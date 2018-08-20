WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 8/20/18

WWE Raw

Tonight on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

Forged in the heat of The Biggest Event of Summer, Roman Reigns recaptured the Universal Championship from Brock Lesnar, and Ronda Rousey earned her first Raw Women’s Championship from Alexa Bliss, signaling the dawn of a new era on Monday Night Raw. (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Ronda Rousey will certainly address her big win over Alexa Bliss, but the more important question is who her next opponent will be for the belt (and if the Nikki Bella rumors for Evolution are true).

2. The men’s side doesn’t have Brock Lesnar to abscond with the red belt for long stretches of reading Backwoodsman magazine at home or whatever it is he’s doing when not in the ring. But something’s coming for Roman Reigns, and there’s still a Money in the Bank briefcase with some fiberglass lodged in it floating around somewhere. Braun Strowman promised a cash-in last night before getting wrecked by the Beast at ringside. Will he fulfill that promise on Raw?

3. Will we see more of The Demon now that Finn Bálor brought his sinister side back to defeat Royal Canadian Mounted Police Officer Baron Corbin? Let’s all hope so, and also hope that Bálor will be moving on to bigger and better things than feuding with chain restaurant managers.

4. What’s next for the B-Team as the Raw Tag Team Champions? Will they acquire a panel van and solve crimes like their more alpha predecessors or perhaps head to Yosemite and live like stone monkeys, climbing difficult pitches and living that sweet, sweet dirtbag rock climbing lifestyle? What’s this [handed report] that’s not what the B-Team does at all? AND WHY NOT EXACTLY?

5. Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre have to reassess things after Seth Rollins took back the Intercontinental Championship thanks to some help with Dean Ambrose. I’m sure Dolph and Drew will handle this like gentleman with a lively verbal back-and-forth and come to a resolute agreement of some kind without any kind of violence whatsoever. Haha, no I’m just kidding. Maybe there will be a tag match for retribution (player).

As always, reply to your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread with a +1 and we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw column. Enjoy the show!