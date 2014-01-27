WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread And Batista Therapy Depot For 1/27/14

Tonight, on the probably-depressing With Leather WWE Raw open discussion thread:
So much happened at the 2014 Royal Rumble that five points almost doesn’t even cut it. Brock Lesnar obliterated Big Show with a mezzanine’s worth of steel chairs, Daniel Bryan and Bray Wyatt delivered an instant classic five minutes into the pay-per-view, and John Cena and Randy Orton raided each other’s arsenals in an old-school match for the WWE World Heavyweight Title. But five points is all we have, so from the maybe-fracturing Shield to the definitely WrestleMania-bound Batista, WWE.com previews the epic fallout from the most exciting Royal Rumble in years. (via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview:
1. Hope you liked Batista at the Royal Rumble. Here’s two more years of it!
2. Sheamus returned, so hopefully it’ll be cool “OIL FOIGHT HIM” Sheamus and not the normal “relax fella, you’re just a stupid Jew” version.
3. Daniel Bryan will not be featured on tonight’s Raw. He will return as “John Brown” on a very special edition of Extreme Rules. We apologize for any inconvenience.
4. The “John Cena saying Husky Harris on Raw” alert is currently at orange. Or as we call it in the wrestling world, “Miz.” The alert is at Miz.
5. Tonight’s Shield fallout should be fun, unless they do that thing they’ve been doing where they have them win a six-man like nothing happened. Regardless, one of these dudes is gonna end up in trunks loving the fans by WrestleMania, so keep an eye out for it.
As always, our ten favorite comments will be included in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of WWE Raw report, so reply to your favorites with +1 to nominate them for inclusion. Enjoy the show, everybody. Please mail in your Daniel Bryan shirts for a full refund.
I hope the Shield unify together and last another few years as a result of them banding together to go to war with the Wyatts. That’d make me a very happy Panda.
Also, with the WWE needing original programing, I think Emma and Paige need to star in a buddy cop show. Paige is the super serious cop driving the car while Emma is in the passenger seat getting pumped by dancing and blowing bubbles.
License to print money.
I’d mark out if he got his legs tatted up (see Peter Maivia) after winning KOTR or something similar.
That period between Hulkamania and the Diesel/HBK era is very experimental, has a lot of darkness, and yes, is rather underrated.
Is he the one with the missile punch?
So the ending to the Elimination Chamber match….It’s down to Bryan and Orton but Sheamus just got eliminated so he’s still nearby.
Bryan’s getting ready for the running knee, then Sheamus hits him with a Brouge Kick out of nowhere and Orton wins and we set up that Bryan-Sheamus program that Vince and HHH know we’re all dying to see.
I’d rather Bryan lose at Elimination Chamber and beat Sheamus at Wrestlemania than Bryan win the title at Elimination Chamber only to lose it to Batista at Mania. Batista is winning the title no matter what, and I rather it be to Orton than Bryan.
+1 for accuracy, -1 for the reality
Please tell me that someone just saw Aubrey Sitterson refer to Emma always “being a bitch” on NXT and Brandon just going “Sure…” and then continuing his point.
Brandon and Danielle have THE BEST voices to fall asleep to. And I mean that in the best possible way.
Aubrey also doesn’t loathe every fiber of CJ Parker’s being so…
It was actually very entertaining to listen to. I don’t normally do podcasts. Brandon has like the greatest voice ever.
Saw it, it’s very hard to explain Emma to people who aren’t fans.
Well, that proved that this wasn’t all part of some big plan for a Bryan push.
New “Ashes” video posted! Looks like it’s the one where Icarus confronts Quackenbeard in his sad pile.
Guys I just had an amazing thought…
What if The Shield is actually never going to break up? I mean they keep teasing it and then having them go back to normal the next night. Wouldn’t the ultimate swerve be to just never break them up, just have them be a really volatile team full of big personalities and big egos who can stay together (even as they break off and start wrestling singles matches) because they know that as good as each of them are, when their powers combine, the whole is greater than the sum of its parts.
@Iron Mike Sharpie Exactly, I’ve been hoping they pull a Horsemen 4EVA style bond and just continue being awesome together and apart.
It would make sense for them not to break up, because they have a certain self-awareness to know they’re rotten individuals that’d turn on each other in a heartbeat.
The Shield should never ever break up. I said it way back when but why do / should they have to break up? The original Four Horseman never broke up even though Flair was the NWA champ. Dear Shield, be like that, forever and ever, amen.
I can clearly see Dean Ambrose as United States Champion, Seth Rollins as IC champion and Roman Reigns as the WWE World Heavyweight champion.
I like that picture
Reading Bleacher Report and…. “The shoe ends with the babyfaces celebrating.”
Guys, the shoe ended.
So that’s where Swagger’s shoe ended.
I know we’re shitting on Batista, Orton, Cena and sometimes Bork, but how awesome would the best of OVW vs. the best of NXT/WWECW be?
Not shown during the Randy Orton-Batista segment: fans setting fire to a big wooden lowercase t.
My internet died in the middle of Raw. So I bother going to find what I missed or was it just Boo-tista?
Oh, god, could you imagine the boos Orton or (especially) Batista would have gotten? Ouch.
That six man tag is all the rave, and Wyatts/Shield interacted I guess.
They knew not to put Bootista or Borton out there again.
