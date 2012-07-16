WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 7/16/12: Oh God, Next Week Is Three Hours

Alternate caption: “Look at his tiny baby hands. When did John Cena become a Rob Liefeld character?”
Anyway, I wanted to put a blurb here about how Raw would feature “fallout” from the Money In The Bank pay-per-view, but I don’t think it will. Next week is Raw’s 1000th episode (and the beginning of their three hour show experiment, aka “Brandon’s sorrowful march to death”) so I’m looking for Raw to be one hour of Raw 1000 commercials and one hour of crazy filler. Just kidding! It’s gonna be fun and exciting!
Well, it’s official: John Cena and Dolph Ziggler are money, having captured the WWE Championship and World Heavyweight Championship contracts, respectively, at Money in the Bank 2012 and earning themselves a free pass at the supreme prizes any time in the next year. Ziggler’s already tried to cash in once on Sheamus, but was taken out with a Brogue Kick before the match could begin, and with Cena suddenly in the driver’s seat and current WWE Champion CM Punk reeling from a vicious No-DQ Match against Daniel Bryan, could the time be ripe for a title change? Only time will tell …
John Cena should cash in his contract on Dolph Ziggler, steal Ziggler’s briefcase and cash THAT in to win the World Heavyweight Championship, because he’s John Cena and he can do that.
As always, my 10 favorite comments from tonight’s open discussion thread will be featured in tomorrow’s Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 7/16/12 report. To nominate a comment for top ten consideration, please reply to it with a +1. And hey, before you snark your way through tonight’s show, be sure to read the Best And Worst Of WWE Money In The Bank 2012 report, written by special guest filler-inner Danny Boy Downes of UFC (and UFC.com) fame.
Pre-show discussion questions:
1. We aren’t up to Raw 1000 yet. Will another star from the past show up to emasculate Heath Slater? More importantly, will it be Mantaur?
2. What’re the chances both Cena and Ziggler cash in tonight, so we don’t have to spend the next six months talking about when they’re gonna cash in?
3. Is Sin Cara still gonna be around after last night, or what?
I really hope the AJ/Bryan wedding isn’t actually on raw next week, just at the same time. Because I know what I’d prefer watching.
Did anyone check out the first ever Raw? It was pretty decent. The HBK/Max Moon match is pretty campy. Max Moon is Max Mooin, Shawn Michaels comes across as pretty gay with Sherri singing his theme song, there’s Doink doing Doink things, “Mike Tyson” sounding the worst Mike Tyson has ever sounded and the Super Kick is just a setup move with no-tuning of the band. . . for a suplex finisher. Glorious. Also enjoyable from the match: Macho Man saying Michaels THINKs HBK is a legend. Just give it a few years, Macho. Just give it a few years.
I kind of miss the Tear Drop Suplex.
I didn’t go back and watch it, but without doing so, all I remember is Bobby Heenan trying to get in the building, and the fact that both Max Moon and Damien Demento were on the show. I also remember that I had no idea who Rob Bartlett was, or how he got that job.
That was a pretty good Raw. I like a good Wedding, even if this AJ/Bryan wedding doesn’t make a whole lot of sense.
Anyone else kind of sad that Jack Swagger, a former heavyweight champion was used as Ryback bait? Or that they were indifferent about Mysterio returning? I was.
It’s a shame that Too Cool couldn’t make last night’s Raw. Maybe they’ll save that for Raw 1000.
It was still great to see Rikishi, though.
I was sad to see Swagger get Rybacked.
If Raw makes it to 1500, I can see the WWE facts already. It will be something along the lines of, “Did you know: When Raw first aired in 1993, it was only 1 hour long. That makes Raw of today 3 times better!”
Guys,
My Tumblr post where I caught up with gifs I had been slacking on now includes Ziggles Wiggle. You’re welcome.
Thank you!! I greatly appreciate that. :-D
I hope the Slater story line ends with him absorbing all the former Raw guys’ powers, like Rogue. He’d just chicken wing and whoopi cushion everyone to death.
Prediction for next week: Cena wins, Rock challenges him for title match at Summerslam.
And I’m finished. Average to above average show. Anything happening next week on Raw?
At this point, JTG should quit.
Why is Punk Jim-Halpert’ing the crowd so much?
I guess I just think this more on a character level. Some of his wrestling is pretty good.
