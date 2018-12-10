WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 12/10/18

Tonight on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

One week after being subdued by Dean Ambrose and his personal SWAT team, Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins will address not only his WWE TLC opponent and former friend, but the current state of Monday Night Raw under “General Manager-Elect” Baron Corbin as well. (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. So far all that’s announced for Raw is an Alexa Bliss talking segment and a Seth Rollins/Baron Corbin talking segment. It’s what we tune in for!

2. If you’re looking at this website on the Internet, congratulations, you’re one of the Vocal Minority to WWE. Only nerds use the Internet, am I right, folks

3. Heath Slater begins his new career as a referee who will definitely not affect Baron Corbin’s match at TLC.

4. Our boy Fergal left the South American tour early, so let’s hope he’s not injured, or something worse. Like “appearing on Raw.”

5. Raise your hand if you’re hype for Dash Wilder vs. three luchadors because “rules” tonight!

As always, +1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread and we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw report. Enjoy the show, everybody, or just watch something else if you aren’t chained to it forever like me.