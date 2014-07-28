WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 7/28/14

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread:
He has returned. He, of course, being the conqueror himself, Brock Lesnar (or, if you’re Paul Heyman, BRRROOOOCKKK LESNARRRR). And he has eyes on the one prize that’s right up there with The Undertaker’s WrestleMania Streak: the WWE World Heavyweight Championship currently dangling around the bull-like neck of John Cena. With The Champ scheduled to be in-house on Raw, what will he have to say about his latest challenger to the throne? WWE.com has a few ideas on what to expect tonight.
Oh, and about that arrest … (via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview:
1. Both Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns have new shirts. They are both … uh, disappointing. I hope Seth Rollins gets a white t-shirt with a stick figure on the front and something asinine like BAD BITCH GETS LARGE FOREVER on the back.
2. The John Cena/Brock Lesnar feud is set to heat up at some point, but not tonight, because the only time they’re scheduled to be on the same show is August 11. SummerSlam is right after that. I hope you like lots of vague promos about how scared Cena is!
3. Tonight we experience the fallout of Stephanie McMahon’s arrest. The Bella Twins still share a Twitter account (because they are not real people) and have been summoned to Raw. My recap of this may just be GIFs of Liz Lemon getting frustrated.
4. WWE is using “Koaf-E” as the tag team name for Kofi Kingston and Big E, so hey, while I’m unofficially naming tag teams, team up Jimmy Snuka and Curtis Axel as “Axe Murderer.”
5. Goldust and Stardust will stand in a room and talk to one another for 30 seconds.
Brie sounded like a ten year-old’s version of a teenager talking back to her mom for the first time.
and every last word was EMPHASIZED.
In the Brie Bella world of face promos…….
You must end every SENTENCE
With a word that is SHOUTED
Even if the word is teddy BEAR
You must shout the last WORD
If POSSIBLE
You must saw the word BITCH
A LOT
even jeff hardy seemed like cm punk compared to brie. she is the WORST.
Or the Beastie Boys academy of hype.
Well, she is a graduate of the Jeff Hardy School of Public Speaking.
Super looking forward to how Brandon is gonna rationalise his Brie hate to himself this week
its gonna be bad. lol. she added more fuel to the “fuck brie” argument
if sandow loses to lil jimmy next week, i riot.
I swear to god if Steph starts gulping, my shit will be all but lost…
so they had time for a bad rose/sandow segment and another fandango loss.
but WHERE IS HEATH SLATER?
Jericho: “Bad boys, bad boys, whatcha gonna do? Whatcha gonna do–”
Trips: “I dunno, Chris. What are you gonna do? What did you do that time that you kicked the Brazilian flag and almost incited a riot? Or what about the time you were arrested with Greg “The Hurricane” Helms for being drunk and disorderly at a gas station?
Damnit, I was (not) promised Brad Maddox! I WORE THIS VEST FOR NOTHING
RAW IS SEEING YOU IN COURT, BITCH!
I can’t wait for the main event! Wait, what? Are you sure? Brie and Steph? Cocaine is a helluva drug.
Former Tag Team Pro Wrestler is KO’ed by mild slap to the face by non-wrestler. More at 1130
It it possible for tomorrow’s Best and Worst discussion just be all Worst?
You mean BObama
RAW was blah I forget about the whole Bo thing, thanks Obama!!!
Nah, this episode was enjoyable enough, if a person doesn’t nitpick it to death.
Bests: Cena v Cesaro (the match, not the promos)
Insincere Paige
Bo enters phase 2
“The Whole Steph’N Show! The Whole Steph’N Show!”
In my fantasy booking of Summerslam, Steph channels Akira Hokuto for one night and Inverted Northern Lights Bombs Brie into oblivion.
best gif coming out of tonight tbh [31.media.tumblr.com]
Reason #48 I love Delusional Hollywood Miz
What really puts it over, though, is Ziggler’s Popeye Cartoon threatening gesture.
Well, that happened.
YOU KNOW WHAT BRIE??!? I AM THE DANGER!
“Hey, Brie, you know those robbers who broke into your house? IT WAS ME, BRIE. IT WAS ME THE WHOLE TIME!” – Steph McMahon
Remember 2 months ago when someone replaced your jar of miracle whip with mayo and switched the labels? It was me, Brie. I switched the jars.
“I poisoned Brock!” -Stephenberg
How dope would an All Road Agent Battle Royal be? Hell, Arn Anderson might even have one more spinebuster in him.
I have no doubt AA could give half the roster a badass match!
Your ideas are intriguing to me, and I would like to subscribe to your newsletter.
I watched WreslteMania 18 over the weekend. The Spinebuster he gave to Undertaker there might be the best one he’s ever delivered.
Maybe right when the match starts Sara Del Rey will destroy Brie.
i hope the wrestlers cleared the back. there’s gonna be some trips and steph sexy time after that segment
Live on the WWE Network.
My thoughts on Stephanie right now: [i.imgur.com]
Every time Jamie Noble is out, they should have a mysterious shot of Sheamus quietly watching backstage.
So did Stephanie turn face?
she did get the crowd to chant YES!
Give me all the training montages!
This is how freedom dies, with thunderous applause
Crowd chanting Jamie Noble as the episode ends. Just as it was planned.
6 man tag at summerslam – Mercury, Finlay and Malenko v new nation
I’m +1 this on straight principle
I want Stephanie to win more than I ever wanted Osama bin Laden to be brought to justice.
At least Steph uses curses in a believable fashion…Brie, not so much
Was that a Jamie Noble chant?
I guess Cene didnt feel like hanging out for the whole show.
Which is the only reason why that would be the main event.
Stephanie was in jail for like a few hours. She apparently learned a thing or two about making someone her bitch.
If Stephanie calls Brie her bottom bitch I will be so happy
Steph 4 Lyfe
Next month on Raw: What’s the Impact Zone doing in the Full Sail Arena?
My husband just asked if the crowd was saying, ‘this is awful’ or ‘this is awesome’ LOL
Was Houston chanting THIS IS AWESOME?
Because if so, Houston should never get Raw again. DO NOT ENCOURAGE THIS.
Jamie Noble
The fact Stephanie Mcmahon can pull that segment out of the gutter gives me a small amount of hope
I laugh every time I see security guard jaime noble. the smallest guy on the roster, supposed to be secure.
Is it weird that I wish Stephanie was calling me her bitch?
Nope. Not at all.
Were they chanting Jaime Nobel?
okay as good as that little moment was, the match is still gonna totally blow.
I hope the crowd is changing “this is awful”.
The segment should have ended with the “make you my bitch” line with Stephanie standing triumphantly.
Poor Jamie Noble can’t handle Nidia OR Brie Bella.
Truth or fever dream? – During Jamie Noble’s WWE run with Nidia they had an angle where they won the lottery.
Uh, what was that chant?
lol … i thought I heard “Take it off!”
I think it was a hybrid of “this is awful”, “this is awesome” and “jaime noble”
This episode is going to cost Raw its TV-PG rating.
No, Houston…no, it’s not.
You sure? I just assumed that they were just continuing down the road of crapulence…
they were chanting Jamie Noble
I really don’t want to see Finlay in poop stained underwear anytime soon.