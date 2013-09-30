WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 9/30/13: Although We’ve Come To The End Of The Rhodes

Tonight, on the With Leather WWE Raw open discussion thread:
WWE Battleground is fast approaching, and the lines have been drawn. From CM Punk’s brewing rivalry with Ryback (and Paul Heyman) to Daniel Bryan’s battle for the vacant WWE Title with Randy Orton, the various tensions within the WWE locker room are building to a head. But it’s an old rivalry between the McMahons and the Rhodes family that seems to have taken the most interesting turn, as WWE COO Triple H has invited Cody Rhodes, Goldust and Dusty Rhodes to a summit on Raw. What will The King of Kings propose for his family’s longtime foils? Here are five hot topics to watch for this week’s Raw. (via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview:
1. The entire Rhodes wrestling family is going to be on Raw, which means the entire brain inside Brandon’s head will be clapping its hands and hopping up and down. I feel like them putting all the Rhodeses and all the Shields into one segment means Santino’s gonna put on blackface and call Rosa Parks a bitch on the rest of the show.
2. Los Matadores are finally debuting! Fantasy booking: Mason Ryan shows up wearing bull horns and gores them both.
3. Randy Orton’s gotten into the habit of beating to death all of my least favorite guys on the show, so I assume that’ll continue this week. Kofi Kingston seems like the obvious choice, doesn’t he? Maybe Orton will bring Test back from the dead and beat the shit out of him just to make me happy.
4. Big Show will cry about those first three things. Or he won’t, and he’ll punch Miz in the face again. Either way we win.
5. Will Daniel Bryan’s engagement to Brie Bella become a part of the show, or are they saving that for season 2 of Total Divas when it can be used to make John Cena look like a bad person? More importantly, will AJ Lee be jealous of everyone involved (spoiler: yes)?
Enjoy the show, friends.
A real woman would’ve jump on Orton’s back and choked him out
I’m with Mikey.
This whole Heyman-Ryback segment reminded me of that very Monk episode, “Mr. Monk Makes a Friend”. Anyone agrees?
Renee Young to Paul Heyman “…. and Curtis Axel has been hiding behind some equipment.”
Renee Young: “So, Curtis Axel is still hiding behind some equipment. The lights have all been turned off so it’s a little hard to tell but I’m pretty sure he’s making out with his hand.”
Alicia Fox asked for a match with Brie when Brie went with another wedding planner.
My “occasionally watches Raw with me” roommate just dropped this nugget on me:
“Big E Langston, huh?”
“Yup.”
“That pin won’t work. :pause: Nope, no pin.”
“Huh?”
“He’ll only pin him if his titties are out.”
Stephanie: Jerry, its cancer awareness month so can you wear something tasteful or at least pink
Jerry: Fuck that Stephanie, pink is for the gays. Im going to wear the most yellow and untasteful t shirt I can find
I wonder if Ryback doesn’t like Pizza Boli’s?
No “We Want Puppy” chants; well done WWE Universe.
Is this worth watching?
Just starting the show now on DVR at work…I’m assuming Ziggler can wear pink this month since he’s a “good guy”. Sandow back to purple w/ black though
We’re one step closer to that Rhodes vs. Shield Survivor Series match. Only eighteen PPV’s between Battle Ground and SS!
Yup, I only remember because the lost to the Phillies
THE WORLD’S MOST ADORABLE MAN!
reminds me of my avatar
All in all, that was an episode of Raw.
I think the Hell in a Cell PPV may finally mean something this year.
Time to check football. I needed 22 points out of the Saints kicker to win my matchup this week.
Bugs Bunny could do it.
I need Clay to score 96 more points than Sproles for the rest of the game.
Think I got a good shot.
“ORTON BROKE THE ANNOUNCE TABLE IN HALF! BAH GAWD, IT HAD A SPANISH HALF-BROTHER!”
Seriously, which Brie Bella are you guys going to use? Hateful and screeching Bella twin or real, sympathetic fiance of Daniel Bryan?
Anyone else’s feed end with the camera pulling straight up from DBry’s face with “Baby Blue” playing?
I like how Orton’s winded reaction is the same after playing your friend in a good point in tennis.
Something about Orton stretching after a murder got to me.
That was fantastic
Brie should’ve run out with a spritz bottle and a rolled-up newspaper to teach Orton some manners. “NO. BAD PREDATOR ):<"
So is their match going to be a gimmick?…. I heard iron man but they would have said something tonight
Maybe on Smackdown, that’s when they announced ADR vs RVD was going to be hardcore.
Well you would have thought they would have announced that Punk/Lesnar was No DQ before the DAY OF the match so who knows…
Pretty good RAW, but that Antonio Cesaro loss to Santino is a dark moment in WWE.
Drunkenly commanding wrestlers to do stuff from within the audience is a time-honored tradition.
The Voices told Randy that he could look but he could not touch.
Did it look to anyone else like Orton legit hurt himself on the RKO?
I’ve seen him hurt himself on the taunt leading up to the RKO, so I wouldn’t doubt it.
Thought so too until he grabbed it with his leg propped on the ring. Possibly setting up some crazy ankle submission from Bryan Sunday, or maybe that’s just the smark taking over my brain.
Is it weird that this is the only time Brie’s screeching is not bad to me at all?
Any chance at all Brie doesn’t win Sunday?
Unfortunately, no.
Weird time to go to Orton there.
And Randy Orton advances to tomorrow night’s Wild Card game with a walkoff murder over Daniel Bryan….
STOP IT! YOU’RE A LOSER, RANDY! (puts left hand up to forehead in the shape of an L)
Randy ran out of finishing moves.
Brie: “If you had hair, I would X-Factor you.”
Do you think Bryan left Asparagus to Bri in his will.
Somebody needs to accompany Josie in this time of desperation!
T-table-san…
Damn somewhere CM Punk is pissed that the announce table finally broke.
Brie: “Stop! STOP! HE’S ALREADY DEAD!”
JBL’s blank stare just makes me so happy
Randy! No Randy! What are you doing?
Cole: “OMG! Right in front of Daniel Bryan’s….”
Cole’s Brain: “Shit, what do I call her? Brie Bella? The Bella Twin? The Fiance?”
Cole: “….fiance.”
You know, in the darkest corner of my mind this is where John Cena returns.
Cena in 3…2…1…
We are still free of Cena for another 2 months
Because going to your boyfriend’s aid was always a good thing against Orton
where’s the locker room
It isn’t the DAMNED NUMBERS GAME this time.
I wish we saw a USA and E! cameraman fighting over the better shot of this.
Brie doesn’t own street clothes either… Maybe Randy is right that they’re meant together
I like how she thought that would somehow not make him want to do it more…
+1