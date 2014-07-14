WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 7.14.14 – STING ARRIVES AND FIGHTS THE UNDERTAKER AT WRESTLEMANIA PROBABLY

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

Raw is set to explode less than one week before WWE Battleground, with The Authority scheduling a massive Six-Man Tag Team Match pitting WWE World Heavyweight Champion John Cena, Roman Reigns & Dean Ambrose against Seth Rollins, Randy Orton & Kane! What else is in store? WWE.com has some ideas. (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. So, the main event is John Cena, Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose against Seth Rollins, Randy Orton and Kane. Still time to pull the plug on that “just kidding, The Shield’s still a team” thing, guys.

2. STING MAKES HIS WWE DEBUT TONIGHT, EVERYBODY. Cryptic tweets don’t lie. There is no way he’s just showing up in a video game commercial. He’s gonna show up, then Undertaker’s gonna show up to challenge him, then Lex Luger’s gonna roll out or whatever and turn on him for no reason for old time’s sakes.

3. The Authority is back, and chance of tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw column featuring Bests you don’t agree with has risen by 100%.

4. The Usos have a new shirt. It’s John Cena’s old one. Michael Cole’s gonna buy A THOUSAND.

5. Here’s Eva Marie doing a sexy version of the ‘Hard Times’ promo, aka my own personal vision of Hell.

Reply to your favorite comments from tonight’s thread with a +1 and I’ll include 10 of my favorites in tomorrow’s Best and Worst column. Enjoy the show, everybody. Enjoy the show from home, probably, Sting.