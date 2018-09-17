WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 9/17/18

WWE Raw

Tonight on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

The Undertaker returns to address Triple H on a must-see episode of Raw, live at 8/7 C on USA Network. Plus, former Universal Champion Brock Lesnar bulldozed his way inside the Hell in a Cell structure, destroying Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman in the dramatic conclusion of the main event. Will The Conqueror make his presence known once again on Raw? (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Nothing gets me more hype than a wrestling legend returning to “address comments!” So many things are gonna get addressed! Civil discourse is gonna rest in peace!

2. Brock Lesnar is back, and WWE.com is asking what that means for the Universal Championship title picture, as if they don’t live in the same world with 7 billion people exhaustively mouthing, “triple threat match.”

3. Can anyone “hang” with Ronda Rousey? I know a lady who is the queen of a bunch of spades who probably could oh you mean on the Raw roster, no, no

4. Will The Revival get their rightful shot at the loooooool

5. All this and more fallout from Hell in a Cell, this year’s reddest pay-per-view.

As always, +1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open discussion thread and we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw column. Enjoy the show!