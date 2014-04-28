WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 4/28/14: The Full House / Evolution Mash-up You’ve Been Waiting For

Dude, I don’t know why somebody mashed up Full House and Evolution either, but here it is. Share it with everyone you’ve ever met.
Tonight on the With Leather WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread:
No doubt still feeling the effects of Kane’s onslaught last week, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Daniel Bryan has nevertheless affirmed he will be at this week’s Raw, live in St. Louis. Will the “Yes!” Man suffer the wrath of his Extreme Rules opponent once again, or will Stephanie McMahon be able to rein in the demon she has unleashed?
Also on Raw, “X-Men: Days of Future Past” star Hugh Jackman drops in on the WWE Universe. What can Wolverine himself expect during his second visit to Monday night’s hottest show? WWE.com offers five early thoughts on the final Raw before Extreme Rules. (via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview:
1. Somebody mash up the Family Matters theme and the Nation of Domination. Owen Hart can be Urkel!
2. I hope Hugh Jackman’s second appearance on Raw is just him coming to the ring, being all “X-Men is in theaters soon” and Dolph Ziggler sneak-attack dropkicking him in the face for real. HERE’S YOUR RECEIPT, JEAN VALJEAN, NOW ‘BRING HIM HOME’ TO THE HOSPITAL.
Note: What’re the chances Jackman is still a “Broski?” 0%, or <1%? You make the call.
3. Daniel Bryan should seriously just take the week off. I don't think any of us would complain. But man, if Kane tried something on him this week and Bryan just snapped and took out all his real-life rage it'd be the greatest, most emotional beatdown ever. Just kicking Kane in the chest until doctors pulled him away sobbing.
4. Barrett vs. Van Dam is your Intercontinental Championship No. 1 Contender Tournament finals, and WWE's preview advertises it as "Bad News meets rad dude." God is dead if there is one person in the world rooting for Rob Van Dam over Bad News Barrett. Get it together, humanity.
5. The Shield will be in action and will hopefully bring some of that awesome chaos from Smackdown over with them. Fun fact: Dean Ambrose's real name is "John Good." Second fun fact: Dean Ambrose's real name is a comment on a John Cena YouTube video.
Enjoy the show, everybody. Reply to your favorite comments with +1 and I'll include the 10 best in tomorrow's Best and Worst column. You know the drill.
+1 for a pitch perfect parody of Rachel Maddow’s “LOL THESE PEOPLE” monologues
Roman protected Triple H on that spear like he was Bubba Ray putting Mae Young through a table
Aren’t the Muppets going to be on a show sometime soon?
Can we get Sandow to dress up like Doc Harper?
If I’ve learned anything from last night’s episode of Raw, it’s that Cesaro hates stoners
unreal
Next week: Kane encounters the Rosebuds, drops his mortuary snowglobe
Old School on now, sometimes some good stuff here But Rod Trongard, Superstar Billy Graham and Lord Alfred Hayes? Yeeeesh.
ViralNova reports: These dozens of kids all showed up backstage at a WWE show. You won’t believe what happens next.
Cesaro v. RVD v. Jack Swagger Triple Threat Elimination Match at Extreme Rules. I’m down.
Yeah, that got me down too, bro.
The Sun is blaming the attack on drunken Liverpool supporters
You’ve been doing a yeoman’s work tonight, friend.
Santino on Backstage Pass is kinda great. “Thang God dey leaf tools under deh reeng!”
So….I’ll ask this: Is the $10 investment REALLY worth it to get the network?
You can split it with a friend, we have one user name and 2 phones, 2 xboxs, 1 ipad, 1 Nexus tablet, 2 computers. NXT and PPVs are worth it alone plus ECW paper views, they hold up soooooo well.
Depends how averse you are to DailyMotion or PutLocker.
I’ve had it for 3 months now and it’s been worth every last cent
It is Cami! Just use paypal and an american address (like a college or mcdonalds or something). Works great.
If it were internationally available, i’d buy it in a second.
It depends on how much you’d use the ability to search random wrestlers to watch their stuff and if you have a tablet and a smartphone that you use to watch video on. Overall, it is for me just for the PPVs.
The on-demand bit is a little glitchy for me, but it’s still worth it for NXT and the pay-per-views on the live stream.
NXT is worth $10 a month for me.
And Alex Riley is actually contributing positively on the Backstage Pass…is this real life?
That last hour of John Cena no selling his own fear and Ric Flair no-selling sanity was the drizzles. The other 2.5 hours was quite good.
