Tonight on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch prevailed at WWE Extreme Rules, but Brock Lesnar left Philly with The Architect’s Universal Championship thanks to a long-teased Money in the Bank cash-in that finally came to fruition. Can Rollins crawl his way back up the mountain? Tune in to Raw, live at 8/7 C on USA Network to find out. (via WWE.com)