WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 9/15/14: Welp, Here Comes Da Pain

Tonight on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:
WWE World Heavyweight Champion Brock Lesnar is returning to Raw, and John Cena will be looking for a fight. As the WWE Universe anticipates a combustible collision between the Cenation leader and The Beast Incarnate before their Night of Champions rematch on Sunday, what else can we expect on WWE’s flagship show? WWE.com has some theories. (via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview:
1. Brock Lesnar will be on the show, meaning the chance of an indignant “I’m ALWAYS here and you’re NOT” promo from Cena is 100%. You know, even though Brock signed a contract specifying a particular amount of dates and is honoring his contributions to the company as much as anybody.
2. Brie Bella and AJ Lee are teaming up against Nikki Bella and Paige. Does this mean we can start calling Brie and Nikki “sistermies?”
3. Last week, personal photos of The Miz leaked. This week, a bunch of fakes surface. “This is a nude photo of Big E Langston. No, you can’t see his face. Yes he’s 40 pounds lighter, this is an older photo. His skin color’s different because lighting. Here, let me circle his moles to prove it’s him. HE’S WEARING A WATCH, HERE’S ANOTHER TIME BIG E WORE A WATCH” etc.
4. Dolph Ziggler has a new t-shirt for the first time in a year, meaning he’s officially (maybe) back in the company’s good graces. No, having the Intercontinental Championship does not mean they like you.
5. This week’s only important question: What will happen between Heath Slater and Adam Rose’s bunny?
10 of the best comments will be featured in tomorrow's Best and Worst of Raw column, so reply to your favorites with a +1 to nominate them for consideration.
As a bonus, I’m SHOOTING STRAIGHT after the show, so stay here and check that out.
My theory is that WWE is trying to make Raw essentially unwatchable, so when you finally do watch a PPV on the network, you’ll actually enjoy it because there was more wrestling than there was bullshit. I’m not in the least excited for this pay-per-view, nor can I imagine that many of you are. The only match I’m suddenly interested in is Rollins/Reigns. They gave us so much on RAW tonight, that it screams Dean Ambrose run-in (not to mention the announce crew dropped him name every chance they had throughout the show).
I’m just now watching & LMFAO at R-Truth being Dolph Niggler (I’m black relax)
Looks like the sorting hat sorted Cameron into Sluttlepuff.
Yeah she isn’t good enough to get into Griffinwhore
Soooooooo what’s the going theory for why there have been so many terrible, TERRIBLE RAWs in a row?
A TNA guy has infiltrated the company?
Crab people ?
I’m very depressed to watch this on hulu plus tomorrow
I’ve been thinking about this since Raw ended and I still have this question…
“How does WWE think that show makes me want to watch Night of Champions?”
It seems like they think (or they know?) Lesnar vs. Cena is enough of a draw that they don’t have to worry about making the rest of the card look good.
E-A-G-L-E-S EAGLES!!!!!!!!!!!
All the +1s to Darren Sproles
So… was that it? Was that NOC? Feels like we just saw it. Starrcade ’97 this Sunday, everybody?
Dean Ambrose’s reaction to Raw:
[gfycat.com]
Tiny Darren RULES
All the gravy has been spilled.
More like Hall of Refrain from doing that shit again.
Its good because USA v Russia is the most topical international conflict at the moment.
Think that was the sarcasm, Anthony. But WWE has a bad history with jihadist skits.
ISIS?
BEST: We all made it out alive
Did the buddy system work?
Tiny Darren!!
We are back to Russia vs the USA in wrestling. Time is indeed a flat circle.
We all spent three hours of our lives watching that.
Correction, my good friend. YOU spent 3 hours watching that. I spent 45 minutes fast forwarding through… well… everything.
Nothing more American than Three Six Mafia playing in the background.
wouldnt it just be easy to stomps on rusev’s toes for the quick advantage?
So henry’s gonna lose Sunday… Ok
Unless Kurt Angle saves us, Rusev won’t lose until he’s Cena-fied
Then, then we’ll get that Slater/Rusev tag-team we’ve all been asking for.*
*Although. I bet Slater could get it over
If Henry dominators the fuck out of Ruseve at NoC, i’ll mark so hard.
Legit question…has Rusev ever lost cleanly? Or…at all?
TBF, he’s almost exclusively fought losers. It’s not like he ever beat Sheamus.
He lost to Reigns a couple of months back, might have been via DQ though.
Not on the main roster.
Cena: “Just push down Lana and kidnapper and hide her in a room Jack! Thats what I do!”
This is how Raw ends not with a bang, but a whimper.
“FOR D-LOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!”
Hacksaw better come out with Henry on Sunday.
With Sgt Slaughter and of course Kurt Angle
I’d totally mark out for that.
Oh my god he is hulking up!
Mitchell Cole left during the pledge. He’s an unAmerican!
*cue war flashbacks to elementary school* *shudders*
72 hours until NXT people
Not KENTA’s in-ring debut!!!
Thank God.
+1
Kidnap her and hold her against her will, Mark. That’s what you do when you don’t like what someone is saying to you.
+1
But what about Hawaii, Mark?! WHAT ABOUT HAWAII?!
Cheer for your cheap pop you slack jawed hillbillies
Mark Henry hates Alaska and Hawaii.
exactly.
Is this totally misjudging the heat of this feud, or is it them just giving up against Monday Night Football and putting the go-home moment at halftime?
I normally don’t subscribe to the perving and the general thirst concerning the WWE women. But that side view with that back arch though. Yeesh.
Dammit, we need Angle.
I for one can not wait to chant YOU SUCK! YOU SUCK along to Kurt Angle’s theme song. Oh its true. Its damn true!
Mr. Henry sounds like either a lovable children’s tv character or a nickname your GF uses for your junk.
Mark Henry is built for combat. His eyes being inset a few inches into his head is a defensive feature.
Just bring out Angle already!
Is that… Is that Booger from Revenge of the Nerds!?!?!?
DROP THE MIC LANA
Does that make Tyson Kidd secretly soviet?
Throwing shade at Obama’s approval rating is a de facto face turn for this crowd.
hack.SaveUs_Lana
Can’t unsee the skin tags…
Thanks dude.
actually im pretty sure not only would she be allowed to say those exact things in Russia about America, it would probably be encouraged.
Mark Henry could you offer up your thoughts on what reddit has to say about #GamerGate
Michael Cole loving America is making me feel Un American.
Mark needs to bust out the Rusev kryptonite… the Salmon Jacket of Doom!