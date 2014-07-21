WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 7/21/14

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:
Less than 24 hours after all of the bombastic action of WWE Battleground, John Cena is still your WWE World Heavyweight Champion. With special guest star Flo Rida joining in the festivities tonight on Raw, what else can the WWE Universe look forward to? WWE.com has some ideas about how Monday’s most exciting show is preparing to heat up Miami. (via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview:
1. When that emo Ziggler photo ends up on Botchamania.com or WWE Memez or whatever, yell at them for me.
2. The most important thing happening tonight is Heath Slater vs. Flo Rida. This is not a drill. The story needs to continue, and if Heath doesn’t implant DDT him or get an apology and become his best friend, WWE is the worst thing in the world and should be boycotted forever.
3. Tonight is the unveiling of Paul Heyman’s “Plan C.” There is a 99.9% chance that it is Brock Lesnar, per all the leaked posters and hype videos and everything. If you still consider this a spoiler, I’m sorry, and I’m shocked the Internet hasn’t already consistently ruined it for you over the last month. There is a 0.1% chance that it’s something else — CM Punk? Cesaro with a push? Curtis Axel with a harpoon gun? — but no, it’s Brock.
4. The Miz is your new Intercontinental Champion. Look for him to lose a non-title match to literally anybody tonight.
5. The “Rusev loves Putin and Putin’s kinda sorta trying to start a World War” thing either gets completely dropped tonight or goes nuclear, depending on how much Fox News coverage they’re going for. This could all be avoided if we stopped talking about Putin and simply had Rusev wrestle a giant bear and camel clutch it. You get all the Russia you need and none of the political aftertaste.
Enjoy the show, everybody. +1 your favorite comments from tonight’s thread and I’ll toss 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw column.
reigns vs. kane/orton= cm punk makes the save!…no? damn
HHH heading to ring to announce his “pick”…cm punk stops him in hallway wearing suit and tie!!!…no? damn
paul heyman announces plan c… C….m punk!!! no? damn…
heyman talks for an hour on to be interrupted by….cm punk??!!??…no? I give up!
… he could have at least given the GTS to Flo Rida…. then formed a tag team with heath slater… but nnnoooooo, the universe hates me that much
Hello Odette Annable.
My prediction of how Cena vs Lesnar ends.
[twitter.com]
My mom tucks me in at night AND im a lesnar fan. Some call me pathetic. I call myself an anomaly.
If Brock Lesnar won the title, Seth Rollins would wrap that Money in the Bank briefcase in a giftbox to Zack Ryder.
With all this cosmic key talk from Goldust and Stardust I really hope Gwildor shows up as their manager when they start wrestling again.
Question….weirdest hollow between pecs..Kofi? Y2J or Steph in the “arrest segment”
R-Truth – Why you going to the ring? We don’t have a match.
Xavier Woods – I gotta go…um..talk to Kofi and Big E
R-Truth – Oh, let me go too. Me and Kofi were tag champs. Let me get my shirt…
Xavier Woods – No, please…stay here. It’s nothing, I promise. (runs out quickly)
R-Truth – Nah, I’ll be quick….Xavier? Xavier?
Random thought while finishing Raw 90 minutes late: So I know it’s cool to hate on JBL, and “Maggle” is hysterical and “twerking” is annoying, but I have a confession to make: I like his ridiculousness. He kind of reminds of Jesse Ventura on heel commentary.
Michael Cole is always terrible. Jerry has been out of touch for at least 10 years. But I feel like if current JBL had been paired with Jim Ross or Gorilla Monsoon, we would all like him. It might be too late for response comments, but does anyone else agree?
Solid points. He does get easily distracted and obviously has to listen to the microphone in his ear. Hence why I think he’d be great had he been able to pair with Jim Ross or an old school Gorilla Monsoon.
That being said about JBL, we’ll never know how Michael Cole became, uh, Michael Cole.
I like JBL but his two major grating points are his arguments with Michael and his inability to stick to a side (he’ll hate a guy one second and love him he next with little provocation). Other than that, he’s legit funny when he hits, he’s got one of the only working memories at the desk, and “WHAT A CLOTHESLINE!”.
JBL is great when he’s not listening to the voice in his ear. When he started out, after Jerry had his heart attack, he was AWESOME. But, he’ turned into commentator JBL, not Wrestler/Financial Advisor JBL. Commentator JBL is garbage – the latter guy was one of the highlights of the last 10 years.
Almost resigned myself to watching Chris Hardwick’s stupid perpetually smelling a fart face go “Knock knock! Who’s there? Something made for children in the 80s or 90s or also things from the internet, amiright gang?” for 30 minutes, then I realized it’s Mondee and that means NORM MACDONALD LIVE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Hey, @midnight does its best work with its variety of guest comedians, which are usually pretty great. Hardwick is just there to ref that shit. Don’t throw shade at Mike Chioda and call a match shit, dog.
Bray believes about knowing what he thinks you know he believes about you believing about what you think about him.
I’m just glad the anticipation of Lesnar didn’t make the show so boring I had to buy everyone Sonic again. You people with your apple turnovers are bloody expensive.
