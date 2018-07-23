WWE Network

Raw Commissioner Stephanie McMahon returns to Raw tonight with what promises to be a historic announcement. Plus, Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley will battle for the right to challenge Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam. Which heavyweight will roll into The Biggest Event of the Summer with his eyes on the Universal Title? Also, The Deleters of Worlds look to hit reset on their Raw Tag Team Championship reign when they invoke their rematch clause against The B-Team on an all-new Raw, live tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network. (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Stephanie is making an historic announcement, which could be anything from Women’s Tag Team Championships to an all-women’s pay-per-view, to Stephanie creating a new kind of wrestling like she created women’s wrestling a couple of years ago.

2. Bobby Lashley will take on Roman Reigns to see which one of them gets to face Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam in a triple threat match featuring both of them.

3. Sasha Banks will tell Bayley she is her forever boo, moments before stabbing her in the chest with a spear.

4. Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy get their Raw Tag Team Championship rematch against The B-Team, which hopefully finds its way outside and into the woods. And then into a lake.

5. THESE BATTLE SCARSSSS