@TheRealMSol Also worth noting, I don’t watch MSNBC other than catching Maddow occasionally or Fox News. So i mostly see it on the Daily Show. Which means I’m more familiar with Fox News.
Oh, God, he’s gonna hit on Renee. YOU SCOUNDREL
+debt
I miss Monday Night Football. Dallas-SA isn’t helping….
maybe SJ-LA???
Ahh I hear Wyatt music :(
Damn you, curtaaaaaaiiiiinnnn!!!
Chrisley isnt losing a bet over cupcakes and balloons..
Chloe better get the 1st birthday she needs, and not the one she deserves!
Chrisley Knows Best and Worst Discussion Thread
This might be the first 10 page B&W…and I’d be perfectly fine with it.
Damn you, curtain!
That curtain is the Network’s #1 heel.
Can’t believe anyone would be upset by someone mocking pundits on either Fox or MSNBC. Most are parodies of themselves anyway.
Anyone else confused about what they just saw for the last 3 hours
You rang…
well, from what I can tell, the dwarves want their mountain back from this dragon, so they need a hobbit to do it…
shit wrong channel, sorry
Ric Flair has officially devolved into an average lookin’, taxi riding, coach flying, kiss-assin’, wheelin of fortune,’ son of a shield!
+1
+1
Wheres Flair? Did he pass out?
judging by the promo his fifth scotch might have finished off the fifth of scotch
*his fifth of scotch.
He’s in the back raising his fifth scotch.
Probably collecting his big bag of money.
HHH looks like he’s in the best shape in YEARS. Hit the gym with him, Dave.
So after wrestlemania, is this the final test for reverse momentum?
OMG HHH WAS HOLDING THE ARM BROCK LESNER BROKE 50 TIMES LAST YEAR
Brock didn’t break it, Michael Lyent did.
And by “arm” you mean “THE UNDERTAKER’S STREAK AT WRESTLEMANIA”
Batista was too gassed to even take off his shirt.
It’s pretty obvious that the WWE crowds are just not read for a Shield singles run for a while. They only woke up when all three of them got involved.
All of Roman’s singles matches seem to have that same slow, unexciting pacing to them, ambrose hasn’t wrestling a singles match in…? Rollins forever gets a pass for this [cdn.gifbay.com]
That’s kind of the point Brandon made recently. People love the Shield, collectively. Individually, they’re all good enough to be stars, but they get all the mehs from the WWE mainstream. It’s kind of a remarkable response…
If Batista changes the name of his finisher from “Batista Bomb” to “Drax the Destroyer Drop” then I promise to cheer for him.
When Ric Flair confronts Paul Heyman, the WWE will cross the Solvency Event Horizon
*fist bumps for the 200 economics
save the triple powerbomb for sunday
HHH’s sell of that spear is great. When did he flip the switch to putting guys over?
When he realized….
wait for it…
it was….
….”Best for Business.”
JESUS CHRIST BATISTA SELL SOMETHING FOR ONCE IN YOUR CAREER! He can’t even take a knee of the ropes.
after tapping to Bryan at Mania, I don’t give Dave much shit anymore.
He’s awful. Just take the damn bump! Stop worrying about your awful acting career. You’ll never be a leading man. So awful.
Uh… Does this mean Evolution is going over at Extreme Rules :-(?
Barack Lesnar got over on Taker the week before Mania, too.
Well, if I recall correctly, MAHBOYDBRY got one over on Aiches before WrestleMania, so there’s that…
It only makes sense!
I’m with SHough here. Schultz and Matthews are more shouty, which seems to me more ripe for parody. But in general, a lot of progressive/liberal types do a lot to further the annoying stereotype that they’re all humorless, easily offended, yuppie douchebags.
You are the best, Rollins. Never change.
Is Ric Flair King of the White Walkers? Cause he just froze the audience.
He mentioned the Four Horseman and, I swear, I could here, like, two people clapping.
Who wears the bigger bra, Triple H, Batista or Stephanie?
BigE.
SUPER SETH FOREVER
I blame the Blues losing to the Blackhawks in the first round of the playoffs and the Cardinals playing at home tonight for the shitty St. Louis crowd.
WHOOOOOO CARRRREEEESSSSS GIF
Ric Flair has officially devolved into an average lookin’, taxi riding, coach flying, kiss-assin’, wheelin of fortune,’ son of a pistil!
Seriously, if Aich is going to remove the dress shirt, he should pull his belt off too and start a-whoopin.
Oh god, please don’t start with this.
“Maybe keep politics out of our happy wrestling place? Thanks!”
Seconded.
omg someone please gif the kid in the D-Bry shirt POUNDING on the barricade