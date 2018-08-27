WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 8/27/18

#Open Discussion Thread #WWE Raw #WWE
Pro Wrestling Editor
08.27.18 5 Comments

WWE Raw

Tonight on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

The Hounds of Justice are back! One week after The Shield reunited to prevent Braun Strowman from cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on Universal Champion Roman Reigns – who had just defended his title in a grueling match against Finn Bálor — the brothers-in-arms bring their unique brand of justice to Raw in Toronto, Canada. However, Strowman has demanded to face Reigns in the ring, alone. (via WWE.com)

Our five-point review:

1. SummerSlam is in Toronto next year, as first reported by ET Canada. ET Canada is Stevie Spielberg’s third best movie, behind Okay There Player One and War Hoorse.

2. It looks like Matt Hardy’s officially retired or about to be very soon and WWE’s advertising “backup” for Braun Strowman, so … Wyatt Family reunion tonight? Please and thank you?

3. Can The Revival just go ahead and beat the B-Team for the tag titles so we can get a good tag match at Hell in a Cell?

4. Sorry, “the Hell in a Cell pre-show?”

5. Also, Ronda Rousey will do things. Our prediction: she smiles until someone makes her not smile, and then someone gets thrown around by the arm.

+1 your favorite comments from tonight and we’ll put 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw column. Enjoy the show!

Around The Web

TOPICS#Open Discussion Thread#WWE Raw#WWE
TAGSOPEN DISCUSSION THREADWWEWWE RAW

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 8 hours ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 8 hours ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP