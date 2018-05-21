WWE

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

According to Sami Zayn, Bobby Lashley hasn’t been truthful about his past, and to expose the powerhouse to the WWE Universe, he’s inviting Lashley’s three older sisters to Monday Night Raw in Albany, N.Y. (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Ronda Rousey might be there, and she might have something to say about her upcoming match with Nia Jax. I mean, you never know.

2. There are only five active women who aren’t in the title match and haven’t had Money in the Bank qualifying matches yet: Sasha Banks, Dana Brooke, Natalya, Liv Morgan, and Sarah Logan. My prediction is that we get a Triple Threat between Sasha, Natalya, and Dana tonight, because then next week they can offer Bayley a second chance, but put her in the ring with two thirds of the Riott Squad. That just seems like the kind of thing they’d do to Bayley.

3. Last week Sami Zayn said he was going to bring one of Bobby Lashley’s sisters to RAW, but today’s official preview says all three are invited. Either way, let’s hope this is less of a disaster than that time last year when Alexa Bliss showed up with some randos who claimed to know Bayley.

4. There’s a decent chance Seth Rollins will have another Intercontinental Championship Open Challenge, and depending on who accepts, it will probably be the best match on the show.

5. Kevin Owens wrestled two matches last Monday, so it would be hard to blame him if he took this week off. But this is Kevin Owens, so he’ll probably wrestle at least one match tonight, where he hopefully continues looking as strong as he has lately.

+1 your favorite comments from tonight and we’ll put 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Raw report. Enjoy the show!