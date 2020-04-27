WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread: A Dangerous Triple Threat

Tonight, in the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:
Before they meet in the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match one week from Sunday, Asuka, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler will battle in a Triple Threat Match tonight on Raw.
All three women have been dominant in recent weeks, and they all bring their own devastating style to this huge showdown. They’ll surely be looking to punish their competition and leave them hurt before they risk it all at WWE Money in the Bank.
Who will leave with a statement-making victory heading into WWE Money in the Bank? Find out on Raw, tonight at 8/7 C on USA! (via WWE.com)
Place your bets: who hurts who in that triple threat? The only other things advertised are another in a series of nights of Triple H appreciation, and a segment where Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre “make it official.” Congratulations to the happy couple.
