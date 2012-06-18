WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 6/18/12: MILLIONS OF DOLLARS, MILLIONS OF DOLLARS

Before participating in tonight’s discussion, make sure to scroll down one post and read The Best And Worst Of WWE No Way Out ’12 so you’ll know what’s going on.
On tonight’s show:
“People Power” may have met its ignominious end in the swamps of New Jersey last night, but the WWE Universe will have one final opportunity tonight to hear from the newly out-of-work Mr. Excitement. Now that his tenure as Raw’s top authority figure is officially in the rear-view mirror, will the WWE Universe see a new, more humble, side of Laurinaitis? On his way out the door, will “Big Johnny” attempt to make good for his many previous wrongs? Or, will he leave Raw in much the same way that he governed it – kicking and screaming? (via WWE.com)
I hope it’s just Vince stomping out and saying “uhhhh turns out I lost the ability to perform day-to-day actions like firing people last year when I let CM Punk leave WWE with the title, so I guess you still have your job” and then meekly power-walking away.
Also:
– Will AW’s shocking turn on Primo and Epico lead to the Primetime Players getting their WWE Tag Team title shot? Probably not!
– Tyson Kidd takes on Daniel Bryan in a 30-minute contest I’m pretending exists.
– Triple H will continue to call out Brock Lesnar for a match at Summerslam, and if we’re lucky the segment will involve a table and chairs and several minutes of legal discussion.
– John Cena cannot ever be f**king beaten.
I think Otunga deserves a best just for that look on his face when he walked out.
I hope Big Show’s “bigger and better things” leads to him showing up on SmackDown and WMDing Sheamus back to the mid card, and going on a (better than) Mark Henry style World Title reign…
I know “PERM” has become canon around here, but as a tribute to Bork, I really feel the team name should be “Primo and Epico, starring Rosa Mendes”.
I see what you did there…
It’s strange to me that the WWE didn’t go for the cheap and easy goodwill of giving Zack Ryder a match against someone he could easily beat (say, Heath Slater for example) while they were in Long Island. Or even better, HOLE ONNA MINNIT PLAYA!! A TAG TEAM MATCH with Zack Ryder and Brodus Clay against Slater and Otunga! Although Otunga was already earmarked for jobbing to Cena, so… uh… the guy with the cane instead. Jack Hawkins. Whoever.
The Cyndi Lauper / Roddy Piper stuff was the most torturous 5 minutes…10 minutes…hell, I don’t even know, it was so bad I actually lost track of time…imaginable. I mean, I understand the need to to celebrate the history of the WWE every once in a while so, sure, bring Lauper and Piper and Richter into the ring and have them do their thing. But, for the love of Billy Red Lyons, sit them down before you send them out and tell them to be quick about it.
Cena should really be careful with those Attitude Adjustments. If the property of the move is supposed to change ones outlook on things. The first one made Big John more of sunshine and lollipops guy. Second one turned him back into Mr. People Power, and the third one back into Johnny Face…….. all I’m saying is if he gave him a 4th one we would have the off chance to be back to square one if Laurinaitis ever returned.
So I was exhausted and went to bed before the Cyndi Lauper stuff — I feel in hindsight I made the right choice
Heh, I just know how you guys just love it when faces act like heels… How Cena has escaped the CM Persecution around here is beyond me.
John Cena has now become the One Night in Chyna of the WWE. He ruins a valid, or at least passable, form of entertainment and makes me not want to watch anymore.
I will watch just to see those signs.
I am not sure if the writers and Vince all have ADD or do massive amounts of coke from week to week
I’m impressed you limited them to only one drug.
Can’t it be both?
I was just happy to see the Prime Time Players.
@Space Monkey— SNL reference? If so, wanted acknowledge. If not, carry on.
PERM needs to watch their backs. Clearly, they’re not ready for the Prime Time Players.
I’m feeling free to comment now that I’ve had a few minutes of breathing room from this disaster.
Dear God, the best part of RAW was the first two matches and it all went downhill after that. And that fucking ending, Christ almighty, what a waste. As the Colonel said below me, a year building up Big Johnny only to have Cena pull his fucking Superman act for the goddamn millionth time. I don’t know why I even bother caring anymore. Clearly Vince, who for a month last year acted like he gave a shit about us, just decided to return to shitting on us. This was a wasted show, after a wasted PPV. Gene Okerlund’s right. They need to cut back to eight PPV’s a year and remember how to build stories again, because this was a SHITTY FUCKING STORY ENDING tonight.
Heath Slater has the biggest tits in that ring.
So WWE spent about a year building up this John Laurinaitis character into one of the most over heels they have… And at a time where the company desperately needs to create new stars, they let John Cena be the guy who brings Big Johnny down.
Absolutely listening to El Debarge’s “Who’s Johnny” right now.
I’m on the west coast. How was raw?
John Cena is the reason I refuse to buy jean shorts. Khakis forever you kung pow bitch!
So, did the entire lockeroom turn heel or face?
Be good, be good
Be good, be good, be good
Be good, be good, be good, be good (Johnny)
i want Jeff hardy to come back and threaten D-Bry and Punk with drugs. They smell him and they get high. His finisher will be the Stink Bomb. Everyone has to run from hardy or risk infection.
Kinda like a Hardy Drug Zombie.
I like it.
