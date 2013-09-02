WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 9/2/13: Labor Day Edition

Tonight, on the Labor Day edition of the WWE Raw open discussion thread:
Things just keep getting worse for No. 1 contender Daniel Bryan, whose war with The Man going poorly at best thanks to WWE COO Triple H and his handpicked WWE Champion, Randy Orton. CM Punk isn’t faring much better thanks to Paul Heyman and Curtis Axel’s trickery; with Night of Champions fast approaching, how will the two Superstars last long enough to mount their respective challenges against Orton and the Axel-Heyman duo? We have a few theories on that and other matters. (via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview:
1. Tonight, we see week 1 of the six-to-infity-week plan of AJ Lee getting rolled up and pinned by the cast of ‘Total Divas’ to make John Cena and Daniel Bryan’s model girlfriends not feel like garbage. Who’s ready for Eva Marie: Divas Champion? Anybody? Anybody?
2. Damien Sandow has a new t-shirt, and it’s just white letters on a black shirt. That’s two crummy shirts in a row for Sandow, but I’m sure the Rock is somewhere with his mouth open, scrolling through WWEShop.com all, “wow, what a great shirt.”
3. I’m starting to enjoy Curtis Axel’s inability to speak more than most parts of Raw. I want him to get the mic every week now. SAMPUNK I’M COARSE AXEL SHAA, SHAA, SHAA etc. I hope tonight CM Punk handcuffs him and keeps him captive until he can complete a sentence like a normal person.
4. Will Mark Henry and Big Show officially-officially start their quest to become WWE tag team champions tonight, or is Mark Henry too hurt to compete? More important question: Hey WWE, why are you making 42-year old, 400-pound Mark Henry run to the ring at house shows? Give him a mini-ring cart or something.
5. Will Daniel Bryan get some measure of revenge against Triple H, Randy Orton and The Shield, or will he just keep getting beaten up until John Cena’s elbow is well? YOU DECIDE (just kidding, they decide)!
As always, your +1 replies will help me pick out the best comments of the night. I’ll include 10 of those in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw, so + your 1s liberally.
Enjoy the show, everybody.
-1 for josh mathews interviewing instead of RENEE YOUNG !
I kinda love this story and even though parts of this Raw HURT it was the good kind of hurt that a story can evoke from its audience.
But what really sucks the drama out of all of these D-Bry beatdown segments for me is his selling of the incidents. Not his selling while getting beaten, which is always good. But his selling each time a show starts. He’s been getting solidly destroyed every night for weeks, yet at the start of each show, there’s not a scratch on him, and he’s ready to fight the whole world again at full power. The bad guys’ worst shots aren’t really DOING anything to Bryan, so why should I care?
Furthermore, the major drama of this night was lost on me. Big Show is on the verge of losing his career because he doesn’t want to wrestle Daniel Bryan. Did he forget that both he and Bryan are wrestlers? That they do this every night, with various guys? Big Show was SO UPSET about the thought of delivering the WMD to Daniel Bryan…the same move that he delivers to guys every night to win matches, and has them be just fine the next show. Like Bryan is going to be this time. I’m sure it’s not pleasant to take the move, but you guys both signed up for this as your career. It’s not a crucifixion.
Everybody keeps hating on Orton, but he’s made the record books with this title run. He’s the first double-digit transitional champion in WWE history!
you THINK so ! but bryan seems like the true placeholder until sheamus/cena/hunter heart helmesly decide to save us from triple h and take the title off of orton …
This is becoming the re-make of the McMahonHelmsley Regime. DX has been re-cast as The Shield (upgrade), Stephanie is playing herself only with kids, HHH is in his own remake like Burt Reynolds in the Longest Yard, Orton is the new young character interjected to connect with the young audience demographic, and Mick Foley is re-cast as Daniel Bryan. Guess we’re waiting to find out who plays The Rock.
isn’t orton the new “THE ROCK” ?
Wouldn’t it be something if The Rock was recast by John Cena?
The Daniel Bryan angle is just like Austin Vs. McMahon. Austin got his ass kicked 100% of the time and every Raw ended with Austin on his back in the ring while McMahon celebrated right?
For 3 weeks it might have, because this angle has been going on for 3 weeks
I see the hate (i agree), I see the potential (optimism!), but either way, WWE (HHH) is on the verge of breaking their own (great) angle. It’s no different than an overuse of parenthesis on an internet wrestling website.
Just because Triple H found a “smart” way to hate him, does not mean he found the right way to hate him.
IMO, he’s just found a way to emasculate the entire roster while promoting an angle, instead of just the wrestlers partaking in said angle.
C’mon guys don’t we want this thing to build? Three RAWS in a row to establish this new heel stable. And with Henry hurt and Show broken, Ziggler may get the chance to be the one put over by saving Bryan.
It will be Cody “The Crow” Rhodes. Love where this is heading they can build new main eventers if they do this right.
