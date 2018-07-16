WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 7/16/18

Tonight on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

On a night filled with stunning moments, Raw General Manager Kurt Angle dropped an absolute bombshell at WWE Extreme Rules, giving Brock Lesnar an ultimatum that could result in The Beast being stripped of his Universal Championship. Will The Conqueror comply? Find out tonight at 8/7 C on Monday Night Raw. (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Before you watch tonight’s show, make sure you’ve read the Best and Worst of Extreme Rules 2018. Otherwise you won’t know which yard-dwelling dog turned out to be the biggest!

2. Will Brock Lesnar be stripped of the Universal Championship tonight? More importantly, does he even know where the belt is or did he lose it in his luggage like four months ago and not tell anybody?

3. Will the B-Team hold on to the Raw Tag Team Championship, or immediately lose it to the Authors of Pain? Can we skip the AOP and give the belts to The Revival for a while?

4. If Roman Reigns shows up and insists he’s the number one contender, drink.

5. Actually just drink the entire time, it’s Raw.

+1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread and we’ll put 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw column. Enjoy the show, and try not to get too extreme with any of the rules.