WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 5/28/18: Memorial Day Edition





WWE Raw

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

Live on a special Memorial Day edition of Raw, seven female Superstars will collide in a Last Chance Women’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Gauntlet Match to become the final red brand competitor to enter the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Plus, after Jinder Mahal’s ruthless steel chair attack on Roman Reigns and Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins, The Kingslayer will put his title on the line against The Modern Day Maharaja! (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Is Seth Rollins a normal human being, or literally Crossfit Jesus Christ? Tune in to tonight’s Intercontinental Championship match with Jinder Mahal to see if he can work actual miracles, or if we should stop pretending humans don’t have limitations.

2. There’s also a big gauntlet match to find the final member of the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match. Who will win, and why won’t it be Sarah Logan? Let’s get her kicking people’s asses and not being a weird lady Festus as soon as we can, yeah?

3. I really hope Bobby Lashley shows up tonight dressed as El Generico, but still speaks and fights exactly like a bored Bobby Lashley.

4. Will Ronda Rousey do stuff? Maybe! Who knows!

5. Who will Unleash The Big Dog tonight, and why does that sound so gross?

+1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread and we’ll put 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw column. Enjoy the show. Even the Jinder parts!