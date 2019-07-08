WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 7/8/19

Pro Wrestling Editor
07.08.19

WWE Promotional Image

Tonight on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

Smackdown Live’s Andrade and Zelina Vega have challenged Universal Champion Seth Rollins and Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch to a Mixed Tag Team Match on Raw, six nights before The Beastslayer and The Man put both of their titles on the line against Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans in a Winners Take All Extreme Rules Match at WWE Extreme Rules. Will the blue brand Wild Cards hurt the titleholders’ chances against The Lone Wolf and The Sassy Southern Belle next Sunday in Philadelphia? (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Open Discussion Thread#WWE Raw#WWE
TAGSOPEN DISCUSSION THREADWWEWWE RAW

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.08.19 9 hours ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

07.03.19 5 days ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

07.02.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.02.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.02.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.01.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP