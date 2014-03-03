WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 3/3/14: Drink Every Time The Crowd Says CM Punk

Tonight, on a very special edition of the With Leather WWE Raw open discussion thread:
It ain’t over till it’s over: The Shield and The Wyatt Family haven’t remotely settled their differences despite their battle at Elimination Chamber. In fact, lingering tensions between the factions have led to the rematch of all rematches this Monday on Raw, by order of WWE COO Triple H. Yet despite The King of Kings’ efforts to keep his house in order, an intriguing proposal by Daniel Bryan has put The Authority as a whole on the spot, and an interesting wrinkle has occurred within the balance of the WWE World Heavyweight Championship picture. So let’s rev things up with WWE.com’s five-point preview for this week’s Raw, featuring special guest star Aaron Paul. (via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview:
1. Aaron Paul’s appearance may be the only time I give a Best to someone for saying “bitch” on Raw.
2. Tonight’s show comes to us from CHICAGO, so GUESS WHAT THAT MEANS. Whether Punk comes back in the first segment or the crowd has to #hijackraw or whatever, it’ll be something to talk about. If the show starts with Punk’s music only for Wade Barrett to rise up from the crowd in an AFI hoodie asking for decorum I swear to God I will love wrestling forever.
3. Also on tonight’s show: Shield vs. Wyatts II. Here’s to hoping they do that after whatever they’re gonna do with Punk so we don’t have to sit through more “Randy Savage” chants during Raw’s still pretty-rare run of giving us good matches every week. I will lock the doors in Chicago and Ernest Miller you all, I’m not kidding.
4. I really want Batista to cut another “deal with it” promo like the one on Smackdown so he can officially become Liz Lemon’s Dealbreaker the wrestler. “Cheering for Daniel Bryan? THAT’S A DEALBREAKER, LADIES.”
5. The first two hours of Raw should just be NXT arRIVAL.
As always, the ten best comments from tonight’s CM PUNK, CM PUNK, CM PUNK open discussion thread will be featured in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of CM PUNK, CM PUNK, CM PUNK. To nominate a comment for consideration, reply to it with a +1. Not CM PUNK, CM PUNK, CM PUNK.
Enjoy the CM PUNK, everybody.
Wait, I just had this thought. CM Punk leaving is Bret Hart leaving for WCW, Triple H is Vince, and Daniel Bryan is Steve Austin, and they’ll go on to have a great feud.
might be the only one to say this, but im really liking this Sheamus / Christian build.
just a basic i hate you / i hate you too feud involving good matches and beatdowns.
I am really loving it too. Something to do for both guys who were both stale and boring, plus the matches have been really good. I was getting mad at the crowd for trying to ruin it
That crowd made me not like CM Punk. They were so disrespectful throughout the night. Even when the content infront of them was good. And for what? A guy who has mailed in his performances since Summerslam? A guy who just quit because he’s not the coolest, bestest, smartest guy in the room at the moment? What a crock of shit.
I can’t believe they did the Shield split. It never made any sense for them to break-up. And when you think about TV time and all that, where the hell is the WWE going to make time for all three to get face time? They aren’t. All three are going to struggle for a while. Unless they’re going to make a midcard overnight, the Shield is screwed.
I can’t stand face Sheamus, but, I felt so bad for the guy with how the crowd treated that good match. Sheamus took some serious bumps and the crowd just shit on him.
If the Hijack people were smart, and wanted to actually ruin the show, the key would have been silence..
If people are making noise, it helps. A dead crowd can RUIN a wrestling show quickly..
I don’t know, I think the crowd was a lot better than they could have been. Sometimes, it may have been because they were tired. And they just seemed to be asleep during the Diva’s match (big surprise, I know).
But, I mean, besides a couple half-hearted attempts at a Punk chant during Wyatt’s promo, they were better behaved than the “Hijack Raw” people probably would have liked.
I’ve obviously had different jobs than JBL, as I don’t recall anyone ever getting pedigreed for insubordination.
Also, shouldn’t people be appreciative of HHH? I mean, Daniel Bryan would not be nearly as over if people didn’t want to cheer for him because he kept getting screwed over both meta and in kayfabe. His cliched, Cena-esque promo about skirts today exemplifies him as an imperfect wrestler.
Iunno why, I keep thinking CM Punk returns, and he goes over Taker and Brock. I don’t know how I feel about this.
Does Emma really need a Santino?
NOONE NEEDS A SANTINO
A Christian match reminds me of that movie “Mean Girls” a lot of slaps, some hurt feelings, an Olson Twin and/or Christian is ultimately wrong, and all of us who know their previous work are disappointed.
i feel like the wwe is the head coach of notre damn, and bryan us rudy. the crowd chants his name, and at some point WWE will throw their hands up and say “put him in.” and then bryan will be champion for 45 seconds.
o wait, that happened at summerslam.
dame*
Side note: Watching on Comcast in Utah blows. Raw comes on at 9pm my time aka 11pm EST aka the end of Raw
Huge fan of Santemma. They will make the most adorably awkward children who could sell a cold as the plague.
Side note, Jericho is on @Midnight right now
Go watch the 99 Smackdown Debut.
HHHs opening promo is highly ironic.
I watched that on the Network this weekend, which my wife didn’t know I’d signed up for. She comes in the room during the Jericho match and says “oh my god he looks really good! He lost weight!” I didn’t have the heart to tell her so I played along and said “I know, right?!” She said there was no way his hair would be that long by now and that it must be fake.
She didn’t come around until a very young Stephanie McMahon accepted Test’s marriage proposal. She said “but she’s married to HHH!! Who is this bastard anyway?” I said, don’t worry he’s been dead for five years.
Dean Ambrose x Erick Rowan: still a better figure 4 than The Miz
I have ruined the Shield vs. Wyatts for myself. I keep picturing Seth Rollins asking Bray if he wants to build a snow man. Then they build Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns is the handsomest prince.
Seth couldn’t let it go. The win couldn’t bother him anyway
It was also a pretty refreshing way to end Raw. I mean it’s been, what? 2, maybe 3 weeks since Raw ended with Bryan getting laid out and lying on the mat with folks standing tall over him?
Stone Cold’s best decision was to shave his head. That blonde hair looked bad
I love that certain Bleacher Report guys are talking crap about Dave Meltzer right now considering half of their articles are reposting what they read in their Meltzer subscriptions…
But still, man was that a swing and a miss
Bleacher Report is the absolute worst. The only thing worse than the writing is the people commenting.
I never had access to Dirt Sheets when I used to watch as a teenager. Now it seems like you can’t get away from them…
I think I bought in at the start of tonight’s episode. I did not think WWE would actually address it so directly.
Seriously basically everyone took that report as 100% truth tonight even though it was never promised to anyone.
It’s good for him to be wrong sometimes, on some big things that people will remember. Too many people hold him up as some kind of oracle. People need to remember that dirt sheets are dirt sheets.
We all have to accept this fact:
WWE is extremely linear. What seems like the most simple and obvious thing to happen, IS going to happen.
We shit on the Attitude Era for a lot of (valid) reasons, but when they used to say that “anything can happen in the WWF”, they meant it. Today’s product is geared for those (children) who don’t have to think too hard.
The most direct route is the route they will take. Every. Single. Time.
Ssshhh that was a secret. They have Scooby Doo DVDs to sell
I don’t like the Big E vs. Cesaro landscape. It’s making people boo Big E :(
few things I don’t get re Punk; he was/is under contract, so if its a shoot and he actually walked, he’d surely be sued for breaching said contract. He also surely wouldn’t still have his own page on wwe.com. If it was a shoot that wwe were trying to salvage into a work and Punk had indeed changed his mind, surely Chicago was the best, most logical, place for his return, also giving him time to build for Mania? I cant see it being a work, as it has no benefit leading up to biggest show of the year, and if its a shoot, why no consequences?
i still believe that he was simply tired.
And Punk isnt seeing a dime of it. Id bet that his merch clause is invalidated by breach of contract. Austin said that he left ALOT of money on the table when he walked. And he always stresses the ALOT part. Merch sales can be a huge part of a top draw’s income and Punk is leaving, what amounts to “free money” on the table.
nothing stopping him retiring, but they’d just come out and say that, and clear him off the roster, as for negative pr can it get worse than everyone who isn’t punk getting booed? … they don’t need punk, but they do need a definitive yes he’s gone or a he’ll be back on such a such show…
I’d also like to point out the warehouse full of Punk merchandise they’ve probably got. WWE isn’t going to completely disown him yet.
The other option is that they rather not have a negative PR scenario of a breach of contract during the WM season/ WWE Network launch; so everyone is keeping as quiet as possible until Punk’s contract runs out.
I would guess, IF they are trying or have succeeded in bringing him back, they’d be like: “We already changed Mania plans once, we’re not changing them again, so you can sit out until after Mania.” It’s not like they *really* need him. There are already going to be too many deserving guys who don’t have a match.
For all we know he could be claiming to be injured. FMLA does let you take off 3 months without losing your job. :P
looks like it, but if he didn’t want it done for Chicago raw, its not happening…
My guess is that they’re still trying to negotiate to bring him back amicably.
Trying so hard to placate a hostile crowd led to one of the best first hours ever. Past the first hour what was good besides the Sheamus match, Wyatt promo, and getting to see Emma do more than one move?
See. that part killed it for me. It was good right up until that.
The HHH promo with the exception of Bryan wanting to fight Stephanie McMahon.
I mean we get Zeb telling Stone Cold stories from his early days!
Weird that the guy who left and they didn’t say was coming back wasn’t on Raw.
+1
This Stone Cold thing is pretty cool.
one of my favorite superstar documentaries
Just as disappointed in the ending to HIMYM
Alright. I’m declaring a “Smile Thread”. Everyone post something that makes you smile. The one thing you go to when you are depressed and you need to smile. (NOT NSFW!)
[www.youtube.com]
Do it, damn it. This thread is getting too depressing!
[media.tumblr.com]
[cdn.uproxx.com]
Raw tonight made me smile.
No it’s not. I’m enjoying this incredibly.
[i.imgur.com]
Here you go.
Scarlett Johannson is pregnant. It’s mine.
What does it say about WWE that a B+ Guy is the most popular in the company?
It’s times like these where I really miss a WCW. An actual competitor you can change the channel to to let WWE and Vince know how pissed you are. You think TNA is going to scare them? They’re just going to continue doing what they want to do until they get some real competition.
They’ve won. They have defeated all of their rivals. The only ray of hope is how good NXT is, and how good the current crop for former NXT stars are on RAW.
Randy Orton has two belts…but no pants.
My theory. Vince returns to take some power back. Tells Bryan he can have WM30 match with HHH, if he wins, the WWE Title is a 3 way. Bryan wins title. Punk attacks Bryan. Fade to black, see you on Raw.
I love the theory, but after the Rumble and tonight I’m through giving WWE the benefit of the doubt they can do anything right.
My client, Barrrrrock Obama! Wait. What?
Just cancelled my WWE Network free trial. Feels good, man.
Me too! *high five*
Seriously considering it. I’m an Xbox 360 user, and if I’m going to watch wrestling (new or old) on my laptop, I can do it with YouTube, Hulu, Pirate Bay, and a variety of other websites for free. An email was sent out over the weekend to users promising that the Xbox 360 would be working in time for Raw on Monday night, and of course, it still doesn’t work. I realize that it’s not uncommon for a large streaming service like this to launch with a few bugs, but make the subscribers aware of what works and what doesn’t work before they start paying for it.
