WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread: Backlash From Backlash

Tonight, in the barfoid-free With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever is in the books, and Randy Orton emerged victorious in a physically and emotionally draining battle against his former friend Edge. Now, The Viper will open Monday Night Raw just one night after proving his in-ring supremacy against The Rated-R Superstar.

After last night’s grueling battle, rumors have been swirling that BOTH Superstars sustained injuries in the match.

What condition will both Superstars be in after such a brutal marathon of a match? Will Orton look to close the book on his rivalry with Edge after such a demanding battle? Is there another Superstar that will find himself in The Viper’s path? (via WWE.com)