WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 6/23/14

Tonight, on the With Leather WWE Raw open discussion thread:
Money in the Bank is just days away, with the WWE Universe anxiously anticipating the crowning of a new WWE World Heavyweight Champion and a new “Mr. Money in the Bank,” both of which will be decided in hellacious Ladder Matches this Sunday night.
Before WWE’s ring warriors prepare to scale the heights and grasp at destiny, they’ll bring the fight to Washington, D.C., for Monday Night Raw, where the remaining participants in the Money in the Bank Contract Ladder Match will be announced. As the WWE locker room waits to see who will join Seth Rollins in that high-flying, steel-bending battle, WWE.com has five thoughts on what we can expect from this week’s exciting edition of Raw. (via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview:
1. Seth Rollins turned on The Shield because he had to “adapt or perish.” Seth got put into a ladder match to win a briefcase that gives him a title shot. Roman Reigns is in the actual main-event ladder match for the actual WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Seth’s “perishing,” right? That’s on purpose?
2. We’re in week 2 of the Funkadactyls breakup and Cameron still hasn’t been superkicked through any barbershop windows. Can we hurry up and get Ice Cube to guest host one of these episodes?
3. We’re also in week of ☆☆☆ STARDUST ☆☆☆. If it took them three months to get the Rhodes Brothers from “not involved in any stories” to “almost maybe kinda sorta breaking up,” maybe we can keep Stardy for the rest of the summer.
4. Raw is live from Washington DC tonight. Chance of seeing Damien Sandow in a Cristiano Ronaldo jersey sitting at right around 100%.
5. Pre-show game: Who are the six remaining competitors in the Money in the Bank match at Titular Pay-Per-View? Here’s my dream six: Heath Slater, Dolph Ziggler, Stardust, Luke Harper (in place of or in addition to the tag titles match), Mark Henry and El Torito. Add Rollins to that and tell me you wouldn’t want to see the massive body-breakage that match would cause.
As always, +1 your favorite comments from tonight’s thread and I’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw column. Enjoy the show, everybody.
awww sonofabitch, Disco Inferno was back and I missed the live thread! :(
Way to go, Vickie. That smile on your face when you blew that kiss to Eddie was beautiful. Even through all that muck. :)
What if I already don’t like him that much? I mean, he’s not the worst… but he’s just not ready to be where he’s at.
Seth Rollins: Double-agent Of SHIELD
Does anyone else think Cameron was worse than the Bella Twins on commentary?
Exactly, Naomi and Alicia Fox are two of the best divas on the roster, they were putting on a very decent match, and Paige had to do her best to try and ignore Cameron’s incessant chatter so that there could be SOME focus on the match… I didn’t notice if Cole was annoyed, it seemed to me like the commentators didn’t really get to say anything because Cameron was making noise out of her facehole the entire fucking time.
And the sad part was, that was a pretty good match. I thought Paige did a pretty good job trying to put Naomi over on commentary. but Cameron was just awful. Did it seem like Cole was legitimately getting annoyed with her?
She was the worst. Paige looked like she was ashamed to be at the same table and was trying to ignore Cameron and focus on the match, AS WAS I BUT WWE KEPT PUTTING THE FUCKING CAMERA ON THE ANNOUNCE TABLE AND NOT THE ACTUALLY DECENT MATCH THAT WAS GOING ON.
I miss Double Mask Kane.
So how was that last match? Soon as Wyatt’s intro was over, I let my fiancee put on MasterChef. More drama than a Cena match by a lot.
You’re not gonna believe this shit, but Cena’s team overcame the odds.
I completely zoned out and turned my attention to the internet the second Cenas music hit, so I honestly couldn’t tell you. I didn’t really pay attention again until Kanes pyro reminded me Raw was still on.
Disco Inferno, little buddy, sleep tight and don’t let the bed bugs bite.
One night HHH had a dream…
He dreamed he was walking along the beach with Shawn,
and Across the sky flashed scenes from his career.
For each scene he noticed two sets of footprints in the ring;
One belonged to him, and the other to Shawn.
When the last scene of his career flashed before us,
HHH looked back at the footprints in the ring.
He noticed that many times along the path of his career,
There was only one set of footprints.
He also noticed that it happened at the very lowest and saddest times in Raw’s history.
This really bothered him, and he questioned Shawn about it.
“Shawn, you said that once I decided to follow you,
You would walk with me all the way;
But I have noticed that during the most troublesome times in my career,
There is only one set of footprints.
I don’t understand why in times when I needed you the most,
you should leave me.
Shawn replied,
“My precious, precious child.
I love you, and I would never, never leave you during your times of trial and suffering.
When you saw only one set of footprints,
we were doing DX.
It was then that I carried you.”
kane looked very rested, he must’ve spent the last week lounging on that stretcher
I miss Korporate Kane.
tremendous, mikeybot.
