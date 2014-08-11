WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 8/11/14

This week on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:
If Hulk Hogan wanted a blockbuster Raw for his birthday, he’s definitely getting it! Not only will the WWE Hall of Famer party it up with legions of Hulkamaniacs around the world Monday night, but he’ll bear witness as WWE World Heavyweight Champion John Cena and the monstrous Brock Lesnar come to Raw just six nights before their SummerSlam clash. What else awaits on Raw? WWE.com has some ideas. (via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview:
1. I am extremely excited for Hulk Hogan’s birthday celebration. By “Hulk Hogan’s birthday celebration” I of course mean “Hulk Hogan and his 60-year old pals from the 90s getting smeared into orange clumps of flesh and bone by a rabid Brock Lesnar, or possibly some time-traveling incarnation of The Shield.”
2. JOHN CENA returns to Raw, probably to make that “I never leave, I’m ALWAYS HERE” point a week after ditching Raw to film a Tina Fey movie.
3. Important: the neon green John Cena era is over. We’re now in the ketchup and mustard John Cena era.
4. Last week, Stephanie McMahon humiliated the Bella Twins by pedigreeing both of them. This week, look for the Bellas to get revenge on Stephanie by hitting her with THEIR finisher, which I guess is the roll-up?
5. This is the go-home Raw for SummerSlam, so if anything of note’s gonna happen during this cycle, it’ll happen here. If Goldust and Stardust wrestle Rybaxel again I’m going to chop my hands off with a meat cleaver.
As always, ten of the best comments will make it into tomorrow’s Best and Worst of WWE Raw column, so nominate your favorites with a +1. Enjoy the show, everybody.
At the end of the night
“Hey, what happened to the cake?”
“Big Show ate it.”
Paul Heyman is the one in the sixty and one.
Diverticulitis vs. Abeyance, WMXXXI.
“Outed himself”? Was he hiding it?
Whoa, Paul just outed himself as a Jew.
Haha, black Undertaker fan got a small pop.
Check out the TNA 2010 reunion
I don’t get what made this episode so bad… my friends and I had a lot of fun watching it.
I agree. No HHH. Heyman promo. Some good matches. Slator in a winning streak and Slater Gator in the post-show. Maggie Miller. What else do “you people” want for just 9.99?
Cena says Brock will have to make him lose twice for him to…not win?
“so does this mean we aren’t opening presents…brothers?” – hulk hogan
Seth Rollins as Darth Vader: “I sense something, a presence I’ve not felt since…”
Dean Ambrose – “AAAAHHHHHHH!”
Rollins yelling, “Belieeeve THAAAT!” is just the worst it can get, right? Then that curb stomp happened…
ahhh right i get you aha
Wow, whoops. REIGNS* yelling… but then Rollins’ curb stomp looked terrible because RVD doesn’t know how to set up for it.
??? dude what?
watching the dvr, is this weird al’s wwe appearance?
first appearance that is
“Brock Lesnar didn’t just run for president and win. He ran for God.”
This is amazing guys, amazing.
People should be watching this prelude stuff on the network, it’s pretty great.
I’m sure they’ll re-run all of it during the PPV so if you already have the network, what’s the point?
I think we’re getting our 2nd ever Worst and Worst of Raw tomorrow.
Highlight of Raw [i.imgur.com]
Eva Marie lost in a sexiness contest as well. And it’s the only reason they hired her.
I missed that!
I’ll be in my bunk.
In regards to heyman’s promo from the begining, is that the first time someone’s said Jew on WWE television?
He said it once in one of my favorite random commentary lines back in 2001, “What the hell kind of name is Christian, anyway. It would be like if my mom named me Jew.”
*referenced himself being a Jew.
I think Heyman’s referenced it before.
I actually love Cole and King’s shitting on Cena’s shilling the network by explaining that the people watching this dark segment are already subscribed.
Pat Patterson was sizing up R-Truth. He wants to find Big Jimmy post Raw.