I will be highly disappointed if Angry Jack Swagger does not get a Best. He may’ve gotten the short end of the stick with Ryback, but damn if I wasn’t in love with him otherwise. He should never stop growing his hair, start spiking it up and just become Super Saiyan Swagger.
I don’t mean to sound troll-ish but I watched CM Punk make his entrance tonight and said to myself, “Fuckin’ dork.” I do like him somewhat but nothing has really pushed his stock through the roof with me as a character.
Punk is still an excellent wrestler. But his character has become boring as fuck.
I’m gonna be honest- no pipebomb, especially since a lot of commenters would claim I’m going heel- I’m a CM Punk fan. Yeah, he’s not the same CHARACTER he was last year. I assume most of everyone here is a true fan. That would make you understanding of how things go with THIS BUSINESS. But yet you dive into the IWC, but at the same time have become sheep. Once Brandon started this here, everyone was happy about things. Then Brandon, with all due respect, didn’t like things that were going on. With the Slutshaming, balls in purse things…then you all became minions. Now whatever Brandon, Casey, hell, even Alex* say you immediately agree. Now this has become a clusterfuck of people that if they say something dissenting, you get shit on.
Alex and Alex are the worst part of this column…. well the comments anyways
If Punk was still the Punk of last summer, dropping ‘pipe bombs’ on people, he’d be Triple H. A person can’t ‘speak truth to power’ when he is in a postion of power himself. Pipe bombs now would come across as burying people. And he’d still get shit on here for doing that.
I know this has all been said before, and no one will convince anyone of anything; but the Punk of last summer only works as an outsider– someone who feels like he’s been overlooked, or is owed something. A face Punk was never going to be like that.
…That’s also why I liked the direction that both Eve last week and Show this week were taking– that Punk is second fiddle to Cena (if not others as well). If you want the old Punk back, hope that this train of thought continues.
CM Punk is Billy Corgan in that case. Everything makes sense now. But I think that Punk’s gimmick hasn’t changed much from “guy who says things you don’t want to hear” It’s just that he hasn’t had much to say but keeps talking.
That’s totally legit, Guitarzan.
I think the best way I can put it is this: If CM Punk was a band he’d be a band that made a lot of albums I really loved. Then he released a stinker or two, which happens, but then when I go see him in concert all he does is play shit from the new albums except for one or two of the older songs I like.
Whoops, double post…
Just a personal difference, I guess. I loved Shawn Michaels as a heel in ’94 When he turned face after WM 11, I was disappointed. Face Michaels has always been kind of a pussy, and it got worse as the years went on. But I didn’t start rooting *against* him. I still enjoyed his in-ring work, and I still liked him well enough. I just didn’t feel as cool about liking him.
Jeff Hardy fans are people who relate to Jeff Hardy for some deeply ingrained white trash* emotional reason. There are people who like CM Punk the same way and won’t allow anyone to ever say that CM Punk does anything but shit solid gold.
I mean, I relate to Daniel Bryan but if the dude pulled the smug and snarky WWE babyface thing I’d turn on him in a heart beat as well. Maybe not as much as I bet he’d still be having great matches, but whatever.
I mean, people don’t act like Death Magnetic is as good as Ride the Lightning.
*THESTINGER was homeless or lived in a trailer for a lot of his childhood and came from whitetrash and feels the pull of it every day.
Whoops, double post…
Also, just an example to understand my mindset, I guess: I’ve always loved Shawn Michaels as a heel. When he turned in ’95 or whatever, I was disappointed. But I didn’t start rooting *against* him. I still enjoyed his in-ring work, and I still liked him well enough.
That’s just a personal difference, I guess. Would I prefer Punk to be a heel? Well yeah, of course. But… he’s still *really good.*
The hyperbole of calling people Jeff Hardy fans doesn’t help. Although I admit I don’t really understand that. I’ve never liked him, so maybe I’m missing something– was he EVER really good, and then started to suck? I don’t remember him ever being that great.
So in my head, that whole “people become Jeff Hardy fans” is just a cute way of saying “People still like someone I *used* to like, and now I look down on them for not changing their mind about the guy like I did.”
