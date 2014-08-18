WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 8/18/14

Tonight, on the post-SummerSlam With Spandex WWE Raw adjective adjective open discussion thread:
2014 might very well be the year of Brock Lesnar. At WrestleMania, The Beast Incarnate did the impossible and ended The Undertaker’s legendary undefeated streak at The Show of Shows. Last night at SummerSlam, Lesnar gave John Cena a one-sided beating to become the WWE World Heavyweight Champion.
On Raw, what could very well come to be known as the “Lesnar Era” continues. What will happen 24 hours after a new ruler ascended to WWE’s throne? WWE.com places some bets before Monday night’s hottest show rolls into Las Vegas. (via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview:
1. Will we see the debut of the new WWE World Heavyweight Championship belt tonight? More importantly, will Lesnar eat the other two belts in front of us?
2. The Dean Ambrose hoodie is available to purchase on WWE Shop, so if you’re stupid and don’t buy the STEPH! STEPH! STEPH! shirt, this is a nice second option.
3. I will become a Bella Twins fan forever if Brie has Nikki arrested and takes her to court for that turn at SummerSlam.
4. WWE’s five-point preview is just “this person had a match at SummerSlam. What does the future hold for this person?” five times, so tonight’s show will either feature a bunch of fun, crazy, cool new stuff, or 10 consecutive Rybaxel vs. Goldust and Stardust tags.
5. Heath Slater was a lumberjack at SummerSlam. What does the future hold for Heath Slater?
WWE fan poll:
Who will be the next big babyface champion? YOU DECIDE!!!
1) Roman Reigns
2) Reigns, Roman
3) The guy from the shield with the superman punch
Who do you want to see become the next big star? Vote now exclusively on the WWE app.
man, I hope I don’t have to listen to many more promos for the Romy and Michelle… I mean Nikki n Brie fued…
You know, after they take years off each other’s lives, if Ambrose and Rollins become best friends again and they beat the crap out of Reins, I’d be OK with that.
Ambrose can kick his ass for not having his back when Kane interferes and Rollins can kick his ass for being a dick and not helping his brother out, etc. Stupid Reins and is stupid baby face ways.
Is Ambrose taking time off now? Because that was quite the PG American History X curb stomp.
Rollins; What were those bricks made of?
Idiot: Kakakakaa co-Kane.
I feel sorry for all the Wwe employees that have to pull Dean’s hair out of the sugar cubes tomorrow morning. It’s all about cutting costs, enjoy your coffee.
after seeing Nikki given mic time, if she says “always” one more time- i swear im gonna um…just keep staring at her tits.
+1 that’s goood tv
A real Shield documentary would show how Reigns is the least talented of the three and that Vince just has a boner for him.
@SnoopRob just said it all. I like Reigns but that gets old really fast. Even Sunday Orton put On the better show
I don’t think the reaction here to Reigns is that he’s “too popular” but with the fact that he’s being treated as a new SuperCena where A) he rarely loses (and when he does, it makes no difference) and B) his matches are largely him no-selling the other guy’s offense until he runs through his “moves of doom” to win.
The real issue people have with current Reigns (and SuperCena) isn’t so much the character or the wrestler, it’s WWE’s idea of how the kid-focused “face of the company” acts and has matches.
Triple H is a fan, too.
But he definitely is the least talented.
So “Summerslam Backstage Pass”, which is exclusive to the WWE Network, is just showing the entirety of the Steph/Brie match from last night? The Steph/Brie match that anyone with the Network can watch any time they want because Summerslam is also available on the Network?
I don’t get it.
I have often finished off a bottle of wine by the time Raw is over, so don’t you fret.
It’s the Mars marketing campaign all over again. They were marketing how they don’t have any nuts in Mars bars. . . which is fine, except they never had nuts in their chocolate bar. So if you buy a mars bar, you aren’t getting anything that you didn’t already get before.
I just drank a bottle of wine, so, I hope that made sense. I’m starting to have doubts, but too lazy to delete this post.
That was probably the best writting off of a WWE Superstar since Austin getting hit by a car.
It is but I just don’t understand the timing of it, movie or not.
“Hey boss, what are the cinder blocks for again?”
“To hold the kendo sticks.”
“Why do we need the kendo sticks exactly?”
“For stacking the folding chairs.”
“Do…do the chairs get set up around this banquet table?”
“No numb-nuts, the table locks the trash can in place. Jesus, your resume said you’ve put wrestling rings together before!”
Man, they went straight Ned Stark on Ambrose tonight.