You want Brock to tag with Kane? Meh, I guess it’ll be worth it to Dolph get Team Rocketed to the moon
With Brock in the Bryan role? Brock isn’t the underdog ever.
“…and in their desperation, they turned to a man they didn’t fully understand. Some men aren’t looking for anything logical. They can’t be bought, bullied, reasoned or negotiated with. Some men just want to watch the world burn.”
+1
My Cocaine? I’m just now finishing Raw, but Dark Knight references seem to be the theme of the night.
So how long until a fan jumps a barricade and tries to get a wrestler to retaliate, so that they can have them arrested? I say it happens before Summerslam. There are some impressionable minds in the WWE universe. I wonder if they really understood what they were “saying” with the Stephanie story.
“man attempts to assault professional wrestler and mma superstar brock lesner after jumping barricade family now suing for wrongful death”
“Wrestling fans can separate reality from scripted entertainment”
-No one ever
accent or no accent? This is stupid but I need to know haha
This place is embarrassing right now. That promo was amazing. As good as it gets. Just enjoy it for five seconds before the bitching.
Jesus Christ.
There are like three people complaining…
John Cena has immediately added a prefix of “Jimmy” to his first name in hopes to confuse the beast.
HHH: Tony Stark
Cena : Skrulls
Heyman : Norman Osborne
Lesnar: The Sentry
Cena being an impostor led to HHH’s downfall, followed by Heyman’s rise to power unleashing Lesnar to rip people in half? Sounds about right…
wHAT IS THIS pROMO yall talkin about? On the network thing?
I’ll have to catch the replay later tonight. I was in to comics a few years and Jon kept making obscure Justice League references, now I’m back in to wrestling and he keeps making obscure references to Evolution.
EAT
SLEEP
FIVE MOVES OF DOOM
CHEER ME OR HATE ME, I DON’T CARE
REPEAT
Looking at the replay…Brie ripped the mic out of Steph’s hand first. This happened in Florida. That’s Stand Your Ground, right there.
Actually once Steph slapped Brie, she coulda shot her. Perfectly legal in Florida.
Did they show the promo from last night?
HOW DOES LESNAR WINNING HELP HHH?
It doesn’t. Think of Heyman/Lesnar as the Joker and HHH as the mob. In their desperation to get rid of Batman (Cena) they turned to a force that couldn’t understand and then couldn’t control. If Brock wins, he’ll have both titles and the real ability to tell HHH to kiss his ass no matter who he sends.
Brock will destroy all challengers and run roughshod over the WWE until WM31 where the Authority will need to team with their worst enemy (Daniel Bryan) to get the straps off a monster.
@Redshirt but is that really anyone’s fault? I love Daniel Bryan, but, at this point he’s out of the picture for a while, and it’s because of surgery. I also think that when he does come back ‘the office’ is going to put him back out and there see what happens. They understand there is money in Daniel Bryan, and the cream always rises to the top. I think it’s silly to suggest that however he’s positioned on the card will impact how he’ll get over with the crowd. He’s not Zack Ryder, ya know? His wrestling is what got him over, but his personality came along and because he’s extremely talented he was able to blend it all together. What’s to say he can’t do all that again once he’s back and healthy? I think as long as he’s able to return to the ring, Daniel Bryan will still be included in the conversation of Top of the Card guys.
@Redshirt I hope you are wrong, but I’m afraid you are right.
Daniel Bryan’s never going to see the Main Event again. At this rate, he’ll be lucky to see the ring again.
Rollins. Briefcase. HHH just needs Brock to beat the dogshit out of Cena.
That’s the plan.
I think the working theory (floated by JR) is that they renewed Brock’s contract for more money and more dates whenever they decided he would break the Streak. Even coming from JR, it’s conjecture, but I hope that’s the case. Then again, with a World champ in absentia, maybe they focus more on the secondary ti– hahahahahahahaha I couldn’t type that with a straight face.
John Cena has averaged 1.5 championship wins every year. It seems like it should be more.
So if Cena is actually filming a movie, he might actually lose… to Lesnar or Rollins.
Yeah some good stuff happened on Raw, but eventually we are all going to die and life is ultimately meaningless.
I don’t want to see a ghost. It’s a sight that I fear most. I’d rather have a piece of toast and watch the evening news.
Life. Don’t talk to me about life.
Nice job filling in for BNB…
+1 and hey thanks for bringing up my unresolved existential crisis issues
+1
Honestly you guys, sometimes I think you just like bitching. Yes Cena has beat Brock in the past, but Jesus Christ who hasn’t he beat?
Did you mean Nikki?
Brie Bella? Is that you?
Bayley
“The last of his kind” Bull Dempsey.
I’m 100% on board for whatever Brock Lesnar does on WWE TV. If he’s on the show, I’m 100% watching. This show personally did very little for me, but just the possibility of Brock showing up made me stick around and I don’t regret it one bit. Hell, I’ve slogged through worse, and as was mentioned earlier, sometimes predictable isn’t bad.
