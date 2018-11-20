WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 11/19/18

WWE Promotional Image

Tonight on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

By trouncing SmackDown 6-0 last night at Survivor Series, Monday Night Raw has reason to celebrate tonight in Los Angeles. How will Team Red commemorate their total dominance over the blue brand? (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Let me guess, you’re gonna have a “Rawlebration” and Stephanie McMahon’s going to do Yes chants in a bunch of confetti.

2. Make sure you read the Best and Worst of WWE Survivor Series 2018 before watching tonight’s show.

3. The corpse of Ronda Rousey will make an appearance and yell into a microphone about liberals and snowflakes.

4. Braun Strowman calls next on Brock Lesnar, even though Brock’s made him look like an idiot twice now. Also, more running around chasing Baron Corbin hijinx!

5. The Raw tag team division will be in action, in which all 11 of them get together and lose a handicap match to 10-year old Nicholas.

As always, +1 your favorite comments from tonight's open thread and we'll include 10 of the best in tomorrow's Best and Worst of Raw report. Enjoy the show, everybody, and try not to get confused and think you're watching last week's episode! This is the one where Ronda's got scratches!