WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 2/26/18

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:
In the wake of WWE Elimination Chamber, Monday Night Raw goes into overdrive on The Road to WrestleMania. How will the historical pay-per-view turn Team Red upside-down? (via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview:
1. First things first, much love (-HH) to the Dot Com intern who had to write that Raw preview. “We just had Elimination Chamber, none of us are ready for Raw yet. Give us a minute, damn.”
3. Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar come face-to-face tonight! Paul Heyman 100% got an e-mail this morning that read, “sorry, you have to do this entire feud by yourself again.”
4. “Is John Cena going to WrestleMania?” How funny would it be if the answer was just “no,” and he joined Renee, Peter Rosenberg and Sam Roberts on the WrestleMania pre-show panel? No matter what, expect a Fine Speech™ tonight.
5. Enjoy the show, get as many voices as you can into the live thread, and +1 your favorite comments so we can pick out 10 of the best and add them to tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw column.
Man, that was a wild 23.5 hours where Kurt Angle had agency and stood up for himself and his Superstars.
if free agent job cena wants to be on WrestleMania so badly,
make him join Vince’ s KMA club , then put him in the Andre classic
Flip the Rousey and Roman promos and this show is significantly better.
Wait? That ended the show? Really?
Hey writers – Just because you have Ronda doesn’t mean you can just tap out at the end.
Oh man, one week in and Ronda is already the fourth most important person in a dumb McMahon storyline….she really DOES have what it takes to be a WWE superstar!
Home and caught up just in time to see Raw once again end not with a bang, but with a whimper.
There was some good stuff throughout. It wasn’t as good as last week, but it was better than I thought it’d be.
I’m sorry, I’m sorry that it’s 11:09 and this is the best we can do
Ronda: Kurt, are you okay?
Kurt: Yeah. Dixie. I’m fine…But, I’m going to get Sting for that
What a cowardly act punching someone with double pneumonia!!
That was stupid.
Very.
Great way to instill trust in the chain of command there Haitch.
oh thank god, the rock isnt coming back
that was pretty funny
Ronda should do well in WWE, she knows threatening her bosses is the best way to get a meaningful feud and unique opportunities. Wait, that’s Lucha Underground.
It’s worse than we feared. Kurt’s got TRIPLE H flu.
3H S1 strain.
I’m so sorry…. sorry I didn’t do it earlier!
For once the unrepentant bloodthirstiness of the WWE universe appears at the right time. “Rip it off!”
I think they weren’t chanting for her to rip off Steph’s arm but other things
Ronda’s ear looks like Sloth.
“It wasn’t true! It wasn’t damn true!”
Is everyone on painkillers and a glass of wine in this segment?
Steph: “LOL Nope. I don’t apologize”
*Pedigrees everyone*
This is solid improvement from Rousey on the mic. I dig it.
She must be getting tips from Alexa.
“I refuse to be disrespected,” this is the organization whose send off for a dead wrestlers wife involved a mud pool, where tf do you think you are Rhonda?
Anything worth checking out (non-Elias category) from tonight’s Raw?
Miz was gold in his promo. Then he had a decent match with Rollins and had to fight Balor for some reason. Roman was silver in his promo, Cena was bronze. The matches were decent except for when bray squashed heath slater.
“I mean I didn’t even know what I said last night, and the chamber was so predictable that everyone tuned out early! So no one REALLY knows what happened!”
“I need this job. I have a illegitimate black kid.”
Someone has to put food in Jason Jordan’s plate, god bless, Kurt.
Cameraman 3:16 says I just ruined your shot.
Intelligence
Intensity
and what was that other one?
Illegitimacy
I lied
“I lied. It’s true. It’s damn true.”
Kurt Angle: “I need this job. I got a kid.”
*Heath Slater destroys the one tv in the mobile home*
+4 foot above ground pool
+7 kids
Kurt needs this job. He’s got kids
He needs this job! He has kid!
She’s wearing an ear piece so her lines can get fed to her
Kurt Angle has 25 years of back child support to pay, he needs this job
“Ronda, I need this job, I’ve got a kid in the hospital!”
“I GOT KIDS, RONDA”
Nice one, camera guy
Kurt does need this job, he’s got a kid. That he has to go full nepotist for.
“I’ve never been slapped before in my life! Kicked, sure, but slapped?” –Ronda
Punched, plenty of times, but NEVER SLAPPED! My Mom didn’t even slap me, she just seoi nage’d my ass through the furniture like a REAL woman!
Ronda: My hair’s up… so I’m here to squares up!
Bad Reputation is her theme!?! REALLY!? Is it too late to stop any of this? And why is HHH scared of her?
Never?
You did shoot fights for a living.
Slapped no
Knocked out yes, but never slapped.
Please, please, please get Ronda new music. This song doesn’t scream “ass kicker.” It screams “teenage angst.”
Yup
Get Braun’s Symphony of Destruction on it right now.
Kurt has to apologize for being sick? Republicans write this?
Well, Vince probably did. So yeah.
Damn Ronda got her hair up and is ready to square up!
That’s not how that works. Employers don’t OWN Employees.
And dont pay for their health insurance
Especially when they’re independent contractors.
Stephanie McMahon is the Ronda Rousey Whisperer