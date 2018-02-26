WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 2/26/18

WWE Network

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

In the wake of WWE Elimination Chamber, Monday Night Raw goes into overdrive on The Road to WrestleMania. How will the historical pay-per-view turn Team Red upside-down? (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. First things first, much love (-HH) to the Dot Com intern who had to write that Raw preview. “We just had Elimination Chamber, none of us are ready for Raw yet. Give us a minute, damn.”

2. Speaking of, make sure you’ve read the Best and Worst of WWE Elimination Chamber 2018 before watching tonight’s Raw. All you really need to know is that Internet Darling Roman Reigns won.

3. Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar come face-to-face tonight! Paul Heyman 100% got an e-mail this morning that read, “sorry, you have to do this entire feud by yourself again.”

4. “Is John Cena going to WrestleMania?” How funny would it be if the answer was just “no,” and he joined Renee, Peter Rosenberg and Sam Roberts on the WrestleMania pre-show panel? No matter what, expect a Fine Speech™ tonight.

5. Enjoy the show, get as many voices as you can into the live thread, and +1 your favorite comments so we can pick out 10 of the best and add them to tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw column.