Or the bath salts bomb. He could get the crazy eye and start chewing on the ring post ala george the animal steele
WWE ’13 should make John Laurinaitis as a DLC eligible for story modes. There’d be a ton of Ace Crushering going on in my video game console.
If HHH winds up being GM and COO and THEN CEO by the end of the summer, I’m out. See you guys next week!
“Coronation? Otunga This is a bad comedy.”
“Johnny? Is that you”
“Here’s a hint”
[Galvanaitis Ace Crusher to Otunga]
I have two copies of that movie on DVD. Galvatron was a boss.
THESE GUYS ARE THE SAME EXACT HEIGHT HOW DOES THIS HAPPEN????
Lol, that will haunt you for the rest of your days!
camera tricks
actual magic
bone lengthening/shortening
I enjoyed last night’s show.
I did not enjoy tonight’s show.
That’s probably more of a “me” problem.
Important: can David Otunga get disbarred for his actions tonight? You just can’t walk out on a client like that…
And I imagine all the backstage conversations caught on camera would violate attorney-client privilege.
Good night, sweet prince. You were too beautiful for this world.
Dad: So where the hell was the wrestling?! We got like 45 minutes of wrestling in a 2 hour show!
Me: Welcome back to the WWE, Dad.
Brandon should add BookSavvy’s dad to his Monday Night Raw Watch Parties.
+1
Dad: wait… Who’s that? NO DON’T TELL ME….
:::five minutes later::
Dad: Fuck it, I give up.
Me: Wendi Richter
Dad: ARE YOU KIDDING ME?! She used to be hot!!
On Piper “Oh my god. Piper’s getting close to Flair country! What the hell are these old farts doing in the ring? They’re almost as old as me!!! (he’ll be 69 on the 24th)
On Titus & Darren: “Where the hell did all these black guys come from? Vinnie doesn’t like black guys!” Hey, do you remember that guy Seaman R Thomas… He was a huge black guy…
Me: … Semen?
Dad: No… Seaman! He was around during that Lou guy….umm
Me: Lou Thesz?
Dad: YEAH! Who was that guy…
Me: Do you mean Sailor Art Thomas?
Dad: Yeah!!! Hey, I was close enough. I’m old.
Did your dad have anything to say about Richter, Lauper and Piper?
You’re poor father….
Somewhere in alternate universe, John Cena never challenged Kurt Angle to the “ruthless aggression” match all those years ago and we’re sitting here commenting on that awesome Daniel Bryan vs. Tyson Kidd championship match.
I want to go to there.
“For Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect, Cena?” “No, for me”
Ten worst things about JERN and go…
You tried your best and failed miserably. The lesson is: never try.
FAIL.
The hidden positive here is that John Cena is being relevant (whether we like it or not) without having to hog the WWE title from everyone else. If this were happening in the midst of his mega run from 2006-07? Oh dear.
Hope you all enjoyed that house show that they called an episode of Raw. SMH bad PPV, bad Raw. Not a good look
John Cena sucks so much, I think I hate my childhood, now.
#10WorstFeelings is trending on Twitter right now, and I’m going to assume it’s related to Raw.
My favorite part about Raw in Long Island is that Zack Ryder was nowhere to be seen.
Lets just agree that Raw ended after KaneJ showed up.
I’m going to watch the whole show tomorrow, but I made sure to catch that part and AJ is so awesome. I mean because of that I’m only mildly annoyed at what happened with Bryan afterwards.
Then Sadly Raw never started for me as that was the only thing i did not see tonight.
I won’t cry for yesterday, there’s an ordinary world, somehow I have to find. RIP, People Power. :-(
+Duran
“every woooooooooooorld, is my wooooooooooooorld”
I effing love that song.
Well, at least Heyman told HHH what a douche he was. Cause as Dolph would say “IT’S ABOUT DAMN TIME!”
So in the 2 hours of televised Raw, we had zero Ryder sightings? In Long Island? This [ o ] is the point. And over here ————————————————–> is WWE.
+1
..
It’s like the Raw after Wrestlemania. They can’t have the super-over guy appear on TV or the rest of their audience might think they’re a big deal!
Maybe he was in a dark match or Superstars.
EVIL GM storyline is so blegh that perhaps this means we won’t have to deal with it for like 2-3 months…and what a 2-3 months that will be.
We’ll have 40 Gm’s and some of them will be evil, some of them will be good and some of them will probably be Larry the Cable guy
Ugh, I want the shooter on whatever the crap this show is to just kill everyone.
END IT ALL. RIP AND TEAR!
JERN is a perma-worst
+1
guys, i think i’m done.
I am full of hate right now.
Best tweet every from the fake WWE Creative twitter account: We know what you’re thinking: “This show was incredible but we wish it was an hour longer.” Just wait… #RAWTonight
+1 ….
I’m on vacation with my family, but I just couldn’t help myself. Love hangin with y’all every week. Love the net.
First Santa isn’t real. Then the Easter Bunny. Now Johnny’s gone from Raw?
I just can’t handle this life anymore.
I’M FED UP WITH THIS WOURILD
JERN AA’d the Easter Bunny to hell
What about the Easter Bunny?
so now we are stuck back in….with 2 goofy faces leading the company instead of 1…..F word
*back in 2009
Not one Ace Crusher in the era of People Power. :-(
this saddens me more than you know
+1