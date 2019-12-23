WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 12/23/19

Tonight on a With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion nobody will be around for, because it’s Christmas Eve eve:

Seth Rollins challenges Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship, live tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network. (via WWE.com)

This is a pre-taped edition of Raw for the holidays, so you’d think they’d have more of a preview than that. Regardless, click here if you’d like to skip the line and read complete results from the episode.

As always, +1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread and give them a like and we’ll spiritually include 10 of the best in the Best and Worst of Raw report that would exist if tomorrow wasn’t Christmas eve. Make sure to flip your comments to “newest” in the drop down menu under “discussion,” and enjoy the show!

