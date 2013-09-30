WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 9/30/13: Although We’ve Come To The End Of The Rhodes

Tonight, on the With Leather WWE Raw open discussion thread:

WWE Battleground is fast approaching, and the lines have been drawn. From CM Punk’s brewing rivalry with Ryback (and Paul Heyman) to Daniel Bryan’s battle for the vacant WWE Title with Randy Orton, the various tensions within the WWE locker room are building to a head. But it’s an old rivalry between the McMahons and the Rhodes family that seems to have taken the most interesting turn, as WWE COO Triple H has invited Cody Rhodes, Goldust and Dusty Rhodes to a summit on Raw. What will The King of Kings propose for his family’s longtime foils? Here are five hot topics to watch for this week’s Raw. (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. The entire Rhodes wrestling family is going to be on Raw, which means the entire brain inside Brandon’s head will be clapping its hands and hopping up and down. I feel like them putting all the Rhodeses and all the Shields into one segment means Santino’s gonna put on blackface and call Rosa Parks a bitch on the rest of the show.

2. Los Matadores are finally debuting! Fantasy booking: Mason Ryan shows up wearing bull horns and gores them both.

3. Randy Orton’s gotten into the habit of beating to death all of my least favorite guys on the show, so I assume that’ll continue this week. Kofi Kingston seems like the obvious choice, doesn’t he? Maybe Orton will bring Test back from the dead and beat the shit out of him just to make me happy.

4. Big Show will cry about those first three things. Or he won’t, and he’ll punch Miz in the face again. Either way we win.

5. Will Daniel Bryan’s engagement to Brie Bella become a part of the show, or are they saving that for season 2 of Total Divas when it can be used to make John Cena look like a bad person? More importantly, will AJ Lee be jealous of everyone involved (spoiler: yes)?