I will stand by this though, but it’s really a small point in the grand scheme of things — I really think that in hindsight, WWE probably would have booked Brock to beat Cena if this was their a part of their plans over the long haul. Obviously that’s nearly impossible these days, but The Odds that are always Stacked Up would be Stacked Even Higher if Brock did actually pick up the W instead of just looking strong before the inevitable LOLCenaWins.
Otherwise though? Aces, Charles. I’m pumped for Summerslam — Cena/Brock II, Rollins/Ambrose, Wyatt & Jericho, and maybe The Usos/The Brothers Dust? I’m all in.
Bo Dallas
A palette swapped version of himself.
Jesus Christ.
Hulk Hogan.
and the Iron Shiek.
+1
Nobody dares “What?” Heyman!
My country ’tis of Paul,
Sweet match set for one fall,
Of thee I sing.
Land where his client Brock
Cinched a Kimura Lock,
Then F-5’d Cena out his jock,
Let the bell ring.
+1.
+1
+1
+1
+1 though it kind of got away from you the last two lines :)
So how does Brock winning the title instead of the #1 merchandise seller in the company or any member of the Authority benefit HHH at all?
Lesnar drops food out of his mouth bigger than Rollins
If Lesnar sneezed on Rollins, Rollins would be blown into tiny pieces.
Lesnar wins… Rollins cashes in on Lesnar.
He will do whatever they want
Heyman might be the only guy in the company who always takes wrestling seriously and believes what he’s doing is real and that’s why he’s so good.
Hey, does anyone remember what happened the last time Cena faced Lesnar in pay per view? Anyone?
Yeah, it was one of the best matches of all time.
Lesnar beat Cena so bad he almost retired.
Lesnar beat the hell out of Cena, Cena had to use a chain to beat Lesnar.
I do. And I was scared of this before. But Paul Heyman made me believe again.
Paul Heyman should be a suicide hotline. Whenever someone feels like they want to give up, Paul Heyman gets on the line and shoots a promo stating why they are so awesome. The caller will hang run feeling like a million bucks ready to attack life.
HHH bails out Stephanie, her first words to him: “You picked Randy Orton?!?”
+1 lol
I’m already sick of the next five weeks of Cena’s fake gravitas when he talks about “being in the fight of [his] life” at Summerslam. And beating up Heyman to beat up Lesnar by proxy.
Oh it’ll feel like five.
It’s only going to be 3 raws between now and summerslam.
If Cena can manage to turn his good switch on, it’s been firmly off for a year, this will be great.
WWE tones it down to be more kid friendly and immediately after RAW goes off the air they are showing a chick overdosing on coke. Way to go USA
When do the Eat Sleep Beat John Cena Repeat shirts go on sale?
If it leaks like the Summerslam poster…man I’d be so happy for the spoiler.
I had the Network on mute during the Raw overrun, what was this with Renee and cellphones and down payments?! Giiiiiiiiiiiiirlllllllllllllllllllllllll, you need some good credit? Let’s hang out. I’ll put your stuff in my name.
It was just a WWE Mailbag.
Holy mother of Mothers…how do I come down off that?
Oh, Air Force One is just starting???
GET OFF MY….BOTTOMED OUT SHARE PRICES.
I swear this thread has made this episode of RAW 100% more enjoyable.
Heyman is like the cast of Modern Family in that case
Welp, we have a promo of the year candidate!
You misspelled “decade”.
Nice promo but it is ultimately pointless. Even if Lesnar beats Cena he still wont be an every week wrestler. So why should I care about him other than as an oddity to be trotted out whenever WWE needs ratings?
Shit. I was going to type “I really don’t think they’re going to give Cena his 16th by taking it back off Brock..” but then I realized that, holy shit, that is probably exactly what they will do.
Now, that doesn’t mean they can’t fly Brock in on the jet every Monday for an extra million or two. Budget cuts aside, the last time WWE was crying poverty was when they couldn’t sign Bret Hart, then Vince inked Mike Tyson for something like $3 million dollars, guaranteed for less than 10 appearances.
Call him a Debbie Downer if you like, but it’s the truth. Brock’s not going to be a full timer like Cena so we’re gonna get yanked along for a while until Cena overcomes the ODDS and is Champion again. Brock is nothing more than a rather ugly large bump in the road for SuperChamp Cena and all of the awesome Heyman promos in the world won’t change a thing.
Sonofabitch RAP. Where’s my sandwich?!
Wrap. Jesus Christ I’m a mess today. I need an edit button, and a sandwich.
I think they need to work extremely hard to sign Brock up for a few more dates. I mean, he doesn’t need to travel 280 days plus a year, but, I bet if the money is right he would be willing to work something out. Brock gets a bad wrap sometimes about being a total merc, which he is, but the guy is not only a real pro, but I genuinely think that he wants to be The Best and that he really does care about his legacy. I’m hopeful that if he does win the title he’ll be more of a player than a presence.
Maybe Cena wins but Lesnar beats him so thoroughly Rollins cashes in?
Thanks, Debbie. God forbid we just enjoy the great promo.
Oh man. I may never stop marking out.
Paul Heyman spits game on the mic like a Mississippi pimp from a blaxploitation movie in the 70’s
I can’t wait until Cena gets on Photoshop and gets to work.