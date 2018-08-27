WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 8/27/18

WWE Raw

Tonight on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

The Hounds of Justice are back! One week after The Shield reunited to prevent Braun Strowman from cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on Universal Champion Roman Reigns – who had just defended his title in a grueling match against Finn Bálor — the brothers-in-arms bring their unique brand of justice to Raw in Toronto, Canada. However, Strowman has demanded to face Reigns in the ring, alone. (via WWE.com)

Our five-point review:

1. SummerSlam is in Toronto next year, as first reported by ET Canada. ET Canada is Stevie Spielberg’s third best movie, behind Okay There Player One and War Hoorse.

2. It looks like Matt Hardy’s officially retired or about to be very soon and WWE’s advertising “backup” for Braun Strowman, so … Wyatt Family reunion tonight? Please and thank you?

3. Can The Revival just go ahead and beat the B-Team for the tag titles so we can get a good tag match at Hell in a Cell?

4. Sorry, “the Hell in a Cell pre-show?”

5. Also, Ronda Rousey will do things. Our prediction: she smiles until someone makes her not smile, and then someone gets thrown around by the arm.

