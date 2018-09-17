WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 9/17/18

Tonight on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:
The Undertaker returns to address Triple H on a must-see episode of Raw, live at 8/7 C on USA Network. Plus, former Universal Champion Brock Lesnar bulldozed his way inside the Hell in a Cell structure, destroying Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman in the dramatic conclusion of the main event. Will The Conqueror make his presence known once again on Raw? (via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview:
1. Nothing gets me more hype than a wrestling legend returning to “address comments!” So many things are gonna get addressed! Civil discourse is gonna rest in peace!
2. Brock Lesnar is back, and WWE.com is asking what that means for the Universal Championship title picture, as if they don’t live in the same world with 7 billion people exhaustively mouthing, “triple threat match.”
3. Can anyone “hang” with Ronda Rousey? I know a lady who is the queen of a bunch of spades who probably could oh you mean on the Raw roster, no, no
4. Will The Revival get their rightful shot at the loooooool
5. All this and more fallout from Hell in a Cell, this year’s reddest pay-per-view.
As always, +1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open discussion thread and we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw column. Enjoy the show!
Looking at all the RAW stuff from last night, I am happily and without any regret not watching it tonight. God speed all. I’ll see you tomorrow where at least Dark Becky reigns in the ring and in our hearts.
Endy_Mion, you OK brah? We just had a some tornadoes come through up here.
I’m giving the over/under on the inevitable Roman/Strowman/Corbin (?)/Heyman promo train at 22 minutes.
@Endy_Mion Yeah, sadly, that’s not much of an exaggeration.
It’ll take Heyman ten minutes just to list all the nicknames of his client, Broooooocckkk Leessssnnneeeerrr, and for Cole to spam Roman’s catchphrases.
Based on the booking (and Brandon’s comment up yonder), and since AoP have had a name change, perhaps it is now time for The Revivelol.
I was seriously considering cutting alcohol from my life in an effort to speed up the weight loss process…being a wrestling fan makes that damn near impossible.
To quote Senator Blutarsky, “My advice to you is to start drinking heavily.”
Or being in a hurricane/in a state with blue laws.
Getting sick helps. That’s basically the only thing keeping me from running to the liquor store for more booze at this time, between this and the Lions.
Based on the success of last night’s PPV, Roman Reigns will defend the championship, but before a winner will be declared, Journey’s Don’t Stop Believing will start playing and RAW will fade to Modern Family.