No disrespect to anyone else commenting, first and foremost. The thing I like about this place is that I can pick and choose which comments I read. If I don’t like what someone is selling I know not to bother next time I see that handle pop up. To come into a public forum and expect everyone to be either optimistic or pessimistic is kind of foolish, everyone is going to have their own opinion. That being said I do notice that the numbers have grown since the start and that’s great for the site and the community but I think a lot of them are here just to be here so of course there just going to try to stay in the median. I think the beauty of this is that no matter what kind of person you are you can find someone that shares the same view as you. Personally I think it’s fun to creatively critique everything I see, HOWEVUH, when something comes along that I sincerely enjoy I enjoy discussing that too. So I guess what I’m trying to say is worry about being the best commentator and wrestling fan you can be, in a thread with over 3000 comments we can all find something to enjoy.
And Yes Stinger you are right I’d argue most of the hating on CM Punk is a dislike of the current CM Punk character not the wrestler. Both CM Punk “the Straight edge society” and “summer of Punk 2011” stood for something… now he stands for nothing.
I think you’re partially right, Duchess. I’m with you on the Miz and a few other guys that aren’t popular. I’ve been on the Tyson Kidd bandwagon longer than everyone, and it makes me happy people are getting on board.
But, yeah, I don’t know. Maybe it’s because I’m a sincere socialist who has peculiar tastes in things (Inception sucked, Mad Men is a show about nothing, A Game of Thrones is trash, Ring Ka King is the fucking best, I like painting toy soldiers and playing Warhammer), but I find myself disagreeing with people here a lot of the time and it’s never that bad. Unless we’re talking about CM Punk, in which case the people who like CM Punk become Jeff Hardy fans and I become a fucking asshole because CM Punk is the worst and if I say it enough you guys might believe me.
But, yeah, other than that I think we’re all pretty cool to everything else. I like the Miz. I like The Ryback. I like Sheamus. I still like Brodus Clay. I think Hunico is just the best. I don’t expect everyone to agree with me on those things, but I think we could all have some fun conversations about their merits.
CM Punk is just ruining the internet. I hate that guy :(
I’m sorry you feel that way. I know Brandon and I disagree on a bunch of things: I like Sheamus (I think his match with Bryan at Extreme rules was rad because Sheamus can go out there and get the shit kicked out of him, and that can make for fun matches), I don’t hate Austin Aries, I like TNA (without getting to the weird levels of hyperbole people have now), and there are bunches of other things.
But, yeah, I want to like Punk. I did before, afterall. He’s just doing the same smug snarky babyface every other babyface does and I hate it. I dig sincerity, which is part of why I like Sheamus as much as I do and I liked how DBry and AJ went last night, and all I see from Punk is snark. Combine that with some really underwhelming matches with people I expected better from, and it’s hard to be a CM Punk fan. For me, at least.
I feel that I don’t disrespect those that disagree with me about Punk, but I sure as hell openly make fun of those that disagree in disagreeable or stupid ways. Some folks here get weirdly passive aggressive or obnoxious about how they defend Punk. So, yeah, those people are easy to just laugh at. You’ve never been one, Mr WarmMedina, and I’ve always appreciated your wit and insight. I apologize for making you feel that I had anything less than respect for you. That was never my intent, and I am sure my hyperbole against Punk didn’t help.
But, yeah, there are not that many people here that hate on Punk. It’s really just a few of us. Maybe it’s because I moved around a bunch as a kid but I’ve never had any teams, just teams I could appreciate until they pissed me off. Punk was a team I really liked for a lot of years, but he’s now just pissed me off. I hope he can come back around to being someone I like seeing, but for now I’m getting tired of his smug, snarky, jerk ass. I don’t like the way he’s booked. I don’t like his matches. I don’t like how he will get the fucking shit kicked out of him, like on Sunday night, and come back in ways that look more offensive than what Cena does.
But, hey, maybe Punk can come around! I’ve warmed up to Kane and Big Show, or at least appreciate how Kane is mobile and Big Show has something to fucking do. And I still like Funkasaurus because it is still fun and ridiculous to me. Hell, I’m the guy who keeps talking about how Heath Slater has been having really great matches on WWE’s B Shows and how Husky Harris needs to be back on TV.
