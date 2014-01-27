WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread And Batista Therapy Depot For 1/27/14

Tonight, on the probably-depressing With Leather WWE Raw open discussion thread:

So much happened at the 2014 Royal Rumble that five points almost doesn’t even cut it. Brock Lesnar obliterated Big Show with a mezzanine’s worth of steel chairs, Daniel Bryan and Bray Wyatt delivered an instant classic five minutes into the pay-per-view, and John Cena and Randy Orton raided each other’s arsenals in an old-school match for the WWE World Heavyweight Title. But five points is all we have, so from the maybe-fracturing Shield to the definitely WrestleMania-bound Batista, WWE.com previews the epic fallout from the most exciting Royal Rumble in years. (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Hope you liked Batista at the Royal Rumble. Here’s two more years of it!

2. Sheamus returned, so hopefully it’ll be cool “OIL FOIGHT HIM” Sheamus and not the normal “relax fella, you’re just a stupid Jew” version.

3. Daniel Bryan will not be featured on tonight’s Raw. He will return as “John Brown” on a very special edition of Extreme Rules. We apologize for any inconvenience.

4. The “John Cena saying Husky Harris on Raw” alert is currently at orange. Or as we call it in the wrestling world, “Miz.” The alert is at Miz.

5. Tonight’s Shield fallout should be fun, unless they do that thing they’ve been doing where they have them win a six-man like nothing happened. Regardless, one of these dudes is gonna end up in trunks loving the fans by WrestleMania, so keep an eye out for it.

As always, our ten favorite comments will be included in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of WWE Raw report, so reply to your favorites with +1 to nominate them for inclusion. Enjoy the show, everybody. Please mail in your Daniel Bryan shirts for a full refund.