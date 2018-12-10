WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 12/10/18

Tonight on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:
One week after being subdued by Dean Ambrose and his personal SWAT team, Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins will address not only his WWE TLC opponent and former friend, but the current state of Monday Night Raw under “General Manager-Elect” Baron Corbin as well. (via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview:
1. So far all that’s announced for Raw is an Alexa Bliss talking segment and a Seth Rollins/Baron Corbin talking segment. It’s what we tune in for!
2. If you’re looking at this website on the Internet, congratulations, you’re one of the Vocal Minority to WWE. Only nerds use the Internet, am I right, folks
3. Heath Slater begins his new career as a referee who will definitely not affect Baron Corbin’s match at TLC.
4. Our boy Fergal left the South American tour early, so let’s hope he’s not injured, or something worse. Like “appearing on Raw.”
5. Raise your hand if you’re hype for Dash Wilder vs. three luchadors because “rules” tonight!
As always, +1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread and we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw report. Enjoy the show, everybody, or just watch something else if you aren’t chained to it forever like me.
It is pretty much like a challenge when WWE sees a badass tag team like AoP or the Revival and thinks, “Hm, we can make them look silly, it’ll be so easy” and fans are all, “we’ll love them anyway, no problem” and Vince is like “Are you sure about that?”
How many will tune in to see if the show gets even worse than the last two weeks?
Surely that’s the only way Brandon can keep his sanity (unlike Smackdown, which seems to have lost theirs) during this dark period.
so I guess the real question is: do I watch Atomic Blonde or Mission Impossilble:Fallout tonight?
Gonna prep myself for the worst:
-Revival losing to LHP again
-Finn/Corbin AGAIN
-Ambrose talking about how people in San Diego smell
-Bayley and Sasha playing poker in the back
-Natalya being added to that talking segment
-Alexa adding herself to the title match
-Bobby Lashley squashing Tyler Breeze and Elias
-Drew Mac and Dolph back to being friends because WWE
-BobRoode peeing on Drake’s AoP vest
-Ember Moon and Ruby Riott getting a match…that lasts 20 seconds
I consider it a challenge: making a terrible show, and seeing how WWE does worse.
Bayley and Sasha in the back playing poker ( i instantly imagine Sasha with a cigar, saying”DAMN”) is too good an idea…too much character development there