Would that be the mask, no shirt and slacks with the belt?
He could at least be Korporate Demon Kane….
So does Bryan’s injury mean the Kane feud is done? or will that be what he goes back to when he returns? If so, that will be sad.
Christly is assisting his teenage son urinate in the bathroom.
Q: Hey, 90’s alternative rock band Garbage, who do you want to win the title on Sunday?
A: I’m only happy when it’s Reigns.
+my favorite band
I almost made it the whole of Raw with no distractions. Next time I’ll try it with tequila.
Hunter was all “THE DEMON KANE” and Kane was all “yeah, I’m dangerous now you guys”, only for Roman to run into the ring and go all “lol nope I beat you in like a minute at WrestleMania, remember”.
One night John Cena dreamed he was walking along the beach with the WWE Roster.
Many scenes from his life flashed across the sky.
In each scene he noticed footprints in the ring.
Sometimes there were two sets of footprints,
other times there were one set of footprints.
This bothered John because he noticed
that during the low periods of his life,
when Raw was suffering from
boring storylines, predictable matches, and piss-poor ratings,
he could see only one set of footprints.
So he said to the Roster,
“You promised me Jack,
that if you followed me,
you would walk with me always.
But I have noticed that during
the most trying periods of Raw
there have only been one
set of footprints in the ring.
Why, when I needed you most,
you have not been there for me?”
The Roster replied,
“The times when you have
seen only one set of footprints,
those were the times you were champion, Raw sucked,
and carried you.”
I need a tag team like the Rockers to make it work…
At least its not Dee Monkane, right
Things are getting serious. They might bust out STERN DAD KANE
I really should’ve saved that Sheamus/Cena aristocrats joke for the main event. I just wanted to believe.
Christly time!!!
So there are four matches at this PPV?
The pre-show is the Daniel Bryan appearance.
Probably Big E Rusevin a bit more than a squash.
And some preshow match possibly with hornswoggle torito and whats left of the pudding from tonight.
Surely Rusev vs. Big E will be at the PPV.
Oh yeah, Big E/Rusev will probably be a thing again.
They’ll throw a Rusev squash in at some point. I imagine a couple will be added tomorrow night.
One tag. Two MITB matches. A Divas tag….
probably a Rybaxel/Dust Bros. rematch.
He’s not really the Demon unless he speaks in rhyme.
Masked or mute, there are many Kanes
But all go down after a punch from Reigns
wait….. Roman might win?? nooo he’s not ready
Nooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo
He’ll be ready after the match when he feuds with Cena who puts him over and guides him behind the scenes on how to do cheap photoshop jokes…. right?
That’s nowhere near as cool just standing there by himself.
I don’t think anybody told Reigns The SHIELD broke up.
He got custody of all the Sierra Hotel Dogmask stuff. It’s how breakups work, man.
Okay…the Reigns spear caught me off guard. I thought it would actually end with Kane standing tall.
“ARE YOU KIDDING ME?”
For the first time in pretty much my entire life, I actually agree with Michael Cole.
Is that what we mean by “The Darkest Timeline”?
does anyone look at kane as a legit threat to anything anymore?
A legit threat to my ability to stay awake.
This isn’t Kane, though. It’s THE DEMON KANE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Totally different.
I don’t have ovaries, but my ovaries just exploded
Kane should’ve gone after Bray Wyatt because he’s the reason Kane wasn’t in the MitB match last year.
Take your logic and go home.
well that was epic
LMAO ROMAN
Here comes Triple H to REALLY ramp up the stakes – with the inclusion of a dude that pretty much ALL of these guys have handily beaten.
Didn’t Kane get squashed in like 30 seconds at Wrestlemania?
That was hardly a squashed, it was way too long to be a squash. Unless it just FELT that fucking long because it was terrible.
what about when he got squashed last week?
But he wasn’t THE DEMON KANE
Well that’s a threat……………………………………………….
why? that makes no sense.
LOL, what did Orton go and do tell on Kane?
So they really did just change his name to The Demon Kane, eh?
Oh good another also-ran
ENTER YOURSELF IN THE MATCH NOW, HUNTER
And Cena nearly jumps out of the choke slam.
Again.
ERMAHGERD ERTS KERRRRNNEE!!!
This would make like 100x more sense and be 100x more interesting if Kane just went after Roman.
what is happening?????
Welcome to the LIbertarian Convention, DC!
For once, I wanted one of Sheamus’ “outta nowhere” Brogue Kicks.
Those were legitimately two of the Worst AAs I’ve ever seen. Pathetic.
I was up until 4 AM watching retro Kane videos on YouTube so I’m getting nostalgic. Like the time when he came out every single match and chokeslam’d everybody.
How is kane back from his traumatic stretcher match injury?
TAKE OUT CENA
clap clap clapclapclap