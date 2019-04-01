WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 4/1/19

WWE Raw Promotional Image

Tonight on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey joins forces with Becky Lynch and the new SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair to battle The Riott Squad in a Six-Woman Tag Team Match. If any of the WrestleMania Raw Women’s Championship Match participants betray their teammates, they will be removed from that anticipated Show of Shows main event! (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Stephanie McMahon will make an announcement about the WrestleMania main event, which I hope is, “that stuff about Charlotte Flair winning the Smackdown Women’s Championship for Asuka was an April Fool’s Day joke.”

2. The IIconics will make an appearance on Raw, giving me a reason to watch.

3. Brock Lesnar will be in the house to hop in place while Paul Heyman says things, and to pretend to fight but then not. It is the go-home show for WrestleMania, though, so maybe someone will stab him in the hand with a pen.

4. Rousey, Flair, and Lynch face the Riott Squad. If anyone betrays their team, they’re out of the WrestleMania main event. Can they co-exist for the 90 seconds it’ll take to defeat the Riott Squad?

5. Batista is here! Give him what he wants!