Give me The Shield vs. Wyatt Family in the first ever tag team Elimination Chamber.
Brandon looks so happy right now.
No CM Punk :( Much deserved rest.
The guy avoids Cleveland like the plague.
Brandon’s about to be on this live youtube show, guys!
[www.youtube.com]
They’re actually having a really great, fun conversation. I’m digging it.
Man, I can barely stand Sitterson, but I’m totally in this for Brandon.
I am seriously scared that I’m going to end up looking like that Aubrey guy, I need to cut my hair and get a tan, or something.
Somewhere in the back, Teddy Long is standing in front of a chalkboard filled with complicated mathematical formulas, but just can’t figure out how to turn this ending into a tag team match
It’s never too late to +1 someone
so, how does being in the chamber match help bryan? I’m serious.
Even if he wins the wwe title he’s just going to job to batista at mania.
and assuming orton retains, he’s just going to job to batista to set up some non-existent post evolution feud, while bryan could very well face sheamus.
we’re not getting our daniel bryan main event are we?
I’d take Bryan jobbing to Batistia at Mania after an epic match rather than some lame duck shit with Sheamus.
Nice main event!
Im just glad that we didn’t get a sheamus swerve on bryan….YET
So if it’s Shield vs. Wyatts, then the EC match is Orton-Cena-Bryan-Sheamus and, I assume, Batista and Brock?
Oh, and Brock, of course. Batista will be busy fighting Del Rio.
I’m thinking Bray Wyatt, actually. He messed with Cena on the Rumble and during the show Michael Cole was talking about how so many people are lining up to take on Randy Orton (which I figured was Chamber foreshadowing) and he said something to the effect of “after beating Daniel Bryan earlier tonight, Bray Wyatt has to be on that list.” Punk will likely be fighting Kane at the Chamber, busy with the Authority stuff. Maybe we’ll get Shield vs. Wyatts, but I feel like they’re working up to putting Bray in here, and then he can continue to feud with Cena after.
Brock & Punk, maybe.
Punk then? I have to know NOW….
Nah, history has shown that the Rumble winner tends to stay out of the EC.
I think all of this is just to mask the unthinkable thought that it’s going to be Orton vs Cena at Wrestlemania. Regular Match. XXX Minute Time Limit.
I misread that as a HHH Minute Time Limit.
Four hour long Iron Man match with Daniel Bryan taped to the ground.
I want to see Teddy Long in the back looking at a monitor and taking a deep breath and walking up to Maddox: “I know now why you cry… But it is something I can never do” and then walking off sadly.
Oh God, Terminator 2. Don’t get me started on that piece of shit. But still, +1
So who fills out the elimination chamber?
Bray Wyatt and Roman Reigns
Bork and Kofi
If I didn’t think Punk/Kane was going to be a thing at EC, I’d say Punk for sure, along with ADR.
SHIELD/WYATTS
CENA/WYATT
DANIEL BRYAN TITLE SHOT
THIS WAS SO WORTH THE ABUSE
AT LEAST FOR ANOTHER 6 DAYS AND 21 HOURS
We’re missing the important thing here:
John Cena’s team won, but John Cena’s music didn’t play.
Especially important when you consider his music even played last night after he staggered up the ramp after a beatdown. Cena’s music ALWAYS plays.
Maybe this was the exchange for them getting to tinker with the mics all night to make Cena sound more important than he is.
+1 for YES
YES
YES! YES! YES!
That was surprisingly okay. I’ll take it.
Anyone else feel like the Raw ended just when it was getting good?
@cyber Pilate
4-hour Raw? Don’t give WWE any ideas!
I would have watched another hour just from that point.
Yup
So the Shield doesn’t break up and they’ll feud with the Wyatts and Daniel Bryan is unquestionably the number one guy in the WWE? I am excite.
MUCH better finish than the rumble.
Also anyone else want either Reigns vs Bray or Rollins vs Luke Harper?
+SerialMom
Oh god please let Teddy Long come out and make this a 3-team triple threat match. I know it’s not happening, but if it did. Hnnnng. Rather see that at WM to be honest.
This Shield vs. Wyatt feud is going to have me blowing more loads than a shitty washing machine
Lot of young talent closing out Raw.
Tough to complain right now.
Wyatts Vs Shield?
A .gif of Cena’s sudden realization that they’re going to be in the Elimination Chamber, please.
KILL EVERYONE, REIGNS! NO SURVIVORS!
They are gonna let the shield battle it out for one spot: Roman Reigns takes it
SHIELD AND WYATTS? YES PLEASE!
Shield vs. Wyatts in a elimination chamber tag match.
Yes, plz.
Shield vs. Wyatt Family for Elimination Chamber? FUCK YES
HELL IN A CELL ON TOP OF AN ELIMINATION CHAMBER GAMES.
That’s the closest we’ll ever get to War Games, and I think it’d be awesome.
Oh god, what if it was a TEAM CHAMBER match?
I can hope.
Oh shit. Wyatts vs Shield feud now.
Shield/Wyatt feud.
This is good.
SHIELD vs WYATTS AT CHAMBER?
Wyatts vs Shield at Elimination Chamber? That’d be amazing
….Wyatt Shield match? Yes please.
Wyatts vs. Shield? Bring it on!
This is a great way to get us to a Shield/Wyatt Family feud.
SHOW ME SAMOAN PRINCE!