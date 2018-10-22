WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 10/22/18

WWE

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

Drew McIntyre dropped Braun Strowman, and Ronda Rousey dissed The Bella Twins in a tense episode of Raw last week. How will the fallout effect Team Red as major title matches at Crown Jewel and WWE Evolution draw near? Find out on Raw, live at Monday at 8/7 C on USA Network. (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Apollo Crews and Elias are feuding now, because Elias handed WWE a note on his first day that said “my doctor can only allow me to start feuds where someone interrupts my musical performance for a month and I’m very mad about it.”

2. Will Dean Ambrose tease breaking up with The Shield this week, only to not break up with them? We’ll have to wait and yes!

3. Ha ha, Bobby Lashley, ha ha, there you go, all right, my man [endless void intensifies]

4. The Bella Twins will say Ronda Rousey is just jealous of their YouTube channels. Ronda Rousey will call them every name she can remember from the Diss The Diva segment years ago. The Bellas will respond by saying she’s jealous of their wine brand.

5. Everyone else, into the battle royal!

As always, +1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread and we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw report. Enjoy the show!