Bean Ambrose?
It looks like Dean was laying in coke. He got to Hollywood quicker than we thought..
I don’t know, I get Ambrose has to do the movie, but he’s soooo over right now
“Roman! Roman! Come quick! Dean is in trouble!”
“Yeah…I know. But don’t worry. Sammy and Frank will come up with a plan soon to work it out, and I’m sure that Joey Bishop and Peter Lawford will be in on it somehow…”
“…whatever, dude.”
*Seth and Dean walk backstage together after their match, passing by Roman.*
Seth: “Hey there Ro,”
Roman: “Hey you guys, you really rocked the building tonight.”
Dean: “Yea, something you’re probably never get to experience on your own.”
*Dean and Seth walk away laughing together, as Roman sheds a single tear*
The cinder blocks are made of Ritalin
A focusyned Jean Ambrose is not a thing to trifle with, Rollins.
[Cut to Roman Reigns in the locker room]
“When I finally find out who broke up the Shield, he’s gonna pay. Oh MAN is he gonna pay. Believe that.”
+10
I would see this terrible high school football movie if Paul Heyman plays the coach of the team that ends De La Salle’s streak.
+1
Backstage, Roman sheds a single tear as Ambrose is stretchered away and Rollins celebrates his victory.
Roman: “It wasn’t supposed to be like this. I just want to laugh with my friends again…”
There’s always a plan C…inder blocks..
So… why did they have cinderblocks at ringside?
Kane had them hidden under a table
It was rigged by the Authority to take Ambrose out. That’s the way I’d explain it.
To fix a wobbly ring.
Wrestle promoters never start an event without having cinderblocks at hand.
“Using fake cinderblocks was a great idea. It made a great visual.”
“Fake?”
+1
+1
I need a cigarette after that match.
I’m glad that Seth is no free to use that briefc…. oh wait…
SUPLEX REPEAT SUPLEX REPEAT SUPLEX REPEAT SUPLEX REPEAT
Lol. This.
Best Raw main event since Mania?
Enjoy it, cause it’s 5 weeks till the next one!*
*Unless there’s a new formula now
Easily.
They didn’t just write Dean Ambrose out, they EXECUTED him.
“I feel like I’m forgetting something from my past” – Roman Reigns
+1
Whatever, Seth.
You still have to cash in on Brock Lesnar. That’s like a curbstomp through cinder blocks, except there’s a dragon at the bottom, and the dragon has a big knife in his dragon paw.
Should’ve made him put his teeth on it. American History X style.
So, Roman will want to avenge his friend, so we’ll see if Seth can carry him to a good match or two until Dean returns magnificently to wrestle him on 999 straight PPVs.
I’m okay with this.
That’s something we haven’t seen before.
Dean Amrbose died on the way back to his home planet.
By ignoring his friend in trouble Roman Reigns has become a true WWE babyface.
+RRRAPADOOOOOOO
+1
+1
+1
+1
It’s sad because it’s true.
+1
Those cinder blocks sure seemed to break easily. Guys, I think wrestling might not be real. . .
IT”S REAL TO ME, DAMNIT!
Shut your filthy whore mou……….oh wait. Yeah, maybe.
SHUT UP! They stomp every time they punch in order to generate power you big dummy!
+1
Oh man. Thank you Seth and Dean for giving us a Match of the Year candidate.
I guess that explains why the poll was so rigged.
Is that Rollins trying to emote guilt?
Rollins actually looked worried and a bit remorseful there.
Now Rollins realizes he’s turned into a callous dick bag who was willing to mirder his best friend for KANE and turns face again, the shield reteam, and we get another awesome run of 6 man tags….right?
…..,please?
@ScottC I agree pacing them out might be good tho
Honestly, I’d rather 6 more Rollins-Ambrose matches first.
Slapping > Literal Curbstomp?
In WWE apparently.
Somewhere a karate dojo is confused by the delivery old monitors for the announce table.
+1
+1
Is that… concern on the face of Rollins?
ZOMG BRANDON’S SHIELD PLAN LIVES!
SETH ROLLINS WINS! FLAWLESS VICTORY! HARDCORETALITY!
A little blood… even fake would go a long way here.
PG wins again
Bah Gawd Almighty
I didn’t know styrofoam blocks hurt so much.
WHERE IS ROMAN REIGNS!?!?!?
Best Raw main in months. rip in peace mox.
I feel like selling out is the least of his concerns right now, murder only being slightly more relevant at this juncture.
Oh come on, I used harder cinder blocks in my Muy Thai beginner’s classes