I don’t mean this disrespectfully at all, but if you want to go post somewhere that is going to laugh and talk about how awesome CM Punk was for calling DBry “Goat Face” or how he digs crazy chicks you can post at 99% of the internet and get that. But when people here point to those things as being why they don’t like CM Punk, how his matches have not been all that exciting, and lots of other things you have to understand it is because we expect more from this guy because he can be so much better. Until he gets better I’ll continue taking shits on the guy because he’s making millions of dollars and is just taking a roster spot that Seth Rollins would be doing better in doing the same exact shtick.
One love.
I believe there are three things at work here.
1.This is the internet it does not forget nor forgive anything. So is there a bit of a hive mind going on? Well whenever a group of people interact often with each other, yes, they start taking on similar characterizations. We started off enjoying Brandon and others Best and Worst because it didn’t just go “yeah this sucked because these people were stupid.” There was intelligent discussion on character development and praise for story lines and speculation on how great it could get… and then the product failed to live up to the hype we created, so we get biter. During the course of any given show you have “Event X” happen that completely contradicts “story line Y” creating “Continuity error Z” and 1+ people pick up on this and there comments brings attention to it all while some one else picks up that “X2″+ “Y2” = “Z2” and etc. in the program. (Example CM Punks character goes through a 180 while maintaining his face or good guy status).So as time continues there will be more and more of these inconsistencies and we will all default to “this sucks”.
2.Some what along the lines of what Lester has said is true. No matter how smart or how “open minded” people are we all gravitate towards things that align to our personal beliefs. Conservatives watch more Fox News and Liberals enjoy MSNBC. The blog is called “Best and Worst” but we don’t vote on what gets a “Best” or “Worst” that is up to the writer and those tags are pretty much black and white so it invites people to agree with what those labels get attached to not dissent to them.
3. We have formed our own little niche group here in the Uproxx network created our own community. So the social structure of any community is based on the ability of a group of diverse people conforming to common rules and principles. i.e. Red means stop, Green means go…HHH and VKM are ego maniacs and Jerry Lawler likes little children and AJ is “hawt”.
So you are right the Best and Worst community has a bit of a problem when a dissenting opinion comes up, but it is not because we have become sheep its a natural progression of a young society. This is still new so while the social structure is being fleshed out there is a natural distrust for both new comers and dissenting opinion. But hey Funky you want to have a discussion on “Unpopular beliefs in the wrestling universe” I am all for it I’ll start…
I like the Miz and the Big Show
I don’t like Ryback, the Undertaker, and have not enjoyed anything Christian has done since before he returned from TNA and I have NEVER liked Zach Ryder.
The problem with the WWE is not that there are too many “Heels” is that there is NO real “Heel” that is why I liked the Miz as WWE champion so much because he made you want to hate him. Or to use an old movie reference like John Cena we have one Luke Skywalker (Cena) and a roster filled with Han Solo’s and not a single Darth Vader.
I see where you’re coming from and I understand. But as much as I love being here for these threads I honestly feel like as times go by, people have sheeped out. It’s disconcerting. From when Brandon first started and to now, everything became so damn negative. Punk, Clay- both were praised then someone got tired of their character, then damn near everyone turned. My nephew is a Cena fan, a Sheamus fan, but also is a huge fan of Dolph and Cody. At one point, people stopped cheering for whoever they wanted to. I’d hate for my nephew to become us.
You’re not the first person to say that commenters here just follow whatever Brandon says, so maybe that happens. I just know that I’ve been joining in these open threads since they started and I don’t really see it. I disagreed with Brandon and THESTINGER on the slutshaming thing and had a little back and forth, but I didn’t feel like I was “shit on” for it, or feel like I’m not welcome to take part in these threads because of it.
I think the reason a lot of people here have a generally similar outlook on the WWE is that, when B/W started, Brandon’s way of talking about wrestling was pretty unique among internet wrestling columns and forums, etc, (at least in my experience) so those of us who think in a similar way gravitated to With Leather and stuck around. There are no shortage of places to read and talk about wrestling online, but for people that think a certain way, this is the only place.
People don’t agree with Brandon because they post here, they post here because they agree with Brandon. That’s how I see it anyway. Sorry it’s not fun for you anymore. That sucks.
Watching on DVR, just got done with opening promo…
When did he become Constantly Miffed Punk? He is constantly the most befuddled man in the room.
Miffed and befuddled aren’t synonyms. So I’m not quite sure what you mean. Is he constantly angry? Or is he constantly confused?
When Rikishi came out, my 10 year old daughter asked, Daddy, is that King Hippo?
