WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 2/11/19

Tonight on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:
Despite Stephanie McMahon’s urging last week, Becky Lynch refused to allow WWE medical personnel to examine her injured knee and then struck both Stephanie and Triple H in consecutive nights. The Man has now been invited back to Raw by the McMahon Family in the wake of these controversial actions. (via WWE.com)
No five-point preview this week, but the closing paragraph remains the same! As always, +1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread and we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw report. Enjoy the show, everybody!
So Shane is gonna come out & fix this all tomorrow on SDLive & then there’s gonna be a McMahon 4-way bull rope match at Mania right?
Recorded it. Watched 90% in FFWD for funsies. Maybe they were being ironic when they self branded themselves as “All new RAW.”
Vince’s character
Honestly, this is because Rousey doesn’t know how to handle a hostile crowd, which is a needed requirement if you’re a heel. First boos, she’ll freeze like a deer in headlights.
But she brings eyeballs, did you see the rating from last week?…uh, .86….nevermind
she’s done that multiple times over the past few weeks when people have chanted stuff about Becky etc. during a mic promo. That’s why they’ve had her just in backstage segments against Becky so the crowd can’t shake her anymore.
How does WWE stay in business?
Famous words…
AEW will be competition for WWE like Dave’s homemade soda is competition for Coke. I’m happy AEW will exist, but they won’t be any sort of competition for WWE for a very long time, if ever.
Zero competition. Which is why I can’t wait for AEW.
HHH: I thought we had him going to an “XFL Conference” for the next 4 months?
STEPH: WHO SQUEALED AND GOT HIM AND FLAIR INVOLVED?
KEVIN DUNN: (Maniacal Laugh)
+1 Judging by the entire Elias segment, I can totally buy that Kevin Dunn just had a Falling Down-style full on psychotic break.
I really wish this raw had been snowed out.
and then Dean Ambrose could have showed up to the arena while we were watching the Royal Rumble and… made snow angels with Renee?
So… Asuka defends her SDL Women’s title in the Mania pre-show battle royal?
At this rate, she could defend it at AEW and no one at WWE would notice.
Goddammit, you’re totally right, Asuka’s match has been made totally fucking worthless.
Lost in all this is that Ruby Riott could win on Sun… HAHHAHAH
[www.instagram.com] you say that to her face @The Real Birdman, go ahead. I bet you feel bad now don’t you?
: (
When does AEW get a TV deal?
I watched Raw through the stream from Sky 1, the British channel. They are now showing an old match, which they do after an episode of Raw. The match is KO vs Cesaro with Miz and Sami on commentary.
I am openly weeping.
This smells like Vince chickening out on turning Ronda full heel, which has been the obvious direction this story has been in since Becky won the Rumble. So now Charlotte gets all the McMahon-driven heel heat, Becky retains her anti-hero momentum, and Ronda has to play the babyface that no one wants her to be. This is gonna be a long 6+ weeks until Mania.
It’s maddening. The longest distance between two points is the Road to Wrestlemania.
Ronda is a natural heel. I mean, she does the smiling fangirl happy to be here stuff as good as Bayley and it feels natural, but 90% of the time she is a mean person who wants to throw down at any time and doesn’t care about anybody except herself. But they can’t turn her heel, and don’t want to do a heel/anti-hero thing with her and Bex
Hunter: “Just apologize and everything’s good.”
Stephanie: “Yeah, we just know you’re passionate, and we appreciate that.”
Becky: “Yes, I’m sorry. I got carried away.”
Hunter: “Accepted. We’re all good.”
Stephanie: “Agreed. Good luck, at WrestleMania.”
(No Chance In Hell hits)
Vince: “I’M THE MAN, DAMN IT! AND YOU’RE OUT OF WRESTLEMANIA!”
Hunter: “That’s it! I’m taking the girls and going to my parents!”
(storms off)
Stephanie: “YOU’VE BEEN SAYING THAT FOR YEARS! YOU DON’T HAVE THE BALLS!”
Hunter: “And youve been saying for years that you’d call the nursing home…”
ALL: “YOU NEVER DO!!”
How much do you think Vince would offer out of his bank account for a night with Charlotte? I’m sure she’d slap the money out of his hands, so I wasn’t trying to impugn her character, just saying she is like his dream girl and also a Flair.
So, Becky could not have apologized and gotten pulled out of tue Mania match, but she did and she STILL got pulled out of the match.
The only winning move is not to play.
But then she’d still be out of the match! She had to apologize to see what came next. If you refuse to play, she doesn’t get the match anyway.
HHH: Good job, Steph. It was a little roundabout, but we got the 1-on-1 match-up for the WrestleMania Main Event that we wanted and that the fans wanted!
Steph: You bet, Paul. We will make history with this historic WrestleMania Main Event and ride this historical moment into a great future. Daddy, did you see how the fans….Um, where’s dad?
Michael Hays: He grabbed a mic and dodged past us…He’s more agile than he looks.
