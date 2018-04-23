WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 4/23/18

04.23.18

WWE Raw

This week in the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

Four nights before defending his Universal Championship against Roman Reigns in a Steel Cage Match at the Greatest Royal Rumble event, Brock Lesnar makes his way to Monday Night Raw. What havoc will The Beast Incarnate unleash during his first live WWE appearance since mauling The Big Dog at WrestleMania? (via WWE.com)

Our five point preview:

1. What hell will Brock Lesnar unleash in his first Raw appearance since WrestleMania, and will it involve him hopping in place while Paul Heyman talks about going to Saudi Arabia? Let’s find out!

2. Will Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt become the new Raw Tag Team Champions at The Greatest Royal Rumble? Considering their opponents are Smackdown guys now, the answer is “probably!”

3. The Superstar Shake-up freshened up the rosters on both shows, but don’t expect that to keep Raw from being a three-hour advertisement for a six-hour controversial international fan-fic house show that starts at like 8 AM on a Friday.

4. that royal rumble’s gonna be pretty great tho

5. Which of the Raw Superstars have hunted live game? How many have tasted game meat? Now that the Riott’s Squad’s on Raw, hopefully we’ll get some definitive answers.

You know the drill. The 10 best comments from tonight’s thread go in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw column, so reply to your favs with a +1 to nominate them for consideration. Enjoy the show!