Also, I’m totally glad Big Show had his Rise of the Planet of the Apes moment with that “No!”
I’m glad Zack Ryder still has a Zack Ryder t-shirt. At least somebody has one.
I think the obvious question is, Where the fuck is Punk? These are two good angles just waiting to mix. My guess is Shield’s attacking Punk in his match at NOC.
It’s alternate universe Punk. That storyline exists in the same universe as Lesnar-HHH and then before that Cena-Kane. Other very important things are going on around the WWE Championship and those guys couldn’t care less.
Easy. He doesn’t give a shit because he’s focused on Heyman, and no matter his alignment, he’s always been a selfish jerk. Both angles are fine as they are. No need to mix them.
Before tonight, I was kind of irritated that I missed Smackdown last week because I had to work. But then WWE did me a favor by reenacting the ending after tonight’s main event. I’m glad the rehearsal went well enough that they decided to bring it to the real show.
Vince Mcmahon will eventually have the final word over HHH and Stephanie.
Triple H’s Labor Day lesson: treat your employees like complete crap, except the ones who’ll kiss your ass. Art imitates life.
Next week: HHH and crew beat up D-Bry again, Show cries again, and then suddenly Big Johnny returns to stage another roster walkout. Sick of the same thing week after week the audience joins the roster. HHH is left with Orton and the Shield standing in an empty arena.
“Well I have a microphone and you don’t… SO YOU WILL LISTEN TO EVERY WORD I HAVE TO SAY” – HHH
Orton is beyond boring. Somebody needs to get this guy a personality.
Agreed. I could get behind this whole super heel McMahon-HHH angle if it weren’t for the fact they the reason they do it is to roll out boring ass same as I ever was Randy Orton every night to prove their “point.”
Can we start a tag team with Show and Ryback as the bald and bearded duo.
Clearly Big Show hired Lionel Hutz to negotiate his unbreakable contract
The only thing that really bummed me out was knowing Big Show will be dead soon….also Cody getting fired…..and AJ getting jumped by the cast of a reality show.
Three straight Raws that end with Triple H winning. We’ve gone back in time to 2003.
We need 49 more before it’s 2003.
Serious downer episode. Cody fired. Show crying. Bryan down and out again. Fatal four way women’s match at the PPV. No Renee Young. Worst RAW of the year (not really).
Next week D-Bry will get the upper hand; sadly that means he’ll lose at Night of Champions.
Remember the ejaculation scene from Scary Movie 2? That’s what I’m going to be like when Daniel Bryan wins.
I know the evil empire run is a beating to some but this never gets old.
Can we at least get to the next PPV before we declare that this angle is going nowhere?
And yet next we’ll begin Raw with D-Bry smiling as if this didn’t happen.
I understand being patient, and I have no problem with Bryan getting his ass kicked like this three weeks in a row, but it was basically the same exact segment three weeks in a row. Let HHH pedigree him or don’t have the whole roster out there, something to make it feel different.
Thank you Boomshay, you articulated this for me perfectly. I know the comeuppance will be epic, and I didn’t want to sound so impatient by saying this was boring, but it’s the same exact ending that’s making it boring. Maybe they accidentally used permanent marker on the white board?
Triple H and Motorhead sledgehammer Mick Foley to death in the opening segment.
What do you think they’ll do next week?
I disagree, it went from: “I might give this guy a chance to attack and then cheap shot him” to “everyone in the back has to watch me make an example of this person” to “now I’m actively implicating you in his screwing.” It’s getting worse every week, which is the right way to go.
I have the same reaction to Bryan as I do Jesse Pinkman: After watching him get abused by a crying bald man, I just want to give him a hug.
+1, bitch
Only way this can end: Bray Wyatt leading the “sheep” of the WWE roster against the HHH and Orton.
Team Wyatt Family vs. Team Corporation!
Good idea. Great idea, even. But Wyatt will be put through the mid card motions first. They have hardly gotten to that point yet, even.
I suggested this before their debut and was shot down. I’m not sure it works as well now, but at the time I thought it was a good idea.
Clearly Russo is back.
Dude. This episode was like a downer. The evil empire is winning. And I’m loving it.
OK, I understand the long-term payoff here, but watching the show shouldn’t make me feel like shit. If this goes on much longer, I’m going to lose any hope that this *isn’t* just about Triple H making himself look awesome at everyone else’s expense. How many weeks in a row can the good guys be COMPLETELY crushed before they throw us a bone– just a tiny little victory– to give the fans some hope?
There was one PPV where Cbyzkoasfdawhatever beat Bischoff to give WCW full control of Nitro, followed by Sting beating Hogan for the belt, and that was followed by the Wolf Pac split and then it was a whole bunch of meh.
And how did that end? Did the NWO ever actually get their comeuppance? I honestly don’t remember. Maybe Sting got a couple wins here and there; but did the NWO ever *really* get what they had coming to them?
Reminds me of early NWO stuff. Evil completely emasculates the good guys, over and over.
