryan one on one would be a fresh match up. From every standpoint this makes the most sense.
From a business standpoint, it would be STUPID to have HHH/Orton/Batista go over at WM. Like you said the success of the WWE Network hinges on WM
A wild Daniel Bryan Appeared!
Well, I gotta give it to the WWE. They’ve sold me on live-streaming a bootleg of Wrestlemania.
I said it earlier: I have a bad feeling that HHH goes over at Mania, wins the title, and Daniel Bryan wins the next night on Raw.
What’s the point?
Is a no-contest into a fatal 4-way title match possible
I’m pretty much counting on it.
Its kind of funny how HHH is always wearing black pants and a white open shirt now, similar to how he started out as Hunter Hearst Helmsley.
If Haitch is more like Hunter Hurst Helmsley again, can Bryan be the Ultimate Dragon?
Archer time.
I don’t know what it is but Daniel Bryan actually makes me mark out like a teenager again lol. The whole show was meh, and now I am excited.
HHH falling over the steps .gif NOW
That was THE BEST.
HHH is selling like bbq on Juneteenth
On next week’s RAW: STING!!!!
Every breath you take, Dave, I’ll be watching you.
Is a triple H going over at Mania?
God I need a gif of that HHH pop up from the timekeeper’s area.
WWE isnt stupid enough to not have this as the main event at Mania
So who won?
America won, Dak. America won.
We did….but barely.
Those people who believe in reverse momentum are probably sooooo pissed right now
This is the best version of Daniel Bryan. When he stops trying to act like a smart-ass and just kicks the shit out of everyone.
I cringe when sarcastic Bryan talks.
When foaming at the mouth, feral Bryan goes apeshit I lose my mind.
Daniel Bryan is ruining the Randy Orton-Batista match that nobody wanted to see!
So is the kendo stick D-Bry’s signature weapon?
HHH has a sledge hammer to bury everyone else’s.
now I want a D-bry tommy dreamer match
It’s basically everyone’s signature weapon.