WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 5/14/18

WWE Network

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

Who will earn the right to battle in the Men’s and Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Matches? Qualifiers continue when Raw takes over London’s famous O2 Arena. (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. It’s Raw live from London, so look for WWE’s UK Division of one (1) guy to really make the show its own. A billion actual points if Pete Dunne shows up to answer Seth Rollins’ challenge, though.

2. I’m writing this show preview before the spoilers drop online, so if you read them and you’re like, “LOL, none of this is right,” gimme a break.

3. Last week we found out that Bobby Lashley has sisters, and that he likes them! This week Renee asks the hard hitting questions such as, “do you also have brothers,” and, “if you had a brother, would you love him?”

4. Bobby Roode takes on No Way Jose and Baron Corbin in a Money in the Bank qualifying match, as well as a “what the hell are they doing with my character” sudden death triple threat. Spoiler alert: nobody knows, for any of them.

5. This week’s women’s qualifier is Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Mickie James, which seems like a really fair opportunity for Bayley.

+1 your favorite comments from tonight and we’ll put 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Raw report. Enjoy the show, uh, mate!