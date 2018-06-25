WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 6/25/18

WWE Raw

Tonight on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

One week after Dolph Ziggler shockingly defeated Seth Rollins to become a six-time Intercontinental Champion, The Architect is invoking his rematch clause. Can the newly former champion regain the title he fought so hard to defend? (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. There’s a Dolph Ziggler vs. Seth Rollins Intercontinental Championship rematch tonight, which should rule. They’ve been leaning really hard on a Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre rivalry at house shows recently, so don’t be surprised if those two get involved as well.

2. Whoops, sorry, Roman’s feuding with Bobby Lashley now. If you didn’t cheer Reigns over Jinder Mahal, maybe you’ll cheer him over milquetoast-ass Bobert Lashley.

3. “KO and the Constable” have formed an alliance, which may also be a mismatched police partners TV series from the 1970s.

4. Bayley and Sasha Banks are set to explode! Just like they have been since forever, but this time also! They should just go on a couples retreat somewhere and work out their problems off-screen so we can get back to them being good at wrestling.

5. Let’s just agree to make this the new flag of the United States.

+1 your favorite comments from tonight’s thread and we’ll put 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw column. Enjoy the show!