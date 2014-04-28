WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 4/28/14: The Full House / Evolution Mash-up You’ve Been Waiting For

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Dude, I don’t know why somebody mashed up Full House and Evolution either, but here it is. Share it with everyone you’ve ever met.

Tonight on the With Leather WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread:

No doubt still feeling the effects of Kane’s onslaught last week, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Daniel Bryan has nevertheless affirmed he will be at this week’s Raw, live in St. Louis. Will the “Yes!” Man suffer the wrath of his Extreme Rules opponent once again, or will Stephanie McMahon be able to rein in the demon she has unleashed? Also on Raw, “X-Men: Days of Future Past” star Hugh Jackman drops in on the WWE Universe. What can Wolverine himself expect during his second visit to Monday night’s hottest show? WWE.com offers five early thoughts on the final Raw before Extreme Rules. (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Somebody mash up the Family Matters theme and the Nation of Domination. Owen Hart can be Urkel!

2. I hope Hugh Jackman’s second appearance on Raw is just him coming to the ring, being all “X-Men is in theaters soon” and Dolph Ziggler sneak-attack dropkicking him in the face for real. HERE’S YOUR RECEIPT, JEAN VALJEAN, NOW ‘BRING HIM HOME’ TO THE HOSPITAL.

Note: What’re the chances Jackman is still a “Broski?” 0%, or <1%? You make the call.

3. Daniel Bryan should seriously just take the week off. I don't think any of us would complain. But man, if Kane tried something on him this week and Bryan just snapped and took out all his real-life rage it'd be the greatest, most emotional beatdown ever. Just kicking Kane in the chest until doctors pulled him away sobbing.

4. Barrett vs. Van Dam is your Intercontinental Championship No. 1 Contender Tournament finals, and WWE's preview advertises it as "Bad News meets rad dude." God is dead if there is one person in the world rooting for Rob Van Dam over Bad News Barrett. Get it together, humanity.

5. The Shield will be in action and will hopefully bring some of that awesome chaos from Smackdown over with them. Fun fact: Dean Ambrose's real name is "John Good." Second fun fact: Dean Ambrose's real name is a comment on a John Cena YouTube video.

Enjoy the show, everybody. Reply to your favorite comments with +1 and I'll include the 10 best in tomorrow's Best and Worst column. You know the drill.