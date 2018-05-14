WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 5/14/18

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:
Who will earn the right to battle in the Men’s and Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Matches? Qualifiers continue when Raw takes over London’s famous O2 Arena. (via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview:
1. It’s Raw live from London, so look for WWE’s UK Division of one (1) guy to really make the show its own. A billion actual points if Pete Dunne shows up to answer Seth Rollins’ challenge, though.
2. I’m writing this show preview before the spoilers drop online, so if you read them and you’re like, “LOL, none of this is right,” gimme a break.
3. Last week we found out that Bobby Lashley has sisters, and that he likes them! This week Renee asks the hard hitting questions such as, “do you also have brothers,” and, “if you had a brother, would you love him?”
4. Bobby Roode takes on No Way Jose and Baron Corbin in a Money in the Bank qualifying match, as well as a “what the hell are they doing with my character” sudden death triple threat. Spoiler alert: nobody knows, for any of them.
5. This week’s women’s qualifier is Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Mickie James, which seems like a really fair opportunity for Bayley.
Points for Corbin if he lays out Roode and has Jose in a pinning position, but then just gets up and leaves because he wants no part of anything to do with a Money in the Bank briefcase. Not after last time. Even lone wolves can get snakebit.
+1 I like this booking. Or put these 3 doofuses in a blender and create a somewhat glorious, dancing, lycanthropic member of the aristocracy:
Baron Way Roode.
Yes! +1 to you. I’m all for King of the Ring to come back so that some chickenshit heel can win King and enlist Baron as his muscle.
A basketball hoop net could be 1 foot off the ground, and it wouldn’t be as much of a layup for Alexa as that match is (again, glad that she’s not hurt)
So, nobody’s found the secret neck miracle cure to fix William Regal yet? Damn…
To be fair, her opponents are a step above jobbers
Comments are upside down, just like the toilets in London. How fitting