So is the age of instant storyline wrap-upping so bad now that people start to lose interest a mere 3 weeks into watching their guy get beat senseless every night? If I’d been that way in the 90’s, I’d have slit my wrist by the 15th episode of Rock standing over a broken Mankind
I’m with Pencil-Necked Geek here… I cannot stand watching Big Show cry. There’s been 8 hours of Big Show tears from last Monday night to last night and that’s just too much.
Why couldn’t they have spaced out DB taking on The Shield across 3 weeks rather than having the most “meh” Raw main event with Big Show?
Maybe we should have a rise of the undercard wrestlers since they should be desperate to be on television, and have nothing to really lose, right?
Yeah, I mean, you can tell me to “settle down” all you want; but I’m not asking for Bryan to win the title at NOC, or Show to knock out HHH. I’m just saying, give us SOMETHING. Show defying HHH (and getting fired in the process, but at least standing up for himself), or someone growing a pair and coming down the aisle to try to help. Give us something to cheer for once in a while, y’know?
I’m damn sure not saying, “welp, time to wrap up the angle.” But how far can you beat people down before it’s not fun to watch? I’m not saying I’m at that point, but Jesus fucking Christ, if I have to see Big Show cry again…
You’re familiar with the concept of ‘sending the crowd home happy’ with the dark match after the TV show, right? Why do you think they do that? So people get the chance to *enjoy* what they’re watching.
Gratifying and jam orange are right.
A lot of us can see the slow burn WWE is (hopefully) playing here, but the problem is that the company is working against itself. They’ve trained their audience to expect instant gratification and angles that wrap so quickly that they get bored with the angle and WWE winds up thinking that what should be a hot angle is a failure.
3 weeks is probably pushing the upper limit nowadays though that you can have the bad guys win in a row without even a minor victory for the good guys.
It’s been three weeks. Settle down.
Austin or Mankind occasionally got to punch a Stooge or something. Watching this is approaching masochism.
Its the fact that its ending the same way every week, hopelessness is fine, but it’s repetitive
(Sung to Orton’s theme) RAW is one depressing show..the same shit three weeks in a row..it bothers me.
That said, the payoff will be immense.
Next week, cane Brie.
So Raw right now is like that period in between Star Wars in 3 and 4.
+the dark side
Man you guys are so used to Cena standing tall every week that you can’t take how wrestling angles should actually be built. This is great, this is going to make Bryan’s eventual win feel tremendous, and like you earned it. You can trust me, I was a Red Sox fan pre-2004.
The build to Bryan’s breakthrough could be tremendous, but Triple H has been chopping off the balls of every other talent on the roster in the process. Even Attitude Era angles people are referencing to defend this angle dont show the level of “every one is a worthless pawn” that this does. HHH has shit on every paid wrestler his company has employed.
What I meant was that it is not the best way to get your (very good) point across friend
I expressed myself exactly the way I intended to.
You have a good point, but getting you-people-y is not the best way to express it
Nah, I love how shitty they’re making the heels in this. I’m getting annoyed with the fact that every episode is ending with the exact same formula. There’s got to be other interesting ways to show them fucking with Bryan.
How soon before Orton starts hitting on Brie to make DBry even more mad?
It’ll be the dream from Office Space when lumberg is having sex with the girl
You missed the “S” in hitting.
Were there actually people in the crowd chanting ‘RKO’? THE MAN WAS DEAD!
I like these depressing episodes, because it shows that they’re actively working it beyond the instant gratification. Whether successful or not, the fact that they’re giving loftier writing a chance is pretty cool.
Let’s hope so, because the alternative is that Triple H has been reading Brandon’s columns and has upgraded to new armor.
Somebody remind me that this is building somewhere. That there is going be a payoff and it will be worth sitting through shows like that. Please?
Good. I just needed to hear/read the words.
Yes, it will. This will be a pretty long angle. Look for D-Bry to get the upper hand on the RAW before the PPV but then lose at NoC.
Was I the only one afraid that Randy would kiss DB ? (not that there’s anything wrong with that)
I was worried that he would bust out a third expression of emotion. Thankfully he did not. He stuck to his guns. 1) Randy Orton smug, and 2) Vintage Randy Orton smug.
Loved to hear Cody talk about how the McMahons treated his family because that’s how they treated 95% of WCW wrestlers.
Daniel Bryan has to get the upper hand eventually so I’m thinking next week is the zamboni week and the raw following night of champions he spray all of them with soy milk.
Repetitive, underwhelming, and incredibly illogical.
RAW is Despair
WWE is now the North Korea of sports entertainment.
The payoff for this is going to be so amazing. People don’t even know.
We all hope so, but they are skirting killing the interest in it by not giving D-Bry any fighting chance. I think this ending has hit it’s limit. They are going to have to do some back and forth at this point. And of course we always fear this ends up with D-Bry getting power bombed/pedigreed into the mid-card.