Jericho and Miz should form a tag team and call themselves Jiz.
Thank you, good night!
Bazinga!
The Big Palpatine wants Cenawalker to join the dark side!
How did they make wedding invitation graphics so soon after the surprise engagement? HOW DID MILLION DOLLAR MAN MAKE A FAKE UNDERTAKER? THIS IS DRIVING ME MAD
When Jericho gets berated, he looks like Doctor Who, mid regeneration.
Hah! +1
Oh my god! Next week’s RAW is shaping up to be horseshit!
So am I alone in thinking that was a pretty good RAW?
And how in the world is next week the biggest match of Punk’s life? Won’t it forever and always be MITB 2011?
I’m excited about all this tout BS. It gives me the opportunity to fast forward the DVR that many more times. I’m gonna need that next week.
Remember that time Cena and Michaels had that hour long match on Raw and Cena lost cleanly? We need that again, with Cena losing cleanly to Punk. Will we get that? No. But I can dream.
So, there was a lot of great moments in history deja vu on this show. We had Savage-Elizabeth (D Bry-AJ), Tsuruta-Misawa (Ziggler-Jericho), and Punk-Cena (Punk-Cena).
All of this is my way of saying that the wedding next week ends with Ric Flair pulling prosthetics off his face while the Usos reboot 3 Minute Warning.
Just a quick PSA in preparation for next week: Please avoid the Tout Drinking Game during Raw 1000, lest we lose some of the funniest people on the internet to crippling cirrhosis of the liver before the third hour.
GTV is brought back and it turns out to be Hornswoggle as well the whole time because you know, #WWELogic
Note to Brandon: could we have the third YES badge, with the tandem AJ/Bryan YES on it, in honour of their wedding next week?
^Needs another yes.
YES YES YES
Yes. Yes we can.
Really though, I watched around 5 minutes of raw all together and missed the ppv, why are aj and dry getting hitched, and also why does punk look like a sexy bumblebee?
Nice commenting with you. See ya in the Best/Worst of Raw / AJ’s Bridal Shower / Daniel Bryan’s Vegan Bachelor Party / Dark Knight Rises Pre-Show Discussion Thread.
I want a “mysterious woman” to come out during the Cena match next week and cost him the match. hen John Cena be all “I don’t want to talk about it lets just drop it” trying to sweep it under the rug. I mean this wouldn’t be the WWE if they didn’t put marital problems on screen for us all to watch right?
So pretty much, Cena beats Punk. Rock pops out to say I’m challenging Cena for the belt at Summerslam in Cena/Rock 2.
And unless Brock comes out, cuffs HHH and beats the dogsh## out of HBK while HHH watches, theres no point to tune in until 8 30
HBK turns on HHH because HBK and Brock are hunting buddies and thats a bond HHH will never know.
Aj will reveal to Bryan next week that’s she’s been sacrificing goats for satanic guidance and she won’t give it up for the vegan lifestyle.
Cena: So remember kids, if you find $100 on the ground, you must not pick it up because you didn’t earn it.
I weep for the future.
Eh, it’s more like if you see someone drop a hundo, you challenge him for it instead of just taking it.
Serious question who should I detest more John Cena for being obnoxious, whoever writes/books his stuff,or his parents?
Ahahaha yes, Ace just showed up to hit Cena with a chair. Then he got AA’d, but for a moment all was good in the world
Oh my God, take a picture of Johnny!!!!1
Alright, cowboys and cowgirls, please reply to this with any gif requests. I’ll hunt for them throughout the thread, too, but if they’re a reply to this they will definitely get done. THESTINGER loves you, even you Guitarzan.
tandem yesing!
Extensive gif coverage of AJ accepting that boy right there’s proposal, please!
Mr. Money in the Bank Cena.
The stereo YES! by the happy couple.
Big Show laying on the floor realizing with his brain melting after hearing John Cena’s theme song for the 5,000th time in his life
The old lady in the front row swaying her arm in time with Rikishi.
LOOK AT ME, I’M A DINOSAUR!
Anything rikishi
I need a gif of Cena getting knocked out.
Jericho stare-off.
BRB, educating a six year old as to the wonders of Dolph Ziggler
Has cena ever won a world championship on raw? As much as I don’t mark out for raw title defenses, WWE could pull the trigger and change the title, but have a dirty finish to set up a lame cliffhanger.
If I remember correctly, it was exactly two Raws after MitB, so it’ll have been one year later.
Yeah, he beat Mysterio for the “vacant” title when Punk left with it last year.
a couple of weeks ago I had a dream that I was at a wwe pool party and then we all watched movies and ate candy and I was instructed to flirt with older wrestlers so I too could be a wwe diva and it might’ve been half in my neighbor’s back yard and half in a video game castle, and then there was church for some reason, but that dream still made more sense than the wwe universe right now.
To be fair I am only watching parts of each episode recently, but I feel like every time I walk into the tv’s sphere influence something weird is happening.
i feel like I did mention With Leather to some of the superstars. I remember feeling pretty smug because Daniel Bryan was impressed that I’m getting a masters in history and I got him to sign an autograph for one of my professors.
Additionally, at church there were both ghosts AND dance skits.
I feel like the WithLeather peeps should have randomly appeared like you were Dorothy ;)
So again. Good times on this blog. Enough material for the SyFy movie I planned to make and a new place based on Ryback. I’ll be back next week. That cool?
I mean Play based on Ryback. My typing isn’t there yet.
Last year’s Punk/Cena feud:
“I’m the best in the world and you’re a phony. A dynasty!
This year’s Punk/Cena feud:
“I like you so lets fight in a friendly way.”
Damn, I forgot Uproxx hates less than symbols. There was a smiley face there. It was so funny, you guys.
Last year: You are the New York Yankees >=(
This year: You are the New York Yankees
Ah yes. Sheamus no show. So no clue who he’s gonna rumble with now. Orton perhaps?
Whelp, time for my self-imposed internet exile until after I see Dark Knight Returns. Gonna be nothing but Netflix’d and DVR’d shows until around 2 Saturday morning.
Without knowing anything about the movie, I’m sure there’s a better chance Batman dies than Cena ever loses.
Keep in mind that in the comics:
Spoiler/Robin IV/Batgirl V/Nightwing II: Died once.
Batgirl III/Blackbat: Died once.
Batman: Died twice. (Three times if you include the Black Lantern Zombie).
Death is merely a vacation for comic book characters.
Deathly afraid of spoilers, yeah. Ever since Letterman opened his mouth, I’ve been cautious, but now that Raw is over, I can actually go offline
spoiler: batman wins!
Is this a bad time to say that ________________ _________ in the end and _________ shows up and ___________ is so _________?
Is that in fear of spoilers? You’re a strong man.
It’s funny how John Cena and everyone talked about how the Rock turned his back on the WWE and yet the Rock has wrestled more and been on more WWE shows in the last 2 yrs than the Undertaker.
Undertaker is an old wrestler being held together by willpower alone. And when he shows up at WrestleMania HE BRINGS HIS “A” GAME!
The Rock is a healthy semi-retired wrestler who doesn’t wrestle full time because he doesn’t want to hurt himself and damage his acting career.
Who should you root for?
But Undertaker would beat the shit out of anyone who talked smack about him. Rock just calls them a pussy and gets the WWE Universe to trend things.
No shortage of “If Cena Wins We Riot” signs next week.
Hopefully most held by people that know what “riot” means
So local radio had advertised Cena v Show and Johnny Ace as the dark match. The fuckers replaced Ace with Tensai. I am enraged.
They are advertising that for Smackdown in Houston next month.
This is the darkest moment.
That was a pretty good Raw overall. I want to say it was REALLY good, but I’m afraid I’m still a bit shell shocked from last week’s episode. I’d rather watch 2 hours of Heath Slater doing shadow puppets than go through anything like that again.
Well Other than that lil ending I kinda liked today’s Raw. Of course Smackdown will be better because I know there won’t be a blog to hate me for actually liking Sheamus.
Why do you think people hate you for liking Sheamus? That’s a bit self-centred, fella.
You really shouldn’t care so much what a blog thinks.
Although liking Sheamus is a problem.
I apologize to all you fine people in advance because I will be marking out to HBK next week. I can’t help it. May god have mercy on my soul.
why arent we married
Maybe we get Show attacking Cena at Raw 1000 and Punk-Rock at Summerslam? Hopefully?
Do we even know if Rock is available for Summerslam? I mean, I know it’s in Los Angeles, but he’s been filming a lot lately.