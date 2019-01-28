WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 1/28/19

WWE Network

Tonight on the WWE Raw open discussion thread:

Seth Rollins outlasted 29 other Superstars in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match to earn a World Championship opportunity in a main event of this year’s Show of Shows. Which title will he choose? Plus, what’s next for Ronda Rousey after successfully defending her Raw Women’s Championship against Sasha Banks? (via WWE.com)

Our three-point preview:

1. Make sure you read the Best and Worst of NXT TakeOver: Phoenix and the Best and Worst of Royal Rumble 2019 to catch up on the weekend’s events before you start Raw.

2. It’s the Raw after a pay-per-view, so all the dot com previews are, “what will happen next??” So that’s why we’re only doing a three-point preview this week instead of five, and hopefully tonight we find out what, uh, happens next.

3. Is this the week when the NXT call-ups finally get to join the show, or are they all still weirdly “presenting?” Just put Lacey and Heavy Machinery on Raw and EC3 and Nikki Cross on Smackdown like (pretty much) everyone wants.

As always, +1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread and we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw report. Enjoy the show, everybody!