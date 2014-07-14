WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 7.14.14 – STING ARRIVES AND FIGHTS THE UNDERTAKER AT WRESTLEMANIA PROBABLY

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:
Raw is set to explode less than one week before WWE Battleground, with The Authority scheduling a massive Six-Man Tag Team Match pitting WWE World Heavyweight Champion John Cena, Roman Reigns & Dean Ambrose against Seth Rollins, Randy Orton & Kane! What else is in store? WWE.com has some ideas. (via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview:
1. So, the main event is John Cena, Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose against Seth Rollins, Randy Orton and Kane. Still time to pull the plug on that “just kidding, The Shield’s still a team” thing, guys.
2. STING MAKES HIS WWE DEBUT TONIGHT, EVERYBODY. Cryptic tweets don’t lie. There is no way he’s just showing up in a video game commercial. He’s gonna show up, then Undertaker’s gonna show up to challenge him, then Lex Luger’s gonna roll out or whatever and turn on him for no reason for old time’s sakes.
3. The Authority is back, and chance of tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw column featuring Bests you don’t agree with has risen by 100%.
4. The Usos have a new shirt. It’s John Cena’s old one. Michael Cole’s gonna buy A THOUSAND.
5. Here’s Eva Marie doing a sexy version of the ‘Hard Times’ promo, aka my own personal vision of Hell.
Reply to your favorite comments from tonight’s thread with a +1 and I’ll include 10 of my favorites in tomorrow’s Best and Worst column. Enjoy the show, everybody. Enjoy the show from home, probably, Sting.
I watched that video with the sound off. What a mistake.
My condolences on your imminent sex change.
Does my love for Bo Dallas make me a Bomosexual?
The absolute best part of Raw was Bo Dallas’ chops to khali… then “BAD GIANT’
I had a dream last night that I witnessed the casting call for The Expendables IV.
Trying out for the movie were a bunch of old wrestlers and monster truck drivers. Ahmed Johnson, John Cena with a mustache, Goldberg, Sting, drivers of wrestler themed monster trucks (Tony Ferrell, Tom Meents), Kevin Nash, and Tony Schiavone provided commentary.
Richmond, Virginia wrestling fans = 30 Minute Lance Storm Q&A
I’m just now getting to watch & I’m still surprised how great of a face Dean Ambrose is. I still can’t wait until his heel run.
…. 5 second pose broke mah thinking box…
Maybe Rollins and Ambrose can do a stretcher match at the hospi…medical facility.
Chrissley’s daughter is like the poor man’s Noelle Foley.
This really needs to not be the last word on tonight’s show… Please someone else comment.
Yoenis Céspedes had a WWE Championship belt as he was getting the trophy for the Home Run Derby. He handed it off to an officer of MLB who kind of chuckled looking at it. Bet he gets fined.
Go A’s!
Any word on Rollins yet?
A few posts down Hobbitcore linked to a twitter that reported Rollins was helped to the back after the show. Fudge.
oh hey nancy be… shit.
nash throwing mysterio…. never gets old
like a dart!
Hoping No Ambrose = Rollins “injury”
nitro girls…. 10 year old me had good taste…
Rollins injury has to be a work. Sets up Lesnar. Adds more fun to guessing when Seth will return to cash in
That would be a smart way to set things in motion. Since it’s established that Hunter doesn’t *like* Paul or Brock, it just makes sense that they wouldn’t turn to Paul unless they have to.
I really hope that’s the case.
So this WCW show isn’t a documentary it’s a best matches kind of collection
I think he was talking about the Nitro main event. Which was in 1995. OH MY GAWD IT’S LEX LUGER I THOUGHT HE WAS IN THE WWF!
Oh, LTF. 1995. You’re so cute.
Both of those guys were wrestling in 1985. Flair has been wrestling since what… 72?
Right now it’s 1995 Flair v. Sting. Two wrestlers who are still on the current roster.
Yeah like some cheesy one minute promo advertising a preorder bonus is gonna convince me to buy the game…. #shutupandtakemymoney
I love the movie preview green screen on the TitanTron for Miz’s entrance. Just make him full Johnny Cage. Instead of a rocking chair give him a director’s chair and all sorts of lackeys running around with his coffee, etc.
[twitter.com]
Trainers helped Rollins to the back. Scary.
I’m thinking hamstring or calf pull.
DDP speaking serious truth in this WCW special.
Announcers were so quick to note the injury, almost felt like they knew it was coming. Lawler never that sharp.
I was holding on to that as a work angle, but the fact they never showed him again makes me think it was a shoot.
The best thing about WCW from my childhood is they had the best video games (until WWF No Mercy)
Wrestlemania 2000. Same game essentially without all the slowdown when 4 wrestlers were in the ring at once (I’m old)
I just watched the Rollins sequence a couple more times and it looks pretty serious. You can see him immediately grab for his knee when he comes off the top rope and then Reigns clotheslines him over the top rope and he lands on it again and looks like he’s in serious pain. #PrayForRollins
it looked bad, and Charles called for the doctor A.S.A.Pizza, but I didn’t see the X, which makes me hold out hope.
Wait a minute. This is just the Damn DVD isn’t it? Crap.
I think WWE’s realized that the go home shows don’t actually have to be any good since the ppv is still that week.
you know what is just as bad as this RAW? the home run derby right now
Todd Fraizer doesn’t want to go out for another round. He is tired. He won a round 1-0 and he tried to say that one of his opponents hit a homerun.
Guys I got nothing to do, let’s live tweet the Best of WCW
for more Spears by not that talented big men tune into The Best of WCW Monday Nitro!
So plan B is “injured” and plan c is Lesnar? That would make what heyman was talking about make sense
Props to those four to improv a finish that was probably supposed to have Rollins involved.
I agree if that’s true. I really don’t think Orton gets enough respect from the IWC anyway.
Nothing made me angry tonight (except Richmond) so was this RAW…Not terrible?…..Meh at best.
Rollins hurt his leg coming off the rope, at least that is when he grabbed for it.
Cena may be champion…but Roman Reigns has Spear To The Groin.
Guys I am legit worried about Rollins. He looked like he landed wrong and then disappeared. Not a good sign.
Yeah it is real weird he just vanished
The good thing for rollins is he can hold that briefcase till hes all better
So why the fuck did they completely remove Ambrose from the main event?
Because Rollins expired so he had nothing to do
Looks like a legit injury to Seth, the ref made the crossed arm real injury sign to the back.
I saw that too. it wasn’t “this is part of the show” obvious.
I’ve never liked how Seth always lands flat on his feet from those big heights.
Opposite Momentum Rule =Reigns is not going over Sunday
That’s a fresh ending to a Raw, Reigns spear, credits…
That knee looked legit. The doctors scampered really quickly to him. Fuck.
Rollins is fine it was just a setup to get these 4 alone in the ring.
That’s what I think.
Not a bad improv there guys.
Roman never gives a clean fuck about the music playing the segments out
That’s why no one expects the spear
“Oh hey, that’s my music! I win! Nothing bad can….*spear*
They’re not showing Rollins. This isn’t a good sign.
This was the biggest water treading Raw in a while.
RAW ends when the Samoan Prince says it does
I really hope Rollons is selling, so he and Ambrose are both wounded. Otherwise, fuck.
