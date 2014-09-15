WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 9/15/14: Welp, Here Comes Da Pain

Tonight on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Brock Lesnar is returning to Raw, and John Cena will be looking for a fight. As the WWE Universe anticipates a combustible collision between the Cenation leader and The Beast Incarnate before their Night of Champions rematch on Sunday, what else can we expect on WWE’s flagship show? WWE.com has some theories. (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Brock Lesnar will be on the show, meaning the chance of an indignant “I’m ALWAYS here and you’re NOT” promo from Cena is 100%. You know, even though Brock signed a contract specifying a particular amount of dates and is honoring his contributions to the company as much as anybody.

2. Brie Bella and AJ Lee are teaming up against Nikki Bella and Paige. Does this mean we can start calling Brie and Nikki “sistermies?”

3. Last week, personal photos of The Miz leaked. This week, a bunch of fakes surface. “This is a nude photo of Big E Langston. No, you can’t see his face. Yes he’s 40 pounds lighter, this is an older photo. His skin color’s different because lighting. Here, let me circle his moles to prove it’s him. HE’S WEARING A WATCH, HERE’S ANOTHER TIME BIG E WORE A WATCH” etc.

4. Dolph Ziggler has a new t-shirt for the first time in a year, meaning he’s officially (maybe) back in the company’s good graces. No, having the Intercontinental Championship does not mean they like you.

5. This week’s only important question: What will happen between Heath Slater and Adam Rose’s bunny?

Share this so we can get a lot of different voices in here making jokes. 10 of the best comments will be featured in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw column, so reply to your favorites with a +1 to nominate them for consideration. Enjoy the show, everybody.

As a bonus, I’m SHOOTING STRAIGHT after the show, so stay here and check that out.

