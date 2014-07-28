WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 7/28/14

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread:

He has returned. He, of course, being the conqueror himself, Brock Lesnar (or, if you’re Paul Heyman, BRRROOOOCKKK LESNARRRR). And he has eyes on the one prize that’s right up there with The Undertaker’s WrestleMania Streak: the WWE World Heavyweight Championship currently dangling around the bull-like neck of John Cena. With The Champ scheduled to be in-house on Raw, what will he have to say about his latest challenger to the throne? WWE.com has a few ideas on what to expect tonight. Oh, and about that arrest … (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Both Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns have new shirts. They are both … uh, disappointing. I hope Seth Rollins gets a white t-shirt with a stick figure on the front and something asinine like BAD BITCH GETS LARGE FOREVER on the back.

2. The John Cena/Brock Lesnar feud is set to heat up at some point, but not tonight, because the only time they’re scheduled to be on the same show is August 11. SummerSlam is right after that. I hope you like lots of vague promos about how scared Cena is!

3. Tonight we experience the fallout of Stephanie McMahon’s arrest. The Bella Twins still share a Twitter account (because they are not real people) and have been summoned to Raw. My recap of this may just be GIFs of Liz Lemon getting frustrated.

4. WWE is using “Koaf-E” as the tag team name for Kofi Kingston and Big E, so hey, while I’m unofficially naming tag teams, team up Jimmy Snuka and Curtis Axel as “Axe Murderer.”

5. Goldust and Stardust will stand in a room and talk to one another for 30 seconds.

As always, the 10 best comments from tonight’s open discussion thread will be featured in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw column, so +1 your favorites to nominate them for consideration. Enjoy the show, everybody.