WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 7/30/18

Tonight on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

Universal Champion Brock Lesnar returns to Raw, with his SummerSlam title clash with Roman Reigns set in stone. Will these bitter rivals mix it up before The Biggest Event of the Summer? Also on Raw, Ronda Rousey returns from her suspension, Finn Bálor faces Constable Baron Corbin and Seth Rollins takes on Drew McIntyre. (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Brock Lesnar is back, and we bet he’s excited to stand in place and hop up and down while Paul Heyman compliments, insults, then compliments Roman Reigns again. Bobby Lashley will also be very dynamic and exciting during this.

2. Ronda Rousey’s suspension is over, so look for happy smiles or deadly judo throws, depending on the mood.

3. The Raw preview blurb of “Finn Bálor sizes up The Constable” is exactly why you shouldn’t have a wrestler named “The Constable.”

4. Seth Rollins takes on Drew McIntyre in what’s sure to be the best match of the night, unless Ascension Konnor wrestles or whatever.

5. There are rumors that Hulk Hogan may be in town, so if you hear someone screaming off in the distance, don’t worry, that’s just me catching on fire and dying.

Reply to your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread with a +1, and we’ll pick 10 of the best to include in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw column. Enjoy the show!