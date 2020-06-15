WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread: Backlash From Backlash

Tonight, in the barfoid-free With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:
The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever is in the books, and Randy Orton emerged victorious in a physically and emotionally draining battle against his former friend Edge. Now, The Viper will open Monday Night Raw just one night after proving his in-ring supremacy against The Rated-R Superstar.
After last night’s grueling battle, rumors have been swirling that BOTH Superstars sustained injuries in the match.
What condition will both Superstars be in after such a brutal marathon of a match? Will Orton look to close the book on his rivalry with Edge after such a demanding battle? Is there another Superstar that will find himself in The Viper’s path? (via WWE.com)
The post-Backlash edition of Raw has a gloating Randy Orton probably trying to kick Christian’s ass now, Rey Mysterio and Dominick Guerrero returning to confront Seth Rollins, an Asuka vs. Nia Jax championship rematch, Drew McIntyre and R-Truth as a tag team, and more.
