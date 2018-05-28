WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 5/28/18: Memorial Day Edition

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:
Live on a special Memorial Day edition of Raw, seven female Superstars will collide in a Last Chance Women’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Gauntlet Match to become the final red brand competitor to enter the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Plus, after Jinder Mahal’s ruthless steel chair attack on Roman Reigns and Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins, The Kingslayer will put his title on the line against The Modern Day Maharaja! (via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview:
1. Is Seth Rollins a normal human being, or literally Crossfit Jesus Christ? Tune in to tonight’s Intercontinental Championship match with Jinder Mahal to see if he can work actual miracles, or if we should stop pretending humans don’t have limitations.
2. There’s also a big gauntlet match to find the final member of the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match. Who will win, and why won’t it be Sarah Logan? Let’s get her kicking people’s asses and not being a weird lady Festus as soon as we can, yeah?
3. I really hope Bobby Lashley shows up tonight dressed as El Generico, but still speaks and fights exactly like a bored Bobby Lashley.
4. Will Ronda Rousey do stuff? Maybe! Who knows!
5. Who will Unleash The Big Dog tonight, and why does that sound so gross?
+1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread and we’ll put 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw column. Enjoy the show. Even the Jinder parts!
Ok so Sami and KO definitely quietly broke up
Elias: I will sit here all night until I hear a pin
Roman: *cocks punch* You rang?
Elias: Foiled again
ALL the +1s if he sits through the entire commercial break heckling
…and Elias was too quick on his cue.
Elias: “I need you to be quiet.”
(crowd reacts)
(Apollo Crews’ music hits)
(crowd stays silent)
(Roman Reigns main events)
(crowd goes to beat traffic)
This reminds me of a gag I did in college during a talent show where I got a guitar and played a few notes, stopped and talked about random stuff, played the same few notes, took a drink of water, played the same few notes, explained the history of the song, and that went on for like 2 minutes until I admitted I didn’t know how to play the guitar.
+1
Roman is about to kick Elias’s ass for stealing his crowd muting gimmick.
Hiyo!
Lance Archer is doing great
Careful with that light Elias, that’s how Mr. Bean shows up outta nowhere
Sounds like “One More Cup of Coffee.”
White Stripes had a nice cover of that.
Elias finding innovative new ways to be a cunt
Oh snap, Raw is in Virginia? Guess we can cross Mickie James off the gauntlet match winner list : (
Richmond at that. She’s screwed.
We have guns in this state Elias. Don’t believe me? Ask someone from New York.
When can I order the “Nana’s couch” skin for Elias on 2K18?
~First draft of the Elias seg intro~
*Guitar solo*
Elias: Hello, I am Elias.
*Another guitar solo*
Elias: And I have one question for everyone… WHO LIKES SHAKE AND BAKE?!
Elias is legit wearing the pattern of my Grandma’s old curtains from the 80s. I say from the 80s because she did a full revamp and replaced them in the 90s.
What did she do with them? ‘Cause he could legit be wearing her curtains.
Screaming at a valet to get heat? Does Owens think he’s in a feud with Rusev?
Sasha snaps her fingers and rewrites history… Bayley fades to dust.
Bayley smiles relieved like (spoiler) did after (spoiler) died.
+1
Angelo Dawkins: I don’t feel so good
+1
Mmm. That Sasha promo was…effective. Classic really.
Producer: Dammit! Cut! You can’t rewrite history with the Money in the Bank contract. Take 89!
Yes, Kurt… Kevin Owens doesn’t care about Memorial Day because he’s Canadian… not because he’s an asshole.
Promote whoever thought of Sasha doing promos looking up at her phone since she randomly looks up all the time
+1 IG
+1
+1
Kurt barring KO from the parade!? Heel move Angle. Then again, maybe he was protecting his fellow hotdogs from being eaten.
Oh yeah, or a Nathan’s beef dog. Those get all brown and split and smeshed.
+1, literally laughed out loud. Is Kurt Hebrew National, Ballpark?!?!
Seeing WWE wrestlers with little rolling suitcases always makes me lol
He’s clearly already dressed, Kurt.
Kevin, as talented as you are, you’re NO New Age Outlaws. They would’ve had the damn car running.
WWE Employees have a valet?
Nikki Bella stating “I feel like I’m living a fake life” in a promo for her “reality” show may have broken my brain.
I really love BAE Wyatt and it would be cool if she won the Gauntlet but Sasha Banks back in the title picture would rule she’s the best in ring(if she was blonde she’d no doubt get booked 100x better. Also her offense is made for a ladder.
Please, no more blondes in wwe. I have a hard enough time telling alexa and mandy apart.
oh god if they followed up one of those mediocre Ziggler-Cricket Wireless commercials with McIntyre being in a much better Verizon commercial I would love it.
“THIS is what a wireless network looks like. THIS is what a wireless network sounds like. I’m not here to steal the network… I AM the network.”
Admittedly, Wrecking Ball is Miley Cyrus’ best song.
Party In The USA or GTFO
Yep.
I don’t like the gauntlet match being the main event. It gives us some idea how long it will be.
Especially when they front load Sasha and Ruby. They could take up 20-30 minutes alone.
Agreed
DAmn BRAUN
Kevin’s been playing a lot of God of War I see. Trying to use a child to stun the giant, allowing him to finish it off.
B O Y!
That’s gonna be a tough distance to beat in the ladder throw.
Wait, this isn’t game show NXT?
Pdragon, it makes me sad that WWE doesn’t use the Network like that more often. They have a 24-hour/day commercial for their talent and their events, and they don’t use it effectively. Hell, I’d watch a 30-minute compilation of talent videos from the road over Camp WWE err’ day and twice on Sunday.
NXT promo training with a pure game show element, like in a studio instead of an arena could be baller.
Ironically a spin off game show with the more developed NXT talent would be super hype at this point.
Oh I would loooooove to see Regal host a game show. Or, “Whose Line is it Anyway?”
And again, braun”s character matches are being more and more Reigns path.
[citation needed]
That ladder throw could’ve ended very badly.
Kevin almost got squished
KO barely dodged that. It was || that close.
And here comes KO burning through all the goodwill he created heeling it up during the match by continuing to heel t up to screw the match.
It’s hard to believe we’re still 3 weeks away from MitB and they’re already doing go home show endings.
This is why people are wrong when they say they want more time between PPVs because WWE is absolute garbage at filling time between big shows.
With 8 dudes, it’s a long road home
KO motivational speeches give +10 agility
How do you think Shane hit all those moves off the HiTC?
Braun Strowman is like the first boss in a Zelda game. stick and move him until he gets angry and runs into a post.
Instant payback for Finn.
Finn looks like an annoying mosquito with abs.
So who’s worst case MitB winner? Roode right?
@Redshirt we’re of one mind.
Unless he turns heel, for sure. Lots of the other choices have some meaty storylines, especially ND doing freebird. Or Joe just being Predaking.
But what if cashing in turns Roode heel in the process?
Sadly Damien Sandow.
No doubt.
So, the vegas knights have michael buffer doing the intro for the stanley cup.
its so approriate.
Balor is just going to get his fellow elf Cathy Kelly to help paint his body blue and then *Bamf* himself up to the MiTB contract.
Renee is a mermaid, natch
@The Real Birdman Charley is a pixie. Dasha is an android. JoJo is a wood nymph.
Finn being Nightcrawler of course.
You best better have lest you want the Cathy Bots after you
Cathy Prime as an elf? How is that an insult? I meant it as a compliment.
+1, though Finn’s countryman Sean “Banshee” Cassidy might have a word…
How dare you talk about Cathy Prime like that
Once Brock loses the title, I’d be 100% cool if he never can ever back
@Endy_Mion Its becoming sad. Its like the WWE Women’s Championship after Blayze threw the belt in the trash.
Co………….signed.
Same. Not even Heyman can woo me anymore. Any dude in the MiTB match, even face Roode, would be fresh air.
If Braun wins Money in the Bank I want him to do it by ripping the entire chain down from the rafters instead of unhooking the briefcase.