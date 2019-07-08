WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 7/8/19

Tonight on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

Smackdown Live’s Andrade and Zelina Vega have challenged Universal Champion Seth Rollins and Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch to a Mixed Tag Team Match on Raw, six nights before The Beastslayer and The Man put both of their titles on the line against Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans in a Winners Take All Extreme Rules Match at WWE Extreme Rules. Will the blue brand Wild Cards hurt the titleholders’ chances against The Lone Wolf and The Sassy Southern Belle next Sunday in Philadelphia? (via WWE.com)