Mine never worked.
Nope. Got it right before Arrival last week.
You got it on Tuesday too?
OK hopefully next week’s crowd will be good. Don’t even matter if they’re a dead crowd just as long as they don’t act badly and learn to respect the wrestlers and the managers. They do that, they earn my respect, they don’t I’ll keep on typin’ real bad promos. Also I would like to thank @indieguy for the compliment by referring to me as Putin. I mean if you referred to me as a non-homophobic Putin that would be the ultimate compliment.
I disagree with that Sheamus match being middling. Unfortunately, WWE has been trolling their fans too much. People get pissed and they end up shitting on good things like that Sheamus match.
That’s just crazy to me, an engaged crowd is always better. Even if they’re not super nice to a middling Sheamus match
I’d rather have a dead crowd then a crowd which defecates on the product which doesn’t need defecating like say Christian/Sheamus. Look just as long as they don’t act like Green Bay or Chicago I’m alright.
You’d rather have a dead crowd? I guess I’m just not on the same page as the rest of you guys
If the Punk thing is a work– whether it always was, or whether Vince talks him back, what the fuck ever– this would have been too soon to bring him back. It’s been five weeks, folks. Remember how awesome the Summer of Punk would have been if he’d stayed gone a while?
I’m assuming we’ll all be expecting him on the night after Mania, right? That’s the next “special” show where people expect surprises.
I think what frustrates everyone as a fan is that no one on television has so much as mentioned his disappearance in the five weeks before today. And even then, Paul Heyman was the only one to do so and no commentator said a word about it afterwards. Punk didn’t give WWE much to work with as far as writing him off television, but (and I say this even as a HUGE Punk fan) he could have came out tonight to Allstate Arena and just told the fans what was up, said “I’m staying home for a while, see you later maybe” and that be that. Obviously, Punk doesn’t care and he didn’t feel like bailing WWE out on 3+ hours of chanting his name by making a short appearance. It is what it is, but with the ball in his court tonight (as I can only imagine Vince made it so), I don’t see Punk coming back until at least next Wrestlemania season.
Don’t get me wrong, I’m actually not one of those IT WAS ALWAYS A WORK people. I’m not claiming he’ll be back ever. I’m just saying, people *will* expect him at certain events until his contract is up, or until WWE fucking issues a statement.
Guys…he’s gone. He may come back, but this moment is for real. I can’t believe we’re still debating this.
He just needs to take 5 years off so he can finally get his Wrestlemania main event. At this point why wouldn’t he pull a Rock/Batista?
This wasn’t too early. This was the right time. Bringing him back in his hometown would have resulted in a colossal pop and made perfect sense.
Yeah but that had buildup and a great story. This was just him leaving after getting grabbed by Kane. Who cares
And when he doesn’t show up then? Summerslam? Survivor Series? Or is he really gone and we need to realize it?
They are really missing what could be really good with Backstage Pass
the night the whole thread became misanthropic nihilists: A film by Werner Herzog
We’re a bunch of zombie princesses in fuzzy boots.
I haven’t felt this deflated since Rey Mysterio came out at number 30.
No, the Daniel Bryan thing was much worse.
2 Minutes is being generous. He’s normally gassed after his pyro routine and that’s only 15 seconds into his entrance.
Is that how Batista feels after 2 minutes?
My brother has this theory about next week:
CM Punk will return next week as Hulk Hogan’s special Wrestlemania XXX announcement. WWE just trolled Chicago.
I’m done conspiracy theorizing for a long, long while.
I don’t think I will fully accept it until the March 24th RAW in Brooklyn.
See I dug the episode but then again I just muted the show and played music unless people were talking on the mic.
I just wish that they’d put this much effort into making every Raw good as opposed to doing it to try to quell a hostile crowd.
I kind of couldn’t believe Brandon seemed to be saying on Twitter that the crowd had nothing to do with the quality of the show. Like trying to pacify a hostile crowd played NO part in it. I don’t get that line of thinking, but 140 characters is hardly enough for a conversation like that. Just sarcasm and snarky shit. (On everyone’s part.)
It’s a shame they mostly stopped doing that after the first hour.
I don’t get some people. If CM punk doesnt want to wrestle, he doesnt want to wrestle. What do you want WWE to do?
Exactly! If the man wants to take a sabbatical, let him take it. Worry about what’s in front of the audience rather than business we can’t effect.
I think we need to give up on Bryan being in the WM main event. We just *know* WWE can’t keep him out of the title match like we knew he was going to be in the Royal Rumble like we knew Punk was returning tonight. Forget it guys, it’s Chinatown.
Guardians of the Galaxy opens in theaters on August 1st. I’d expect Batista to win the belt at either ‘Mania or Extreme Rules, and hold it until MITB or Summerslam. Batista is a big character in the film, but there are much bigger stars in it (Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Chris Pratt) so it remains to be seen just how much time he’ll be taking off to do promo for the movie.
If Batista wins the belt at ‘Mania, he’ll lose it to Bryan at Summerslam.
@GN Punk I knew that was the case with Rock, but I wasn’t sure on Bootista. That’s why I was thinking he would go on last.
@muddywilbury – No way he would sign a contract if he wasn’t guaranteed the headlining spot.
Rock had language in his contract stating that he would be in the Main Event of ‘Mania. I don’t know if Bootista has that much pull, but it wouldn’t surprise me.
Guardians of the Galaxy is going to be huge. Even though he’s the 4th lead (at best) they value the free publicity more than anything else.
@LastTexansFan – Yep. They legit do not care. Nothing is going to change. Bryan draws Punk’s spot for the match against Triple H and I won’t be stunned at all when he puts himself over Bryan.
It’ll go on last. They are that arrogant.
Batista isn’t a movie star.
@GN Punk This Chicago show was the barometer for whether anything would change. You’re right, nothing is going to change. At all.
They already have our network money. They don’t give a shit.
They signed a deal, they wanted a movie star holding the belt.
No way it goes on last.
They’re seriously going to roll with Orton/Batista. WWE is insane.
I bet CM Punk didn’t show up because he was too busy lifting wei-hahahaha i cant even finish
+1
After all the tense moments waiting to see if CM Punk would come out or not, all I have to say is that Paul Bearer should enter the Hall of Fame as Percy Pringle.
On the bright side, I think it’s good that Bryan was in the main event with Orton and Batista tonight. Sets up the potential for him to beat Triple H then also be in the main event at Wrestlemania since Punk probably isn’t coming back.
Guys, I’m bummed. Like really bummed.
Well it’s like WCW, if you constantly botch the main event then people will get mad
@CMDrunk I agree, it was a great show. But the difference between ending it great and ending it on such a huge disappointment is what is going to be remembered about it? The latter.
Yeah. It was still a good show, though.
Seriously considering taking a wrestle break
Is it worth it?
Let’s talk about stuff we love, like the Shield! They’re great–
What’s that? Seth did what?
What @cyber Pilate said – they’ve been teasing the Shield break-up FOREVER now, so who’s to stay that they don’t use this as an excuse to keep them together for a few more months. It’s not exactly like there’s a top spot open to immediately push Reigns into right now anyway.
Maybe Seth didn’t break up the Shield? Maybe they’ll be a segment where he’ll see if Ambrose and Reigns learned their lesson and then they can be unified and maybe I’ll get a pony.
Hey, at least we still have The Real Americans!
Having Seth be the one to break it up was a weird choice. I guess they just didn’t want to go too obvious with Ambrose being the reason for the split. So much for keeping Reigns and Rollins friends when they turn face.
Backstage pass could be good if they approached it more like Inside the NBA on TNT. Some fun but actual analysis of what just happened and a stronger blur of the line on real ness