Guys I’m watching Al Snow eating Pepper right now. It is so much than that shit RAW.
Hulk Hogan is 999 years old.
[twitpic.com]
Brock Lesnar has serial killer eyes
What a disappointing ass Raw. If SummerSlam doesn’t deliver I might have to take a break, this has been a rough couple months.
It was simply entertaining. I skipped some parts myself as well but the party crashing and the crowd response got me interested until the end. Hey they even started a Slater-chant.
I told Mrs. Snoop the same thing earlier this evening before Raw.
It’s just gotten so stale/bad/whatever that I might have to take a break.
If nothing changes, it’s going to get really tough when MNF kicks off for the regular season.
THEYRE GOING TO RUIN THE CAKE! SOMEONE PROTECT THE CAKE! THEYRE GETTING CONFETTI AND BALLOONS ON THE CAKE!!!! NOOOO!
Don’t worry, man, the cake is a lie.
I really don’t envy the poor bastards who have to cleanup that mess
I
Am
Groot.
I flipped on WWE Network to watch the end of that and I am pretty sure JBL said “Fuck” when all the confetti was falling on him.
Yessir, that he did.
Okay, I’m actually interested in Rush. You have my attention, USA.
I’m confused. Were the WWE trying to convince us to resign with the WWE Network or trying to convince Spike to resign TNA?
At least we know if the One Man Band were, god forbid, ever future endeavored, he’d have a business to fall back on.
This birthday was Slater Catered.
9.99 always takes me back to Square One. “Nine, Nine, Nine. Times any number you can find, it all comes back to nine.”
When I wake up there better be a I AM A MERCENARY gif or Brandon gets it
Cena just joined the NWO?!?!? HEEL TURN FOLKS.
Uh, I just tuned to the network and I’m watching more of Hogan’s birthday celebration. I want to see Cena and Lesnar hype stuff.
I bolieve Cena standing tall in the ring with Lesnar leaving the ring means Lesnar will make Cena blood, urine and vomit in the ring at Summerslam which will be a good thing.
THE NEW WWE CHAMPION THE BEAST BROCK LESNAR!!!
Anyway, they did good job of selling Starrcade 1994
+1
Brock Lesnar is the scariest birthday clown ever.
The Dark match is a lumberjack match…mostly because of Paul Orndorff’s moustache.
Sometimes….there is a mustache.
Wait, Xavier Woods, Big E and Kofi are all hanging out together and wearing color-matching tights! The dream lives on!
Xavier studying nWo methodology right there
+HopeIsFutile
I can’t wait until Hogan presses charges for Brock ruining his party. That’s how these things work now, right?
I’m surprised Hogan didn’t get rolled up each time someone else’s music played.
For everyone that watched that show from beginning to end without switching the channel or stepping outside to scream, I salute you! You deserve a badge that is displayed next to your profile name.
EAT
VITAMINS
CONQUER
PRAYERS
So conquer. Very prayers. Wow.
Did they get all the old guys there because they thought $9.99 was the senior’s price at the Portland Old Country Buffet?
+ 1 I like what you did there.
+…I forget.
Truly one of the worst raws in a while. Let’s see if Summerslam has more to offer.
If summerslam ends with anything less than Cena in a pool of blood urine and vomit then It’ll be a massive dissapointment
Sean Waltman will sprint to the ring asking if he is too late
Out- torn anus.
“I am a mercenary”=Scott Hall finger wag intimidating
The Marine vs The Mercenary
Miz was almost at the back of the queue ritgh next to the entrance. But he uses the moneymaker moniker so he approves.
Nor was Ted Dibiase Jr. What was I thinking.
I don’t think miz was even there dude
Brock was kind enough to invite all those people to his house for a party, and Cena had to ruin it.
+1
Man..the guy who cuts both Cena and Brock’s hair must get real tired hearing those guys bitch about each other..
+1
+bahahahaha