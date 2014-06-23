WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 6/23/14

Tonight, on the With Leather WWE Raw open discussion thread:

Money in the Bank is just days away, with the WWE Universe anxiously anticipating the crowning of a new WWE World Heavyweight Champion and a new “Mr. Money in the Bank,” both of which will be decided in hellacious Ladder Matches this Sunday night. Before WWE’s ring warriors prepare to scale the heights and grasp at destiny, they’ll bring the fight to Washington, D.C., for Monday Night Raw, where the remaining participants in the Money in the Bank Contract Ladder Match will be announced. As the WWE locker room waits to see who will join Seth Rollins in that high-flying, steel-bending battle, WWE.com has five thoughts on what we can expect from this week’s exciting edition of Raw. (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Seth Rollins turned on The Shield because he had to “adapt or perish.” Seth got put into a ladder match to win a briefcase that gives him a title shot. Roman Reigns is in the actual main-event ladder match for the actual WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Seth’s “perishing,” right? That’s on purpose?

2. We’re in week 2 of the Funkadactyls breakup and Cameron still hasn’t been superkicked through any barbershop windows. Can we hurry up and get Ice Cube to guest host one of these episodes?

3. We’re also in week of ☆☆☆ STARDUST ☆☆☆. If it took them three months to get the Rhodes Brothers from “not involved in any stories” to “almost maybe kinda sorta breaking up,” maybe we can keep Stardy for the rest of the summer.

4. Raw is live from Washington DC tonight. Chance of seeing Damien Sandow in a Cristiano Ronaldo jersey sitting at right around 100%.

5. Pre-show game: Who are the six remaining competitors in the Money in the Bank match at Titular Pay-Per-View? Here’s my dream six: Heath Slater, Dolph Ziggler, Stardust, Luke Harper (in place of or in addition to the tag titles match), Mark Henry and El Torito. Add Rollins to that and tell me you wouldn’t want to see the massive body-breakage that match would cause.