Adam Pearce: Hey, Charlotte…What are you…
ALL: NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!
I really did not understand so many of y’all saying Becky should just trust her bosses when they’ve consistently been shown to be the most sociopathic characters on the show
Y’ALL THOUGHT SHE SHOULD TRUST STEPH FFS
STEPH!
@Daniel Valentin , further proof that the Goddess should always be obeyed
And now we realize that the most sensible advice Becky got tonight was from friggin’ Alexa Bliss.
The ONE time Steph is on the level doesn’t excuse the hundreds of times she wasn’t. You don’t get to say Becky’s wrong for distrusting the authority on reputation after you guys spending months complaining about Charlotte being face purely because she’s a Flair.
Hold up, playa. You still have to let them make their play or else you don’t get what you want but it looks like it was your own fault. If she refused to apologize, then she was still out of the match. Now she’s seen their hand, everyone knows she was right and she can react.
Steph didn’t do anything though. I mean, yeah, that’s a good rule to follow, but Vince just came out like a rambling maniac, not Steph
Who said she should trust the McMahons? That’s just stupid.
well tomorrow on SDL it should be fun to see how they resolve this neatly in a fashion that makes everybody happy. I jest, but I am sure SDL could do it, given the opportunity. That show is magic sometimes
I get why they’re doing this, because every main event storyline has to be a meta thing that plays on everyone’s anger triggers now, but it just feels so unnecessary and shoehorned in.
WWE – Then Now FOREVER
There’s too much time and too many PPVs between Mania and The Rumble in the modern world, I really think a drought from Feb to April would be best just rely on Takeovers
They’re literally doing that right now by ignoring EC and starting the build to Becky/Ronda right now. Tell me, has that improved things any?
Now you see if Becky, put Vince in a Figure Four around the ringpost, or took a chair to his knees he’d be mad and think he’d done nothing wrong.
Join us next week when Becky barks like a dog or whatever to make it a triple threat
Steph is going to walk in on HHH showing Becky how to get out of a hammerlock.
Wish the McMahons would just get the f outta the way.
That might be fair to Flair, but it’s not satisfactory to Becky!
The signs were there. The rambling promos, the worthless matches, the busted With Spandex boards not allowing replies. It all pointed to this night being one of pain. We did not heed the warnings. Gentlemen, this night was a hell of our own making.
THIS IS WHY WE CAN’T HAVE NICE THINGS…or be the Authority!
Vince: “Becky, you’re not blonde and Ronda, you’re not a D-cup, so Charlotte, come on out!”
That is just nonsensical.
Vince Ex McMachina
Suspend Seth Rollins now. He has a worse attitude & also won the Rumble
Grand Rapids deserves it.
Well, I guess the Royal Rumble is worth JACK SHIT now.
Remember when Christoph Waltz won 2 Oscars?
I’m sorry…It was a German TV series that ran for ten seasons!
Remember when Christop Waltz was the lead in Kommisar Rex. A German TV movie where he and a dog solve crimes? [www.imdb.com]
Vince v. Becky at Wrestlemania.
So…..we’re no longer in charge. Same old same old again
Juh?
HAhahhahahhahahah!
LOL this makes even less sense than usual
Blech
The McMahon’s sapped my energy for this feud, like once they got they’re eye on Becky they got their faces in her story and are doing what they did to Broken Matt Hardy, and other things that got over W/O them that they then started writing for.
Some of the Broken stuff was dumb, but regular Raw writermonkey dumb. This is the Hunter and the McMahons leeching off something that got over semi-naturally. This is more like the Summer of Punk II ending with Punk losing to HHH.
exactly. Same with Rusev Day. Started off organic, silly fun and ended with a lame “Let’s screw around with Lana/Rusev’s relationship” story yet again and break up a popular tag team
You’re right guys, Becky was so wrong and paranoid to distrust the McMahons pulling some random bullshit.
To be fair, HHH & Steph were (seemingly) completely on the level
But it wasn’t HHH and Steph who did it. Thus making the past two weeks pointless
…Ric’s losing an arm at his birthday mellabration, isn’t he?
Fuck you Vince you useless old piece of shit.
Wooooooooooooooooo! Corporate Charlotte is the best.
Nah, goth Charlotte is the best
Hey, Charlotte got a last name again!
Vince with the X-Pac Heat
Jesus Christ, Kingdom Hearts 3 has a more coherent story than this drivel.
Sir that’s not at all true
This episodes climax didn’t hinge on a D tier mobile game so you are 100% wrong on that one
hey this is bullshit
The XFL is replacing you in the main event against Rousey! Muahahahaha -Vince
Isn’t winning the Royal Rumble a binding contract?
Vince doesn’t know there was a women’s rumble, he’s still trying to figure out why Cody isn’t showing up on smackdown wearing polka dots.
I’m sure Vince doesn’t think the same rules apply to a woman’s royal rumble
I think it’s Ironclad.
So Becky was right