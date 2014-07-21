WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 7/21/14

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

Less than 24 hours after all of the bombastic action of WWE Battleground, John Cena is still your WWE World Heavyweight Champion. With special guest star Flo Rida joining in the festivities tonight on Raw, what else can the WWE Universe look forward to? WWE.com has some ideas about how Monday’s most exciting show is preparing to heat up Miami. (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. When that emo Ziggler photo ends up on Botchamania.com or WWE Memez or whatever, yell at them for me.

2. The most important thing happening tonight is Heath Slater vs. Flo Rida. This is not a drill. The story needs to continue, and if Heath doesn’t implant DDT him or get an apology and become his best friend, WWE is the worst thing in the world and should be boycotted forever.

3. Tonight is the unveiling of Paul Heyman’s “Plan C.” There is a 99.9% chance that it is Brock Lesnar, per all the leaked posters and hype videos and everything. If you still consider this a spoiler, I’m sorry, and I’m shocked the Internet hasn’t already consistently ruined it for you over the last month. There is a 0.1% chance that it’s something else — CM Punk? Cesaro with a push? Curtis Axel with a harpoon gun? — but no, it’s Brock.

4. The Miz is your new Intercontinental Champion. Look for him to lose a non-title match to literally anybody tonight.

5. The “Rusev loves Putin and Putin’s kinda sorta trying to start a World War” thing either gets completely dropped tonight or goes nuclear, depending on how much Fox News coverage they’re going for. This could all be avoided if we stopped talking about Putin and simply had Rusev wrestle a giant bear and camel clutch it. You get all the Russia you need and none of the political aftertaste.

Enjoy the show, everybody. +1 your favorite comments from tonight’s thread and I’ll toss 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw column.