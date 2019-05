Tonight on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

SmackDown LIVE’s Roman Reigns announced that he will appear on Raw this coming Monday night to kick off the show. What’s on The Big Dog’s mind? And with WWE Money in the Bank fast approaching, who will separate themselves from the pack as the Men’s and Women’s Ladder Matches draw near? Raw airs Monday night at 8/7 C on USA Network. (via WWE.com)